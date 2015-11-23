Applications of NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 3 presents the latest developments in the field of NMR spectroscopy, including the analysis of the structure-property relationship of polyphenols, breast cancer diagnosis, drug discovery and formulation, protein confirmation analysis using Fluorine NMR, and enaminone studies.

The well-illustrated chapters contain comprehensive references to the recent literature. The content is ideal for readers who are seeking reviews and updates, as it consolidates scientific articles of a diverse nature into a single volume. The book is organized into sections based on disciplines such as food science and medical diagnostics, with each chapter written by eminent experts in the field.

The applications presented cover a wide range of the field, such as drug development, medical imaging and diagnostics, food science, mining, petrochemical, process control, materials science, and chemical engineering, making this resource a multi-disciplinary reference.