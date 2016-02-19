Applied Biochemistry and Bioengineering, Volume 2: Enzyme Technology discusses the industrial applications of immobilized enzymes. Organized into 10 chapters, this volume first describes the techniques for the isolation and purification of intracellular and extracellular enzymes for use on an industrial scale. It then deals with immobilized enzyme processes, with an emphasis on immobilized glucose isomerase and the amylolytic enzymes related to the production of high-fructose syrups from starch. Significant topics on immobilized enzyme technology for future uses in energy transduction and in pharmaceutical modifications of steroid compounds are also explored. Microbiologists, geneticists, and chemical engineers will find this book of great value.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Production of Intracellular Microbial Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Choice of Microorganism

III. Influence of Fermentation Conditions on Enzyme Synthesis

IV. Scale-up of Enzyme Production

V. Kinetics of Intracellular Enzyme Production

VI. Continuous-Flow Enzyme Production

VII. Influence of Fermentation Conditions on Enzyme Isolation

VIII. Summary

References

Production, Isolation, and Economics of Extracellular Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. History

III. The Enzyme Industry

IV. General Methods for Industrial Production of Extracellular Enzymes

V. Standardization and Control

VI. Proteolytic Enzymes

VII. Amylolytic Enzymes

VIII. Other Enzymes

IX. Conclusion

References

Extraction and Purification of Enzymes Using Aqueous Two-Phase Systems

I. Introduction

II. Incompatibility of Polymers

III. General Aspects of Aqueous Two-Phase Systems

IV. Choice of a System

V. Selection of Parameters

VI. Influence of the Polymers

VII. Influence of Ions Included in the Phase System

VIII. Influence of Temperature

IX. Influence of the Microorganism

X. Technical Aspects of Extraction and Separation

XI. Selectivity of Partition

XII. Removal of Polymers

XIII. Conclusions

References

Glucose Isomerase Production of High-Fructose Syrups

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspective

III. Glucose Isomerase

IV. Commercial Glucose Isomerase Production and Immobilization

V. Commercial Production of High-Fructose Corn Syrups

VI. New and Continuing Developments

References

Development of an Immobilized Glucose Isomerase for Industrial Application

I. Introduction

II. Glucose Isomerization Reaction

III. Soluble Glucose Isomerase

IV. Immobilized Glucose Isomerase

V. Conclusion

List of Symbols

References

Starch Hydrolysis with Soluble and Immobilized Glucoamylase

I. Introduction

II. Mode of Action

III. Physical Properties

IV. Reaction Mechanism

V. Reaction of Natural Substrates

VI. Potential Use of Immobilized Glucoamylase

VII. Conclusion

References

Industrial Applications of Immobilized Enzymes: A Commercial Overview

I. Introduction

II. Commercially Available Immobilized Enzyme Technology

III. Glucose Isomerase

IV. Glucose Isomerase versus Other Immobilized Systems

V. Economic Considerations—Immobilized Enzyme Systems

VI. Options Available for Immobilized Enzyme Development

VII. Summary and Outlook

References

Industrial Applications of Fiber-Entrapped Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Aminoacylase

III. Fumarase

IV. Glucoamylase

V. Glucose Isomerase

VI. Hydantoinase

VII. Invertase

VIII. Lactase

IX. Multienzyme Systems

X. Penicillin Amidase

XI. Tryptophan Synthetase

XII. Miscellaneous

References

Energy-Related Applications of Immobilized Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Water Biophotolysis

III. Bioelectrocatalysis and Electrode Processes Accelerated by Immobilized Enzymes

IV. Conclusions

References

Transformation of Steroids by Immobilized Living Microorganisms

I. Introduction

II. Immobilization Methods

III. Steroid-Converting Microorganisms Immobilized in Polyacrylamide

IV. Steroid-Converting Microorganisms Immobilized in Calcium Alginate

V. General Discussion

References

Subject Index

