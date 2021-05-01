COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Applications of Next Generational Biosurfactants in the Food Sector - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128242834

Applications of Next Generational Biosurfactants in the Food Sector

1st Edition

Editors: Dr. Inamuddin Charles Adetunji
Paperback ISBN: 9780128242834
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 524
Description

Applications of Next Generational Biosurfactants in the Food Sector provides detailed information on the sustainable approach to the utilization of biosurfactants as the next-generational green biotechnology to mitigate various problems encountered in the food industry. These biosurfactants help to reduce risks such as food spoilage, food poisoning, and post-harvest losses of fruits, vegetable, grains, tubers, cereals, and pulses.

Applications of Next Generational Biosurfactants in the Food Sector will benefit academics, R&D professionals, and postgrad students　in the food science and related fields as they explore recent trends in the application of these green biosurfactants and the many uses they can provide.

Key Features

    1. Provides examples of mathematical modeling, metabolomics, bioinformatics, metabolic engineering, systems biology, and computer technology for solving real-life food challenges using biosurfactants
    2. Presents biosurfactants as an innovative, green, biotechnological solution to resolving food safety issues and improving human health
    3. Includes applications of biosurfactants for the prevention of mycotoxins and as a biodegradable material with a wide variety of uses

    Readership

    Academics, R&D professionals, and postgrad students in interdisciplinary fields of science, specifically food safety, disease prevention, and product development

    Table of Contents

    1. Characterization and screening of biosurfactant from microorganism with a wide application in food industries
      2. Optimization and characterization of various biosurfactant with wild application in food industries
      3. Application of biosurfactant as an emulsifying agent
      4. Application of biosurfactant as a stabilization agent
      5. Application of biosurfactant as an antiadhesive
      6. Application of biosurfactant as antimicrobial agent
      7. Application of biosurfactant in food processing and formulation
      8. Application of biosurfactant in the production of beverages
      9. Application of biosurfactant as solubilizers and wetting agents
      10. Application of biosurfactant as detergents
      11. Application of biosurfactant for food thickening
      12. Anti-biofilm activities against food pathogen
      13. Application of biosurfactant as versatile additives or ingredients of food processing
      14. The utilization of biosurfactants that could enhance the properties of buttercream and frozen confectionery products
      15. Application of biosurfactant in confectionary formulations and salad dressings
      16. Merits of Biosurfactants when compared to synthetic surfactant during the production of buttercream, croissants, and frozen confectionery products
      17. Application of biosurfactant for the control of  the agglomeration of fat globules
      18. Their application in the stabilizing aerated systems
      19. Their application in the improvement of texture and shelf -life of starch-containing products
      20. The application of  biosurfactant in the modification of the rheological properties of wheat dough and usage for increasing rise in the consistency and texture of fat-based products
      21. The synergetic effect of essential oils and biosurfactant in the encapsulation their active ingredients
      22. Food Quality and Security to Food Packaging Materials, Nanostructured
      23. Biofabrication of nanobiosurfacatant their wide application in the food industry
      24. Their application of biosurfactant as an edible coating and thin film for fruits and vegetables
      25. The application of Biosurfactants as emulsifiers in the processing of food products with diverse utilization in the baked goods to ensure improvement in the rheological properties of the baked products
      26. Application of biosurfactant in the management of mycotoxins producing microorganisms most especially the toxigenic strains

    About the Editors

    Dr. Inamuddin

    Dr. Inamuddin is currently Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment, and has worked on multiple key research projects funded by institutional and government agencies. Dr Inamuddin has published 146 research articles in international journals of repute, eighteen book chapters, and 54 books published by renowned international publishers. He is the member of various journal’s editorial boards and serves as Associate Editor for a number of internationally renowned journals. In addition, he is also guest editing various special thematic special issues of journals for major publishing houses.  

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Assistant Professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India

    Charles Adetunji

    Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji  is a Faculty member at the Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria, where he utilized the application of biological techniques and microbial bioprocesses for the actualization of sustainable development goals. He has won numerous scientific awards and grants from renowned academic bodies, has filled several scientific patents on Bioherbicides, Biopesticides, nanobiosurfactants, and nanobiopesticdes, and has published over 100 scientific journals and conference proceedings in both national and international journals. His broad research interests cover topics relating to food security, agriculture and environmental sustainability, including microbiology, biotechnology, post-harvest management, and nanotechnology. Dr Adetunji is an editorial board member of many international journals serves as a reviewer to many double-blind peer review journals. In addition, he is a member of many scientific organisations and, over the last fifteen years, has built strong working collaborations with reputable research groups in numerous and leading Universities across the globe. 

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Faculty Member, Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria

