Applied Complexometry
1st Edition
Pergamon Series in Analytical Chemistry
Description
Applied Complexometry tackles complexometry from a practical perspective. The book discusses more applications, and theories are reduced to the most important ones. Comprised of 22 chapters, this book deals first with volumetric reagents in complexometry, and then tackles detection of the titration end-point. Chapter 3 covers masking (screening) reagents. Chapter 4 discusses separation methods, and Chapter 5 covers apparatus and solutions. Chapter 6 talks about the classification of EDTA complexes, while Chapter 7 discusses the complexometry anions. Chapter 8 discusses the analytical applications; Chapters 9 to 21 explain the analysis of several materials and solutions, such as alloys, silicates and rocks, cement, ores and concentrates, semiconductors, pigments, and electroplating solutions. The last chapter discusses further applications of complexometry. This book will be of great interest to researchers, especially for chemists whose work involves various chemical techniques such as complexometry.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Volumetric Reagents in Complexometry
1.1 The Properties of EDTA
1.2 The Stability of EDTA Complexes
1.3 EDTA as a Volumetric reagent
Chapter 2 Detection of the Titration End-point
2.1 Complexometric Indicators
2.1.1 Introduction
2.1.2 Metallochromic Indicators
2.1.3 The Properties of Metallochromic Indicators
2.1.4 The Sensitivity of the Indicator and Accuracy of the Titration
2.1.5 A Brief Survey of Metallochromic Indicators
2.1.6 Metallofluorescent Indicators
2.1.7 Redox Indicators
2.1.8 Chemiluminescent Indicators
2.1.9 Blocking of Indicators
2.2 Instrumental Methods in Complexometry
Chapter 3 Masking (Screening) Reagents
3.1 Classification of Masking Agents
3.2 Masking Agents for Alkaline Media
3.2.1 Potassium Cyanide
3.2.2 Triethanolamine (TEA)
3.2.3 Thioglycollic Acid (TGA)
3.2.4 3-Mercaptopropionic Acid (MPA)
3.2.5 2,3-Dimercaptopropan-1-o1 (BAL)
3.2.6 Unithiol
3.2.7 Dimercaptosuccinic Acid
3.2.8 Ammonium Fluoride
3.2.9 Hydrogen Peroxide
3.2.10 Sodium or Potassium Hydroxide
3.3 Masking Reagents for Acid Solutions
3.3.1 Sodium or Ammonium Sulphate
3.3.2 Potassium Iodide
3.3.3 Sodium Thiosulphate
3.3.4 Thiourea
3.3.5 Thiosemicarbazide
3.3.6 1,10-Phenanthroline (Phen)
