Applications of Quantum and Classical Connections in Modeling Atomic, Molecular and Electrodynamic Systems

Applications of Quantum and Classical Connections in Modeling Atomic, Molecular and Electrodynamical Systems is a reference on the new field of relativistic optics, examining topics related to relativistic interactions between very intense laser beams and particles. Based on 30 years of research, this unique book connects the properties of quantum equations to corresponding classical equations used to calculate the energetic values and the symmetry properties of atomic, molecular and electrodynamical systems. In addition, it examines applications for these methods, and for the calculation of properties of high harmonics in interactions between very intense electromagnetic fields and electrons.

This resource is the only one of its kind, a valuable tool for scientists and graduate students interested in the foundations of quantum mechanics, as well as applied scientists interested in accurate atomic and molecular models.