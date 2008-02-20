Applications of Nonlinear Fiber Optics
2nd Edition
Description
The development of new highly nonlinear fibers - referred to as microstructured fibers, holey fibers and photonic crystal fibers - is the next generation technology for all-optical signal processing and biomedical applications. This new edition has been thoroughly updated to incorporate these key technology developments.
The book presents sound coverage of the fundamentals of lightwave technology, along with material on pulse compression techniques and rare-earth-doped fiber amplifiers and lasers. The extensively revised chapters include information on fiber-optic communication systems and the ultrafast signal processing techniques that make use of nonlinear phenomena in optical fibers.
New material focuses on the applications of highly nonlinear fibers in areas ranging from wavelength laser tuning and nonlinear spectroscopy to biomedical imaging and frequency metrology. Technologies such as quantum cryptography, quantum computing, and quantum communications are also covered in a new chapter.
This book will be an ideal reference for: R&D engineers working on developing next generation optical components; scientists involved with research on fiber amplifiers and lasers; graduate students and researchers working in the fields of optical communications and quantum information.
Key Features
- The only book on how to develop nonlinear fiber optic applications
- Two new chapters on the latest developments; Highly Nonlinear Fibers and Quantum Applications
- Coverage of biomedical applications
Readership
R&D engineers working on developing next generation optical components; fiber optic systems integrators; graduates and researchers
Table of Contents
Fiber Gratings
Fiber Couplers
Fiber Interferometers
Fiber Amplifiers
Fiber Lasers
Pulse Compression
Fiber Optic Communications
Optical Signal Processing
Highly Nonlinear Fibers
Quantum Communications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 20th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568768
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743022
About the Author
Govind Agrawal
Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA
Govind Agrawal
Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA