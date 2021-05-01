Applications of Viscoelasticity
1st Edition
Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Applications of Viscoelasticity: Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling takes an applied approach to problems of material viscoelasticity, breaking down complicated viscoelastic equations and principles and then presenting examples of those equations and principles being applied to commonly encountered problems in real-world settings.
Applications of Viscoelasticity: Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling starts with an introduction to the theory of viscoelasticity, emphasizing its importance to and various applications in material characterization and modeling. It next looks at constitutive viscoelastic functions, introducing the Boltzmann superposition principle, relaxation modulus, creep compliance, and outlines basic equations for different loading conditions such as static and harmonic. Mechanical models including Maxwell, Kelvin-Voigt, Burgers, Fractional, and Hue are studied next featuring real experimentation data alongside the benefits and drawbacks of using each model in various real-world scenarios. The correspondence principle is then introduced followed by time-temperature-loading rate superposition, featuring a simple procedure to construct a real master curve and probable challenges that might be encountered. The concluding chapters cover the Hopkins and Hamming, Park and Kim, and General Power law methods, applications of viscoelasticity for experimental tests, and incremental and non-linear viscoelasticity. The book also includes an appendix with supplementary code that users can duplicate and use in their own work.
Key Features
- Takes an applied approach to material viscoelasticity explaining complicated viscoelastic equations and principles
- Presents examples of those equations and principles being applied to commonly-encountered problems in real-world settings
- Covers constitutive viscoelastic functions including relaxation modulus and creep compliance, among others
- Outlines the constructing of a master curve of viscoelastic material considering time-temperature-loading rate superposition
- Couples the correspondence principle with common viscoelastic experiments such as three point bending beam, axial and torsional bar, dynamic shear rheometer, and more
Readership
Academic researchers; upper level undergrad and grad students. Professional engineers/R&D staff
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Viscoelasticity
2. Constitutive Viscoelastic Functions
3. Mechanical Models
4. Correspondence Principle
5. Time-Temperature-Loading Rate Superposition
6. Interconversion of Constitutive Viscoelastic Function
7. Application of Viscoelasticity for Experimental Tests
8. Incremental Form of Viscoelastic Relations
9. Non-Linear Viscoelasticity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212103
About the Authors
Fereidoon Nejad
Fereidoon Nejad is a well-known Iranian professor in the field of pavement engineering, specializing in the fields of asphalt binder modification and construction of highways, airports, and railways. He is a pioneer of the Pavement Management System (PMS) in several Iranian cities, and he teaches pavement engineering at the graduate level for students at Amirkabir University of Technology. He has published over 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iranian professor in the field of pavement engineering, specializing in the fields of asphalt binder modification and construction of highways, airports, and railways
Pouria Hajikarimi
Pouria Hajikarimi is Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, Islamic Azad University. His area of research focuses on structural engineering with an emphasis on implementing extended finite element method to simulate cracks in viscoelastic media.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Islamic Azad University, Iran
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.