Applied Biochemistry and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Enzyme Technology
Applied Biochemistry and Bioengineering, Volume 2: Enzyme Technology discusses the industrial applications of immobilized enzymes. Organized into 10 chapters, this volume first describes the techniques for the isolation and purification of intracellular and extracellular enzymes for use on an industrial scale. It then deals with immobilized enzyme processes, with an emphasis on immobilized glucose isomerase and the amylolytic enzymes related to the production of high-fructose syrups from starch. Significant topics on immobilized enzyme technology for future uses in energy transduction and in pharmaceutical modifications of steroid compounds are also explored. Microbiologists, geneticists, and chemical engineers will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Production of Intracellular Microbial Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Choice of Microorganism
III. Influence of Fermentation Conditions on Enzyme Synthesis
IV. Scale-up of Enzyme Production
V. Kinetics of Intracellular Enzyme Production
VI. Continuous-Flow Enzyme Production
VII. Influence of Fermentation Conditions on Enzyme Isolation
VIII. Summary
References
Production, Isolation, and Economics of Extracellular Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. History
III. The Enzyme Industry
IV. General Methods for Industrial Production of Extracellular Enzymes
V. Standardization and Control
VI. Proteolytic Enzymes
VII. Amylolytic Enzymes
VIII. Other Enzymes
IX. Conclusion
References
Extraction and Purification of Enzymes Using Aqueous Two-Phase Systems
I. Introduction
II. Incompatibility of Polymers
III. General Aspects of Aqueous Two-Phase Systems
IV. Choice of a System
V. Selection of Parameters
VI. Influence of the Polymers
VII. Influence of Ions Included in the Phase System
VIII. Influence of Temperature
IX. Influence of the Microorganism
X. Technical Aspects of Extraction and Separation
XI. Selectivity of Partition
XII. Removal of Polymers
XIII. Conclusions
References
Glucose Isomerase Production of High-Fructose Syrups
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Glucose Isomerase
IV. Commercial Glucose Isomerase Production and Immobilization
V. Commercial Production of High-Fructose Corn Syrups
VI. New and Continuing Developments
References
Development of an Immobilized Glucose Isomerase for Industrial Application
I. Introduction
II. Glucose Isomerization Reaction
III. Soluble Glucose Isomerase
IV. Immobilized Glucose Isomerase
V. Conclusion
List of Symbols
References
Starch Hydrolysis with Soluble and Immobilized Glucoamylase
I. Introduction
II. Mode of Action
III. Physical Properties
IV. Reaction Mechanism
V. Reaction of Natural Substrates
VI. Potential Use of Immobilized Glucoamylase
VII. Conclusion
References
Industrial Applications of Immobilized Enzymes: A Commercial Overview
I. Introduction
II. Commercially Available Immobilized Enzyme Technology
III. Glucose Isomerase
IV. Glucose Isomerase versus Other Immobilized Systems
V. Economic Considerations—Immobilized Enzyme Systems
VI. Options Available for Immobilized Enzyme Development
VII. Summary and Outlook
References
Industrial Applications of Fiber-Entrapped Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Aminoacylase
III. Fumarase
IV. Glucoamylase
V. Glucose Isomerase
VI. Hydantoinase
VII. Invertase
VIII. Lactase
IX. Multienzyme Systems
X. Penicillin Amidase
XI. Tryptophan Synthetase
XII. Miscellaneous
References
Energy-Related Applications of Immobilized Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Water Biophotolysis
III. Bioelectrocatalysis and Electrode Processes Accelerated by Immobilized Enzymes
IV. Conclusions
References
Transformation of Steroids by Immobilized Living Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. Immobilization Methods
III. Steroid-Converting Microorganisms Immobilized in Polyacrylamide
IV. Steroid-Converting Microorganisms Immobilized in Calcium Alginate
V. General Discussion
References
Subject Index
