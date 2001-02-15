Applied Crime Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Applied Crime Analysis covers all aspects of crime analysis for private sector businesses including examining the frequency of crimes, the nature of these crimes, the day and time of the incident, the risk to a property and its inhabitants, and the objective analysis of preventative security measures in place.
Applied Crime Analysis compares data sources used in conducting crime analysis and explores ways to organize statistical data, crime analysis methodologies, crime prevention theories, and methods of determining patterns and trends. By explaining the significance of crime statistics relative to crime prevention theory and techniques, the book provides readers with a clear, strategic plan to implement crime prevention programs and security resources.
Key Features
- Discusses crime analysis techniques and theories in detail
- Covers all aspects of crime analysis for private sector businesses
- Uses fictional case studies found throughout chapters that help readers apply statistical data to practical, everyday use
Readership
Students enrolled in in security, criminal justice, and crime prevention courses. Security and law enforcement professionals responsible for premises security, facility security, and crime prevention.
Table of Contents
Users of Crime Analysis; Data Sources
Levels of Analysis
Organization of Data
Crime Prevention Theories
Methodology
Crime Analysis Graphics
Crime Prevention Programs
Legal Ramifications
Crime Analysis in the Public Sector
Conclusion
Appendix A: Uniform Crime Report Definitions of Crime
Appendix B: Uniform Crime Report Coding System
Appendix C: Common Formulas used in Crime Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 15th February 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750672955
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499239
About the Author
Karim Vellani
Karim H. Vellani, CPP, CSC, earned his M.S. from Sam Houston State University in Criminal Justice Management. He is a member of the International Association of Crime Analysis, International Association of Professional Security Consultants, and ASIS International. Currently he serves as President of Threat Analysis Group, LLC, based in Sugar Land, TX, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Threat Analysis Group, LLC, Sugar Land, TX
Joel Nahoun
Affiliations and Expertise
Mr. Nahoun conceived many of the fictional cases studies for Applied Crime Analysis. Mr. Nahoun has written extensively including a number of works of fiction and technical publications.
Reviews
Applied Crime Analysis will cover all aspects of crime analysis for private sector businesses. By explaining the significance of crime statistics with crime prevention theory and techniques, Applied Crime Analysis will provide readers with a road map to implementing security resources and for justifying associated expenditures. - Wordtrade.com This book will benefit novice, intermediate, and advanced security practitioners alike. When assigned to formulate a viable and concise crime analysis report, a security professional would be wise to turn to this book. - Security Management