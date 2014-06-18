Applied Crime Analysis
1st Edition
A Social Science Approach to Understanding Crime, Criminals, and Victims
Most approaches to crime analysis focus on geographical crime mapping, which is helpful in identifying crime clusters and allocating police resources, but does not explain why a particular crime took place. Applied Crime Analysis presents a model that brings statistical anchoring, behavioral psychopathology, and victimology from the social sciences together with physical and crime scene evidence to provide a complete picture of crime. This hands-on guide takes theoretical principles and demonstrates how they can be put into practice using real case examples. In addition to covering key topics such as staged crime scenes, false reports, and criminal motivations, the book’s includes a final chapter on report writing, showing readers how to use their findings to successfully advance to prosecution and succeed in court.
- Presents a model that takes social science concepts, including statistical anchoring, behavioral psychopathology, and victimology and connects them with crime scene evidence to examine and analyze crime
- Puts crime analysis theory into practice with real-world examples highlighting important concepts and best practice
- Includes a report writing chapter to demonstrate how this approach can strengthen criminal cases and succeed in court
- Instructor materials include a Test Bank, Powerpoint lecture slides, and Instructor's Guide for each chapter
- Acknowledgments
- About the Authors
- Foreword
- Chapter 1. An Introduction to Applied Crime Analysis
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 1.1. Types of crime analysis
- 1.2. Applications
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Logic and Reasoning in Crime Analysis
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 2.1. Logic and reasoning
- 2.2. Cognitive tools
- 2.3. Cognitive errors
- 2.4. Inductive logic
- 2.5. Current research on abduction murder
- 2.6. Deductive logic
- 2.7. Structured professional judgment
- 2.8. When probability is the only possibility: analysis of competing hypotheses
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Physical Evidence and the Crime Scene
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 3.1. What is science?
- 3.2. Forensic roles
- 3.3. What is a crime scene?
- 3.4. Crime scene types
- 3.5. What is physical evidence?
- 3.6. Should the crime analyst visit the crime scene?
- 3.7. Processing the crime scene
- 3.8. Reporting results
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Forensic Victimology
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 4.1. Victimology defined
- 4.2. Victim precipitation
- 4.3. Risk factors for victimization
- 4.4. Types of victim risk
- 4.5. Victimology: a suggested approach
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5. Detecting Staged Crime Scenes: An Empirically Derived “How-to”
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 5.1. Staged crimes in the literature
- 5.2. Red flags for staged homicides
- 5.3. Determining the presence of staging
- 5.4. Ferguson checklist: an empirically derived “how-to”
- 5.5. Staged burglary/homicides
- 5.6. Staged car accidents
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Case Linkage
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 6.1. What is case linkage?
- 6.2. Theoretical underpinnings of linkage analyses
- 6.3. Nomothetic case linkage: the use of databases
- 6.4. Considerations in determining case linkage
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7. False Reports
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 7.1. The problem of false reports
- 7.2. Incidence and prevalence of false reports
- 7.3. False reports
- 7.4. False allegations
- 7.5. False confessions
- 7.6. Motivations for false reporting
- 7.7. Managing false reporters
- 7.8. Considerations in determining reports
- Conclusion
- Chapter 8. Motivations
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 8.1. Motivations
- 8.2. The Groth typologies
- 8.3. The Massachusetts Treatment Center typology
- 8.4. The Hazelwood adaptation of Groth and colleagues
- 8.5. Other typologies
- 8.6. Considerations in determining motive
- Conclusion
- Chapter 9. Risk Assessment
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 9.1. What is risk assessment?
- 9.2. Types of risk assessment
- 9.3. The problems with risk assessment
- 9.4. Communicating risk
- 9.5. Risk assessment is not yet an exact science
- 9.6. When harm is likely or imminent
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10. Threat Assessment and Management
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 10.1. First involvement
- 10.2. Sources of information
- 10.3. Information analysis
- 10.4. Intervention
- 10.5. Monitoring
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11. Psychopathology and Criminal Behavior
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 11.1. What is psychopathology?
- 11.2. What is forensic psychopathology?
- 11.3. The nature versus nurture fallacy: the interaction between programing, predisposition, and experience
- 11.4. Genetics
- 11.5. Criminal psychopathology: mental states and characteristic pathology associated with the perpetration of crime
- 11.6. Typical psychopathologies, mental states, and psychopathological characteristics associated with perpetrators of crime
- 11.7. Compulsive homicide
- 11.8. Sadistic aggression
- 11.9. Addiction and criminal behavior
- 11.10. Disordered thinking
- 11.11. Delusional subtypes with forensic association
- 11.12. Delusion as a feature of other forensic psychopathology
- 11.13. Psychotic disorders
- 11.14. Personality disorders
- Conclusion
- Chapter Summary
- Chapter 12. Report Writing, Style, and Components
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- 12.1. Basic components
- 12.2. Suggested report layout
- 12.3. Conclusions
- Conclusion
- Appendix A. Threat assessment and management process—organizational settings
- Index
Wayne Petherick
Wayne Petherick is Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University in Australia. Wayne’s areas of interest include forensic criminology, forensic victimology, criminal motivations, criminal profiling, and applied crime analysis. He has worked on risk and threat cases, a mass homicide, stalking, rape, and a variety of civil suits involving premises liability and crime prevention. He has presented to audiences in Australia and abroad, and has published in a variety of areas including social science and legal works in the areas of criminal profiling, expert evidence, stalking, serial crimes, criminal motivations, and victimology. Wayne is co-editor of Forensic Criminology, and editor of Profiling and Serial Crime: Theoretical and Practical Issues, now in its third edition.
Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Society and Design, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
"This hands-on guide takes theoretical principles and demonstrates how they can be put into practice using real case examples. In addition to covering key topics such as staged crime scenes, false reports, and criminal motivations, the book includes a final chapter on report writing." --EvidenceMagazine.com, Sep-Oct 2014