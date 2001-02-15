Applied Crime Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750672955, 9780080499239

Applied Crime Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Karim Vellani Joel Nahoun
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672955
eBook ISBN: 9780080499239
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th February 2001
Page Count: 144
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
38.99
27.29
27.29
27.29
31.19
27.29
27.29
31.19
4900.00
3675.00
3675.00
3675.00
3920.00
3675.00
3675.00
3920.00
57.27
40.09
40.09
40.09
45.82
40.09
40.09
45.82
55.95
39.16
39.16
39.16
44.76
39.16
39.16
44.76
42.95
30.07
30.07
30.07
34.36
30.07
30.07
34.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Applied Crime Analysis covers all aspects of crime analysis for private sector businesses including examining the frequency of crimes, the nature of these crimes, the day and time of the incident, the risk to a property and its inhabitants, and the objective analysis of preventative security measures in place.

Applied Crime Analysis compares data sources used in conducting crime analysis and explores ways to organize statistical data, crime analysis methodologies, crime prevention theories, and methods of determining patterns and trends. By explaining the significance of crime statistics relative to crime prevention theory and techniques, the book provides readers with a clear, strategic plan to implement crime prevention programs and security resources.

Key Features

  • Discusses crime analysis techniques and theories in detail
  • Covers all aspects of crime analysis for private sector businesses
  • Uses fictional case studies found throughout chapters that help readers apply statistical data to practical, everyday use

Readership

Students enrolled in in security, criminal justice, and crime prevention courses. Security and law enforcement professionals responsible for premises security, facility security, and crime prevention.

Table of Contents

Users of Crime Analysis; Data Sources
Levels of Analysis
Organization of Data
Crime Prevention Theories
Methodology
Crime Analysis Graphics
Crime Prevention Programs
Legal Ramifications
Crime Analysis in the Public Sector
Conclusion
Appendix A: Uniform Crime Report Definitions of Crime
Appendix B: Uniform Crime Report Coding System
Appendix C: Common Formulas used in Crime Analysis

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750672955
eBook ISBN:
9780080499239

About the Author

Karim Vellani

Karim H. Vellani, CPP, CSC, earned his M.S. from Sam Houston State University in Criminal Justice Management. He is a member of the International Association of Crime Analysis, International Association of Professional Security Consultants, and ASIS International. Currently he serves as President of Threat Analysis Group, LLC, based in Sugar Land, TX, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Threat Analysis Group, LLC, Sugar Land, TX

Joel Nahoun

Affiliations and Expertise

Mr. Nahoun conceived many of the fictional cases studies for Applied Crime Analysis. Mr. Nahoun has written extensively including a number of works of fiction and technical publications.

Reviews

Applied Crime Analysis will cover all aspects of crime analysis for private sector businesses. By explaining the significance of crime statistics with crime prevention theory and techniques, Applied Crime Analysis will provide readers with a road map to implementing security resources and for justifying associated expenditures. - Wordtrade.com This book will benefit novice, intermediate, and advanced security practitioners alike. When assigned to formulate a viable and concise crime analysis report, a security professional would be wise to turn to this book. - Security Management

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.