3.3.7 Derivatives of Salicylic Acid
3.3.8 Acetylacetone
3.3.9 Hydrogen Peroxide
3.4 Masking by Precipitation
3.5 Conclusions
Chapter 4 Separation Methods
4.1 Separation during Dissolution
4.2 Separation by Precipitation
4.3 Separation by Electrolysis
4.4 Separation on Ion-Exchangers
4.5 Separation by Liquid-Liquid Extraction
Chapter 5 Apparatus and Solutions
5.1 Glass and Plastic Ware
5.2 Reagents
5.2.1 Ethylenediaminetetra-Acetic Acid - EDTA
5.2.2 The Stability of Standard EDTA Solutions
5.2.3 Standardization of EDTA Solutions
5.2.4 Preparation of Other Standard Solutions
5.2.5 Preparation of Indicators
5.2.6 Buffers
Chapter 6 Classification of EDTA Complexes
6.1 Complexometry of Group I Cations
6.1.1 Zirconium
6.1.2 Hafnium
6.1.3 Thorium
6.1.4 Scandium
6.1.5 Bismuth
6.1.6 Iron
6.1.7 Uranium
6.1.8 Indium
6.1.9 Gallium
6.1.10 Thallium
6.1.11 Chromium
6.1.12 Titanium
6.1.13 Tin
6.1.14 Mercury
6.2 Complexometry of Group II Cations
6.2.1 Copper
6.2.2 Lead
6.2.3 Nickel
6.2.4 Cobalt
6.2.5 Zinc
6.2.6 Cadmium
6.2.7 Aluminum
6.2.8 Manganese
6.2.9 Molybdenum
6.2.10 Vanadium
6.2.11 The Rare-Earth Lanthanides (RE) - The Lanthanides
6.3 Complexometry of Group III Cations
6.3.1 Calcium and Magnesium
6.3.2 Strontium
6.3.3 Barium
6.3.4 Beryllium
6.3.5 Silver
6.3.6 Alkali Metals
6.3.7 Gold and the Platinum Metals
Chapter 7 The Complexometry of Anions
7.1 Fluoride
7.1.1 Determination of Fluoride as CaF2
7.1.2 Determination of Fluoride as PbClF
7.1.3 Determination of Fluoride as PbBrF
7.1.4 Determination of Fluoride as CeFo
7.1.5 Determination of Fluoride as LaF3(H2O)3
7.1.6 Direct Determination of Fluoride by Titration with Thorium Nitrate
7.1.7 Direct Determination of Fluoride with U(SO4)2 Solution
7.2 Determination of Sulphate
7.2.1 Determination of Sulphate as BaSO4
7.2.2 Determination of Sulphate as PbSO4
7·3 Determination of Phosphate
7.3.1 Determination of Phosphate as MgNH4PO4.6H2O
7.3.2 Determination of Phosphate as ZnNH4PO4.6H2O 233
7.3.3 Determination of Phosphate as BiPO4
7.3.4 Determination of Phosphate as Th3(PO4)4
7.3.5 Determination of Phosphate as Zr(HPO4)2 or ZrO(HPO4)
7.3.6 Determination of Phosphate by Precipitation Titration
Chapter 8 Analytical Applications
Chapter 9 Analysis of Alloys
9.1 Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys
9.1.1 Determination of Manganese
9.1.2 Determination of Zinc in Aluminum Alloys
9.1.3 Determinations of Aluminum in Binary Al-Zn Alloys (ALZINOY)
9.1.4 Determination of Lead and Bismuth in Aluminum Alloys
9.1.5 Analysis of Binary Alloys of Aluminum and Titanium
9.1.6 Analysis of Binary Alloys of Aluminum and Lanthanides
9.1.7 Analysis of Some other Aluminum Alloys
9.2 Iron and its Alloys
9.2.1 Analysis of Binary Master Alloys
9.2.2 Analysis of Steels and Cast Iron
9.3 Lead and Lead Alloys
9.3.1 Determination of Lead in the Presence of Other Metals
9.3.2 Determination of Lead in Lead Drosses
9.3.3 Determination of Lead in Accumulator Plates
9.3.4 Analysis of Simple Pb-Sn Alloys
9.3.5 Analysis of White Metals (Pb-Sn-Sb-Cu)
9.3.6 Analysis of Low-Melting Alloys
9.3.7 Analysis of Bi-Pb-Sn Alloys
9.3.8 Analysis of Low-Melting Pb-In Alloys
9·3·9 Analysis of Lead-Silver Alloys
9.3.10 Determination of Lead and Zinc in Brass and Bronzes
9.4 Copper and Copper Alloys
9.4.1 Determination of Tin in Bronze and Gun Metal
9.4.2 Determination of Lead in Brasses and Bronzes
9.4.3 Determination of Zinc and Copper in Cu-Zn Alloys
9.4.4 Determination of Zinc and Lead in Brasses
9.4.5 Determination of Cadmium in Copper Alloys
9.4.6 Determination of Manganese in Copper Alloys
9.4.7 Determination of Aluminum in Copper Alloys
9.4.8 Complete Analysis of Various Copper Alloys
Chapter 10 Analysis of Rocks and Minerals
10.1 Analysis of Limestones, Dolomites and Magnesites
10.1.1 Determination of Calcium in Magnesites
10.1.2 Determination of Magnesium in Dolomites and Limestones
10.1.3 Determination of CaO in Burnt Limestone Fluorspar and Cryolite
10.2.1 Analysis of Fluorite according to Nielsch
10.2.2 Analysis of Fluorite according to Povondra and Vébr
10.2.3 Determination of CaF2 in Fluorite
10.2.4 Analysis of Fluorites according to Steinhauser et Al.
10.2.5 Determination of Fluoride in Cryolite
10.3 Analysis of Phosphates
10.4 Analysis of Monazites
