Applied Climatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408107372, 9781483101545

Applied Climatology

1st Edition

A Study of Atmospheric Resources

Authors: John E. Hobbs
Editors: K. J. Gregory
eBook ISBN: 9781483101545
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 222
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Applied Climatology: A Study of Atmospheric Resources focuses on the management of the atmosphere as a resource. The book first discusses the atmospheric system, including atmospheric circulation and energy in the system. The text then examines the variable atmosphere. Scale variability, climatic change, air pollution, and hazards and extremes are considered. The book also focuses on weather and human behavior. Human biometeorology and climatic determinism; climate and comfort; weather and society; and climate and health are discussed. The text also describes the impacts of extreme events, including tropical cyclones, local storms, cumulative hazards, and climatic change and world food production. The selection also focuses on the effects of weather on daily human activities, including leisure and recreation, construction industry, retailing, utilities, and agriculture. The text then highlights weather forecasting and management of atmospheric resources. Types and methods of forecasting; accuracy and reliability of forecasts; dissemination and application of weather forecasts; weather and climate modification; and role of meteorologists are discussed. The book is a good source of information for readers interested to study the atmosphere as a resource.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

List of Figures

List of Tables

Preface

1 The Atmospheric System

1.1 The Setting (Resource Base)

1.1.1 Composition of the Atmosphere

1.1.2 Structure of the Atmosphere

1.2 Energy in the Atmospheric System

1.2.1 Radiation

1.2.2 Energy Balances

1.3 Atmospheric Circulation

1.3.1 Balance in the System

1.3.2 Circulation Features

Suggestions for Further Reading

2 The Variable Atmosphere

2.1 Scale Variability

2.2 Climatic Change

2.3 Air Pollution

2.3.1 Carbon Dioxide

2.3.2 Aerosols

2.3.3 Fluorocarbons

2.3.4 Thermal Pollution

2.3.5 Other Pollutants

2.3.6 The Future

2.4 Hazards and Extremes

Suggestions for Further Reading

3 Weather and Human Behavior

3.1 Human Biometeorology and Climatic Determinism

3.2 Climate and Comfort

3.2.1 Comfort Indices

3.2.2. Acclimatization

3.2.3 Design for Comfort

3.3 Climate and Health

3.3.1 Diseases and Illnesses

3.3.2 Mortality

3.4 Weather and Society

Suggestions for Further Reading

4 Impact of Extreme Events

4.1 Range of Events

4.2 Tropical Cyclones

4.3 Severe Local Storms

4.4 Cumulative Hazards

4.5 Climatic Change and World Food Production

4.6 Impact of Extreme Events on Transport

Suggestions for Further Reading

5 Weather Day-by-Day

5.1 Agriculture

5.2 Utilities

5.3 Retailing

5.4 Construction Industry

5.5 Leisure and Recreation

Suggestions for Further Reading

6 Weather, Climate, and Planning

6.1 Urban Atmospheric Environment

6.2 Climate and Urban Planning

Suggestions for Further Reading

7 Weather Forecasting

7.1 The Forecasting Problem

7.2 Types and Methods of Forecasting

7.3 Accuracy and Reliability of Forecasts

7.4 Dissemination and Application of Weather Forecasts

7.5 The Future

Suggestions for Further Reading

8 Management of Atmospheric Resources

8.1 Weather and Climate Modification

8.2 Econoclimate

8.3 International Cooperation

8.4 Role of the Meteorologist

Suggestions for Further Reading

References

Index


