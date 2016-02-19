Applications of Parallel Processing in Vision, Volume 86
1st Edition
Introduction to Parallel Processing. Parallel Retinocortial Channels: X and Y and P and M (R. Shapley). Parallel Processing in Human Vision: History, Review, and Critique (B.G. Breitmeyer). Parallel Processing and Visual Development. Parallel Processes in Human Visual Development (A. Fiorentini). Changes in Temporal Visual Processing in Normal Aging (J.R. Brannan). Parallel Processing in Higher-order Perception. M and P Pathways and the Perception of Figure and Ground (N. Weisstein, W. Maguire, J.R. Brannan). Cooperative Parallel Processing in Depth, Motion and Texture Perception (D. Williams). Parallel and Serial Connections Between Human Color Mechanisms (Q. Zaidi). Parallel Processing and Visual Abnormalities. Sensory and Perceptual Processing in Reading Disability (M.C. Williams, W. Lovegrove). How Can the Concept of Parallel Channels Aid Clinical Diagnosis? (M.F. Ghilardi, M. Onofrj, J.R. Brannan). Author Index. Subject Index.
Considerable evidence exists that visual sensory information is analyzed simultaneously along two or more independent pathways. In the past two decades, researchers have extensively used the concept of parallel visual channels as a framework to direct their explorations of human vision. More recently, basic and clinical scientists have found such a dichotomy applicable to the way we organize our knowledge of visual development, higher order perception, and visual disorders, to name just a few. This volume attempts to provide a forum for gathering these different perspectives.
- 337
- English
- © North Holland 1992
- 23rd January 1992
- North Holland
- 9780080867403
Departments of Neurobiology and Neurology, The Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, USA