Applications of Viscoelasticity: Bituminous Materials Characterization and Modeling takes an applied approach to problems of material viscoelasticity, breaking down complicated viscoelastic equations and principles and then presenting examples applied in real-world settings. The book includes an introduction to the theory of viscoelasticity, emphasizes its importance to material characterization and modeling, and looks at constitutive viscoelastic functions, including the Boltzmann superposition principle, relaxation modulus and creep compliance. Mechanical models including Maxwell, Kelvin-Voigt, Burgers, Fractional, and Hue are studied next, featuring real experimentation data alongside the benefits and drawbacks of using each model in various real-world scenarios.

Concluding chapters cover the Hopkins and Hamming, Park and Kim, and General Power law methods, applications of viscoelasticity for experimental tests, and incremental and non-linear viscoelasticity. The book also includes an appendix with supplementary code that users can duplicate and use in their own work.