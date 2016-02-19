Applied Climatology: A Study of Atmospheric Resources focuses on the management of the atmosphere as a resource. The book first discusses the atmospheric system, including atmospheric circulation and energy in the system. The text then examines the variable atmosphere. Scale variability, climatic change, air pollution, and hazards and extremes are considered. The book also focuses on weather and human behavior. Human biometeorology and climatic determinism; climate and comfort; weather and society; and climate and health are discussed. The text also describes the impacts of extreme events, including tropical cyclones, local storms, cumulative hazards, and climatic change and world food production. The selection also focuses on the effects of weather on daily human activities, including leisure and recreation, construction industry, retailing, utilities, and agriculture. The text then highlights weather forecasting and management of atmospheric resources. Types and methods of forecasting; accuracy and reliability of forecasts; dissemination and application of weather forecasts; weather and climate modification; and role of meteorologists are discussed. The book is a good source of information for readers interested to study the atmosphere as a resource.