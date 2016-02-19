Applied Climatology
1st Edition
A Study of Atmospheric Resources
Description
Applied Climatology: A Study of Atmospheric Resources focuses on the management of the atmosphere as a resource. The book first discusses the atmospheric system, including atmospheric circulation and energy in the system. The text then examines the variable atmosphere. Scale variability, climatic change, air pollution, and hazards and extremes are considered. The book also focuses on weather and human behavior. Human biometeorology and climatic determinism; climate and comfort; weather and society; and climate and health are discussed. The text also describes the impacts of extreme events, including tropical cyclones, local storms, cumulative hazards, and climatic change and world food production. The selection also focuses on the effects of weather on daily human activities, including leisure and recreation, construction industry, retailing, utilities, and agriculture. The text then highlights weather forecasting and management of atmospheric resources. Types and methods of forecasting; accuracy and reliability of forecasts; dissemination and application of weather forecasts; weather and climate modification; and role of meteorologists are discussed. The book is a good source of information for readers interested to study the atmosphere as a resource.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
List of Figures
List of Tables
Preface
1 The Atmospheric System
1.1 The Setting (Resource Base)
1.1.1 Composition of the Atmosphere
1.1.2 Structure of the Atmosphere
1.2 Energy in the Atmospheric System
1.2.1 Radiation
1.2.2 Energy Balances
1.3 Atmospheric Circulation
1.3.1 Balance in the System
1.3.2 Circulation Features
Suggestions for Further Reading
2 The Variable Atmosphere
2.1 Scale Variability
2.2 Climatic Change
2.3 Air Pollution
2.3.1 Carbon Dioxide
2.3.2 Aerosols
2.3.3 Fluorocarbons
2.3.4 Thermal Pollution
2.3.5 Other Pollutants
2.3.6 The Future
2.4 Hazards and Extremes
Suggestions for Further Reading
3 Weather and Human Behavior
3.1 Human Biometeorology and Climatic Determinism
3.2 Climate and Comfort
3.2.1 Comfort Indices
3.2.2. Acclimatization
3.2.3 Design for Comfort
3.3 Climate and Health
3.3.1 Diseases and Illnesses
3.3.2 Mortality
3.4 Weather and Society
Suggestions for Further Reading
4 Impact of Extreme Events
4.1 Range of Events
4.2 Tropical Cyclones
4.3 Severe Local Storms
4.4 Cumulative Hazards
4.5 Climatic Change and World Food Production
4.6 Impact of Extreme Events on Transport
Suggestions for Further Reading
5 Weather Day-by-Day
5.1 Agriculture
5.2 Utilities
5.3 Retailing
5.4 Construction Industry
5.5 Leisure and Recreation
Suggestions for Further Reading
6 Weather, Climate, and Planning
6.1 Urban Atmospheric Environment
6.2 Climate and Urban Planning
Suggestions for Further Reading
7 Weather Forecasting
7.1 The Forecasting Problem
7.2 Types and Methods of Forecasting
7.3 Accuracy and Reliability of Forecasts
7.4 Dissemination and Application of Weather Forecasts
7.5 The Future
Suggestions for Further Reading
8 Management of Atmospheric Resources
8.1 Weather and Climate Modification
8.2 Econoclimate
8.3 International Cooperation
8.4 Role of the Meteorologist
Suggestions for Further Reading
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101545