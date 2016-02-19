Applied Consumption Analysis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444865311, 9781483298702

Applied Consumption Analysis, Volume 5

2nd Edition

Authors: L. Phlips
eBook ISBN: 9781483298702
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st October 1983
Page Count: 338
Table of Contents

Statics. Utility Functions. Demand Functions: Particular Restrictions. Empirical Implementations. Cost-of-Living Indices. Dynamics. Dynamic Single-Equation Models. Dynamic Demand Systems. Substitution, Complementarity and the Utility Tree. Dynamic Cost-of-Living Indices. The Demand for Leisure and Money. An Intertemporal Approach. References. Index.

Description

This volume links the abstract theory of demand with its econometric implementation. Exercises lead the reader from elementary utility maximization to the most sophisticated recent techniques, highlighting the main steps in the historical evolution of the subject.

The first part presents a brief discussion of duality and flexible forms, and in particular of Deaton and Muellbauer's almost ideal demand system''. Part two includes the author's work on true wage indexes, and on intertemporal utility maximization.

Reviews

@qu:...theory is used as a framework for commonsense but is never allowed to dominate it. ... As a course text, I have found that this kind of emphasis has been very successful with students who are just starting to dip their feet into the area and who want a clear practical perception of what can be done. @source:The Economic Journal

About the Authors

L. Phlips Author