Chapter 11 Analysis of Silicates and Rocks
11.1 Partial Analysis of Silicates and Rocks
11.1.1 Aluminum
11.1.2 Calcium and Magnesium
11.1.3 Additional Methods
Chapter 12 Analysis of Slags
12.1 Determination of Individual Components in Slags
12.1.1 Calcium
12.1.2 Magnesium
12.1.3 Calcium and Magnesium
12.1.4 Aluminum
12.1.5 Titanium
12.1.6 Manganese
12.1.7 Metallic Iron
12.1.8 Magnesium and Magnesium oxide in Uranium Slags
12.2 Complete Analysis of Slags
12.2.1 Analysis of Basic Slags according to Wakamatsu
12.2.2 Analysis of Slags according to Endo
12.2.3 Analysis of Basic Slags
12.2.4 Analysis of Slags according to Pribil and Vesely
12.3 Combined Methods for Slag Analysis
12.3.1 Analysis of Cupola Slags
12.3.2 Analysis of Slags with High Manganese and Phosphorus Contents
Chapter 13 Analysis of Cements
13.1 Determination of CaO and MgO
13.2 Determination of Aluminum
13.3 Total Analysis of Cements
13.3.1 Analysis of Cements (Jugovic)
13.3.2 Rapid Analysis of Cements (Stiglitz and Cornet)
13.3.3 Analysis of Aluminosilicates (Debras-Guedon)
13.3.4 Analysis of Cements (Naidu and Sastry)
13.3.5 Complexometric Determination of Sulphate in Cements
Chapter 14 Analysis of Glasses
14.1 Determination of Calcium, Magnesium and Manganese in Glasses
14.2 Determination of Zirconium
14.3 Determination of Thorium
14.4 Determination of Thorium, Lanthanum, Barium and Boron
14.5 Partial Analyses of Glasses
Chapter 15 Analysis of Ores and Concentrates
15.1 Lead Ores and Concentrates
15.1.1 Lead in Galena
15.1.2 Determination of Lead and Sulphur in Galena
15.1.3 Determination of Lead in Ores
15.1.4 Determination of Lead in Ores after Ion-Exchange Separation
15.2 Zinc Ores and Concentrates
15.2.1 Determination of Zinc in Concentrates
15.2.2 Determination of Zinc in Ores
15.2.3 Determination of Sulphur in Zinc Concentrates
15.3 Zinc-lead Ores
15.4 Chromium Ores
15.4.1 Complete Complexometric Analysis of Chromium Ores
15.4.2 Analysis of Chromium ores according to Král
15.5 Manganese Ores
15.5.1 Determination of Manganese (Povondra and Pribil)
15.5.2 Determination of Manganese (Endo and Koroki)
15.5.3 Determination of Manganese after Ion-Exchange Separation
15.6 Analysis of Copper Ores
15.7 Determination of Ca and Mg in ores and Concentrates
Chapter 16 Analysis of Ferrites
16.1 Dissolution of Ferrites
16.2 Separation of Iron
16.3 Analysis of Individual Ferrites
16.3.1 Rapid Determination of Magnesium in Ferrites
16.3.2 Determination of Strontium in Sr-Ferrites
16.3.3 Determination of Zinc in Zn-Mn Ferrites
16.3.4 Analysis of Mn-Zn-Mg Ferrites
16.3.5 Analysis of Mn-Zn Ferrites
16.3.6 Analysis of Co-Mn-Mg Ferrites
16.3.7 Analysis of Co-Ba Ferrites
16.3.8 Analysis of Pb-Ni-Mg Ferrites
16.4 Potentiometric Analysis of Ferrites
Chapter 17 Analysis of Semiconductors
Chapter 18 Analysis of Catalysts
Chapter 19 Analysis of Pigments
Chapter 20 Analysis of Varnish Driers
Chapter 21 Analysis of Electroplating Solutions
21.1 Acid Baths
21.1.1 Analysis of Copper Plating Baths
21.1.2 Analysis of Nickel Plating Baths
21.1.3 Analysis of Zinc Plating Baths
21.1.4 Analysis of Tin Plating Baths
21.1.5 Analysis of Lead Plating Baths
21.2 Alkaline Baths
21.2.1 Analysis of Silver Plating Baths
21.2.2 Analysis of Copper Plating Solutions
21.2.3 Analysis of Zinc Plating Solutions
21.2.4 Analysis of Cadmium Plating Solutions
21.2.5 Analysis of Brass Plating Solutions
21.2.6 Analysis of Nickel Plating Solutions
21.2.7 Determination of Impurities in Brass and Nickel Baths
21.3 Analysis of Chromium Plating Solutions
21.4 Analysis of Special Plating Solutions
21.4.1 Analysis of Gallium-Indium Electrolytes
21.4.2 Analysis of Indium-Tin Electrolytes
21.4.3 Determination of Gallium in Gold Baths
21.4.4 Determination of Indium in Gold Baths
21.4.5 Determination of Indium, Nickel and Zinc in Gold Baths
21.4.6 Determination of indium, Nickel and Aluminum in Gold Baths
21.4.7 Analysis of Cyanide Gold Baths
21.4.8 Determination of Antimony in Gold-Antimony Baths
21.4.9 Determination of NTA and Cadmium in Cadmium Baths
21.4.10 Determination of Rochelle (Segnette) Salt
Chapter 22 Further Applications of Complexometry
22.1 Pharmaceutical Analysis
22.2 Clinical Analysis
22.3 Analysis of Foods
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161112