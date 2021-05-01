Applications of Viscoelasticity: Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling takes an applied approach to problems of material viscoelasticity, breaking down complicated viscoelastic equations and principles and then presenting examples of those equations and principles being applied to commonly encountered problems in real-world settings.

Applications of Viscoelasticity: Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling starts with an introduction to the theory of viscoelasticity, emphasizing its importance to and various applications in material characterization and modeling. It next looks at constitutive viscoelastic functions, introducing the Boltzmann superposition principle, relaxation modulus, creep compliance, and outlines basic equations for different loading conditions such as static and harmonic. Mechanical models including Maxwell, Kelvin-Voigt, Burgers, Fractional, and Hue are studied next featuring real experimentation data alongside the benefits and drawbacks of using each model in various real-world scenarios. The correspondence principle is then introduced followed by time-temperature-loading rate superposition, featuring a simple procedure to construct a real master curve and probable challenges that might be encountered. The concluding chapters cover the Hopkins and Hamming, Park and Kim, and General Power law methods, applications of viscoelasticity for experimental tests, and incremental and non-linear viscoelasticity. The book also includes an appendix with supplementary code that users can duplicate and use in their own work.