Applications of Viscoelasticity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128212103

Applications of Viscoelasticity

1st Edition

Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling

Authors: Fereidoon Nejad Pouria Hajikarimi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128212103
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 300
Description

Applications of Viscoelasticity: Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling takes an applied approach to problems of material viscoelasticity, breaking down complicated viscoelastic equations and principles and then presenting examples of those equations and principles being applied to commonly encountered problems in real-world settings.

Applications of Viscoelasticity: Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling starts with an introduction to the theory of viscoelasticity, emphasizing its importance to and various applications in material characterization and modeling. It next looks at constitutive viscoelastic functions, introducing the Boltzmann superposition principle, relaxation modulus, creep compliance, and outlines basic equations for different loading conditions such as static and harmonic. Mechanical models including Maxwell, Kelvin-Voigt, Burgers, Fractional, and Hue are studied next featuring real experimentation data alongside the benefits and drawbacks of using each model in various real-world scenarios. The correspondence principle is then introduced followed by time-temperature-loading rate superposition, featuring a simple procedure to construct a real master curve and probable challenges that might be encountered. The concluding chapters cover the Hopkins and Hamming, Park and Kim, and General Power law methods, applications of viscoelasticity for experimental tests, and incremental and non-linear viscoelasticity. The book also includes an appendix with supplementary code that users can duplicate and use in their own work.

Key Features

  • Takes an applied approach to material viscoelasticity explaining complicated viscoelastic equations and principles
  • Presents examples of those equations and principles being applied to commonly-encountered problems in real-world settings
  • Covers constitutive viscoelastic functions including relaxation modulus and creep compliance, among others
  • Outlines the constructing of a master curve of viscoelastic material considering time-temperature-loading rate superposition
  • Couples the correspondence principle with common viscoelastic experiments such as three point bending beam, axial and torsional bar, dynamic shear rheometer, and more

Readership

Academic researchers; upper level undergrad and grad students. Professional engineers/R&D staff

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Viscoelasticity
    2. Constitutive Viscoelastic Functions
    3. Mechanical Models
    4. Correspondence Principle
    5. Time-Temperature-Loading Rate Superposition
    6. Interconversion of Constitutive Viscoelastic Function
    7. Application of Viscoelasticity for Experimental Tests
    8. Incremental Form of Viscoelastic Relations
    9. Non-Linear Viscoelasticity

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128212103

About the Authors

Fereidoon Nejad

Fereidoon Nejad is a well-known Iranian professor in the field of pavement engineering, specializing in the fields of asphalt binder modification and construction of highways, airports, and railways. He is a pioneer of the Pavement Management System (PMS) in several Iranian cities, and he teaches pavement engineering at the graduate level for students at Amirkabir University of Technology. He has published over 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iranian professor in the field of pavement engineering, specializing in the fields of asphalt binder modification and construction of highways, airports, and railways

Pouria Hajikarimi

Pouria Hajikarimi is Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, Islamic Azad University. His area of research focuses on structural engineering with an emphasis on implementing extended finite element method to simulate cracks in viscoelastic media.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Islamic Azad University, Iran

