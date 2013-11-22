Applications of Quantum and Classical Connections in Modeling Atomic, Molecular and Electrodynamic Systems
1st Edition
Description
Applications of Quantum and Classical Connections in Modeling Atomic, Molecular and Electrodynamical Systems is a reference on the new field of relativistic optics, examining topics related to relativistic interactions between very intense laser beams and particles. Based on 30 years of research, this unique book connects the properties of quantum equations to corresponding classical equations used to calculate the energetic values and the symmetry properties of atomic, molecular and electrodynamical systems. In addition, it examines applications for these methods, and for the calculation of properties of high harmonics in interactions between very intense electromagnetic fields and electrons.
This resource is the only one of its kind, a valuable tool for scientists and graduate students interested in the foundations of quantum mechanics, as well as applied scientists interested in accurate atomic and molecular models.
Key Features
- Features detailed explanations of the theories of atomic and molecular systems, as well as wave properties of stationary atomic and molecular systems
- Provides periodic solutions of classical equations, semi-classical methods, and theories of systems composed of very intense electromagnetic fields and particles
- Offers models and methods based on 30 years of research
Readership
Physics researchers and scientists in molecular, atomic, optics, electromagnetics, and particle physics, and graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Bohr-type model for atomic systems
2. Bohr-type model for molecular systems
3. Modeling properties of harmonics generated by relativistic interactions between very intense electromagnetic beams and electrons
Annex. Mathematica programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 22nd November 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124186651
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124173187
About the Author
Alexandru Popa
Alexandru Popa received the Physicist Engineer degree from the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Romania in 1966, the M. Sc degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 1972 and the Ph. D degree from the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Romania in 1974. He is currently a Senior Researcher at the Laser Department, National Institute for Laser, Plasma and Radiation Physics, Institute of Atomic Physics, Bucharest.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Laser, Plasma and Radiation Physics, Bucharest, Romania
Reviews
"Having reviewed and synthesized his theoretical work in a companion volume, Popa here presents the applications of the theory to modeling the properties of atomic, molecular, and electrodynamic systems. For atomic and molecular systems, his calculation is based on the fact that the wave function and geometric elements of the wave described by the Schrödinger equation are mathematical objects that describe the same physical system and depend on its constants of motion."--ProtoView.com, February 2014