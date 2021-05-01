Applications of Next Generational Biosurfactants in the Food Sector
1st Edition
Description
Applications of Next Generational Biosurfactants in the Food Sector provides detailed information on the sustainable approach to the utilization of biosurfactants as the next-generational green biotechnology to mitigate various problems encountered in the food industry. These biosurfactants help to reduce risks such as food spoilage, food poisoning, and post-harvest losses of fruits, vegetable, grains, tubers, cereals, and pulses.
Applications of Next Generational Biosurfactants in the Food Sectorwill benefit academics, R&D professionals, and postgrad students in the food science and related fields as they explore recent trends in the application of these green biosurfactants and the many uses they can provide.
Key Features
- Provides examples of mathematical modeling, metabolomics, bioinformatics, metabolic engineering, systems biology, and computer technology for solving real-life food challenges using biosurfactants
- Presents biosurfactants as an innovative, green, biotechnological solution to resolving food safety issues and improving human health
- Includes applications of biosurfactants for the prevention of mycotoxins and as a biodegradable material with a wide variety of uses
Readership
Academics, R&D professionals, and postgrad students in interdisciplinary fields of science, specifically food safety, disease prevention, and product development
Table of Contents
- Characterization and screening of biosurfactant from microorganism with a wide application in food industries
2. Optimization and characterization of various biosurfactant with wild application in food industries
3. Application of biosurfactant as an emulsifying agent
4. Application of biosurfactant as a stabilization agent
5. Application of biosurfactant as an antiadhesive
6. Application of biosurfactant as antimicrobial agent
7. Application of biosurfactant in food processing and formulation
8. Application of biosurfactant in the production of beverages
9. Application of biosurfactant as solubilizers and wetting agents
10. Application of biosurfactant as detergents
11. Application of biosurfactant for food thickening
12. Anti-biofilm activities against food pathogen
13. Application of biosurfactant as versatile additives or ingredients of food processing
14. The utilization of biosurfactants that could enhance the properties of buttercream and frozen confectionery products
15. Application of biosurfactant in confectionary formulations and salad dressings
16. Merits of Biosurfactants when compared to synthetic surfactant during the production of buttercream, croissants, and frozen confectionery products
17. Application of biosurfactant for the control of the agglomeration of fat globules
18. Their application in the stabilizing aerated systems
19. Their application in the improvement of texture and shelf -life of starch-containing products
20. The application of biosurfactant in the modification of the rheological properties of wheat dough and usage for increasing rise in the consistency and texture of fat-based products
21. The synergetic effect of essential oils and biosurfactant in the encapsulation their active ingredients
22. Food Quality and Security to Food Packaging Materials, Nanostructured
23. Biofabrication of nanobiosurfacatant their wide application in the food industry
24. Their application of biosurfactant as an edible coating and thin film for fruits and vegetables
25. The application of Biosurfactants as emulsifiers in the processing of food products with diverse utilization in the baked goods to ensure improvement in the rheological properties of the baked products
26. Application of biosurfactant in the management of mycotoxins producing microorganisms most especially the toxigenic strains
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128242834
About the Editors
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is currently Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment, and has worked on multiple key research projects funded by institutional and government agencies. Dr Inamuddin has published 146 research articles in international journals of repute, eighteen book chapters, and 54 books published by renowned international publishers. He is the member of various journal’s editorial boards and serves as Associate Editor for a number of internationally renowned journals. In addition, he is also guest editing various special thematic special issues of journals for major publishing houses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Assistant Professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India
Charles Adetunji
Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji is a Faculty member at the Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria, where he utilized the application of biological techniques and microbial bioprocesses for the actualization of sustainable development goals. He has won numerous scientific awards and grants from renowned academic bodies, has filled several scientific patents on Bioherbicides, Biopesticides, nanobiosurfactants, and nanobiopesticdes, and has published over 100 scientific journals and conference proceedings in both national and international journals. His broad research interests cover topics relating to food security, agriculture and environmental sustainability, including microbiology, biotechnology, post-harvest management, and nanotechnology. Dr Adetunji is an editorial board member of many international journals serves as a reviewer to many double-blind peer review journals. In addition, he is a member of many scientific organisations and, over the last fifteen years, has built strong working collaborations with reputable research groups in numerous and leading Universities across the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Member, Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria
Ratings and Reviews
