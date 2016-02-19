Applications of Remote Sensing in Agriculture contains the proceedings of the 48th Easter School in Agricultural Science, held at the University of Nottingham on April 3-7, 1989. The meeting invites 146 delegates from over 22 countries and contributions to this book come from nine countries. This book generally presents a review of the achievements of remote sensing in agriculture, establishes the state of the art, and gives pointers to developments. This text is organized into seven parts, wherein Parts I-III cover the principles of remote sensing, climate, soil, land classification, and crop inventories. Productivity; stress; techniques for agricultural applications; and opportunities, progress, and prospects in the field of remote sensing in agriculture are also discussed.

I. Principles

1 Sensors, Platforms and Applications; Acquiring and Managing Remotely Sensed Data

2 Optical Properties of Vegetation Canopies

3 Factors Affecting the Radiative Temperature of a Vegetative Canopy

II. Climate and Soil

4 Discrimination and Monitoring of Soils

5 Estimation of Rainfall Using Geostationary Satellite Data

6 Application of Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems in Water Management

III. Land Classification and Crop Inventories

7 Theoretical Problems in Image Classification

8 Estimating Production of Winter Wheat by Remote Sensing and Unified Ground Network

I. System Verification

9 Estimating Production of Winter Wheat by Remote Sensing and Unified Ground Network

II. Nationwide Estimation of Wheat Yields

10 Crop Inventory Studies Using Landsat Data on a Large Area in Hungary

IV. Productivity

11 High Temporal Frequency Remote Sensing of Primary Production Using NOAA AVHRR

12 Estimating Grassland Biomass Using Remotely Sensed Data

13 Remote Sensing to Predict the Yield of Sugar Beet in England

V. Stress

14 High-Spectral Resolution Indices for Crop Stress

15 The Identification of Crop Disease and Stress by Aerial Photography

16 Estimation of Plant Water Status from Canopy Temperature: An Analysis of the Inverse Problem

17 A Simplified Algorithm for the Evaluation of Frost-Affected Citrus

VI. New Techniques

18 Applications of Chlorophyll Fluorescence in Stress Physiology and Remote Sensing

19 Applications of Radar in Agriculture

20 Microwave Radiometry for Monitoring Agricultural Crops

21 On the Uses of Combined Optical and Active-Microwave Image Data for Agricultural Applications

VII. Opportunities, Progress and Prospects

22 Remote Sensing in Agriculture: from Research to Applications

23 Remote Sensing in Agriculture: Progress and Prospects

