Applications of Nanofluid for Heat Transfer Enhancement
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Nanofluid: Definition and Applications
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Simulation of nanofluid flow and heat transfer
Chapter 2: Nanofluid Natural Convection Heat Transfer
- Abstract
- 2.1. CuO–water nanofluid hydrothermal analysis in a complex-shaped cavity
- 2.2. Natural convection heat transfer in a nanofluid filled inclined L-shaped enclosure
- 2.3. Natural convection heat transfer in a nanofluid filled enclosure with elliptic inner cylinder
- 2.4. Natural convection in a nanofluid filled concentric annulus between an outer square cylinder and an inner circular cylinder
- 2.5. Natural convection in a nanofluid filled concentric annulus with inner elliptic cylinder using LBM
- 2.6. Natural convection in a nanofluid filled square cavity with curve boundaries
- 2.7. Nanofluid heat transfer enhancement and entropy generation
- 2.8. Two phase simulation of nanofluid flow and heat transfer using heatline analysis
Chapter 3: Nanofluid Forced Convection Heat Transfer
- Abstract
- 3.1. Effect of nonuniform magnetic field on forced convection heat transfer of Fe3O4-water nanofluid
- 3.2. MHD nanofluid flow and heat transfer considering viscous dissipation
- 3.3. Forced convection heat transfer in a semiannulus under the influence of a variable magnetic field
- 3.4. MHD nanofluid flow and heat transfer considering viscous dissipation
- 3.5. Nanofluid flow and heat transfer between parallel plates considering Brownian motion using DTM
- 3.6. Effect of Lorentz forces on forced convection nanofluid flow over a stretched surface
- 3.7. Forced convective heat transfer of magnetic nanofluid in a double-sided, lid-driven cavity with a wavy wall
Chapter 4: Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer in the Presence of Thermal Radiation
- Abstract
- 4.1. MHD free convection of Al2O3–water nanofluid considering thermal radiation
- 4.2. Unsteady nanofluid flow and heat transfer in the presence of magnetic field considering thermal radiation
- 4.3. Effect of thermal radiation on magnetohydrodynamic nanofluid flow and heat transfer by means of two-phase model
- 4.4. Ferrofluid flow and heat transfer in a semiannulus enclosure in the presence of magnetic source considering thermal radiation
- 4.5. Nanofluid flow and heat transfer over a stretching porous cylinder considering thermal radiation
Chapter 5: Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer in the Presence of Electric Field
- Abstract
- 5.1. Electrohydrodynamic free convection heat transfer of a nanofluid in a semiannulus enclosure with a sinusoidal wall
- 5.2. Effect of electric field on hydrothermal behavior of nanofluid in a complex geometry
- 5.3. Electrohydrodynamic nanofluid flow and forced convective heat transfer in a channel
- 5.4. Electrohydrodynamic nanofluid hydrothermal treatment in an enclosure with sinusoidal upper wall
- 5.5. Electrohydrodynamic nanofluid force convective heat transfer considering electric field dependent viscosity
Chapter 6: Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer in the Presence of Constant Magnetic Field
- Abstract
- 6.1. Entropy generation of nanofluid in the presence of magnetic field using lattice Boltzmann method
- 6.2. MHD natural convection in a nanofluid-filled inclined enclosure with sinusoidal wall using CVFEM
- 6.3. Effects of MHD on Cu–water nanofluid flow and heat transfer by means of CVFEM
- 6.4. Heat flux boundary condition for nanofluid-filled enclosure in the presence of magnetic field
- 6.5. Magnetic field effect on nanofluid flow and heat transfer using KKL model
- 6.6. Magnetohydrodynamic free convection of Al2O3–water nanofluid considering thermophoresis and Brownian motion effects
- 6.7. Simulation of MHD CuO–water nanofluid flow and convective heat transfer considering Lorentz forces
- 6.8. Three-dimensional mesoscopic simulation of magnetic field effect on natural convection of nanofluid
- 6.9. Two-phase simulation of nanofluid flow and heat transfer in an annulus in the presence of an axial magnetic field
- 6.10. Magnetic field effect on unsteady nanofluid flow and heat transfer using Buongiorno model
- 6.11. Free convection of magnetic nanofluid considering MFD viscosity effect
Chapter 7: Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer in the Presence of Variable Magnetic Field
- Abstract
- 7.1. Effect of space dependent magnetic field on free convection of Fe3O4–water nanofluid
- 7.2. Simulation of ferrofluid flow for magnetic drug targeting using lattice Boltzmann method
- 7.3. Magnetic nanofluid forced convective heat transfer in the existence of variable magnetic field using two-phase model
- 7.4. Nonuniform magnetic field effect on nanofluid hydrothermal treatment considering Brownian motion and thermophoresis effects
- 7.5. Ferrofluid-mixed convection heat transfer in the existence of variable magnetic field
- 7.6. Influence of magnetic field on heat transfer of magnetic nanofluid in a sinusoidal double pipe heat exchanger
Chapter 8: Nanofluid Conductive Heat Transfer in Solidification Mechanism
- Abstract
- 8.1. Discharging process expedition of NEPCM in Y-shaped fin-assisted latent heat thermal energy storage system
- 8.2. Snowflake-shaped fin for expediting discharging process in latent heat thermal energy storage system containing nanoenhanced phase change material
Chapter 9: Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer in Porous Media
- Abstract
- 9.1. Nanofluid heat Transfer over a permeable stretching wall in a porous medium
- 9.2. Magnetohydrodynamic flow in a permeable channel filled with nanofluid
- 9.3. Heated permeable stretching surface in a porous medium using Nanofluid
- 9.4. Two phase modeling of nanofluid in a rotating system with permeable sheet
- 9.5. KKL correlation for simulation of nanofluid flow and heat transfer in a permeable channel
Appendix: Sample Codes for New Semianalytical and Numerical Methods
Description
Applications of Nanofluid for Heat Transfer Enhancement explores recent progress in computational fluid dynamic and nonlinear science and its applications to nanofluid flow and heat transfer. The opening chapters explain governing equations and then move on to discussions of free and forced convection heat transfers of nanofluids.
Next, the effect of nanofluid in the presence of an electric field, magnetic field, and thermal radiation are investigated, with final sections devoted to nanofluid flow in porous media and application of nanofluid for solidification.
The models discussed in the book have applications in various fields, including mathematics, physics, information science, biology, medicine, engineering, nanotechnology, and materials science.
Key Features
- Presents the latest information on nanofluid free and force convection heat transfer, of nanofluid in the presence of thermal radiation, and nanofluid in the presence of an electric field
- Provides an understanding of the fundamentals in new numerical and analytical methods
- Includes codes for each modeling method discussed, along with advice on how to best apply them
Readership
Materials scientists, chemical engineers, chemists and physicists seeking to understand the effects of external magnetic fields on the hydrothermical behavior of naofluid
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 13th March 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123980
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021729
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mohsen Sheikholeslami Author
Dr. Mohsen Sheikholeslami works at the Babol Noshirvani University of Technology’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, Iran. His research interests include Computational Fluid Dynamics, nanofluid simulation, mesoscopic modeling of fluid, nonlinear science, magnetohydrodynamics, ferrohydrodynamics, and electrohydrodynamics. He authored several papers and books across various areas of mechanical engineering. He was selected as a Web of Science Highly Cited Researcher (Top 0.01%) in 2016 and 2017. He is also the author of the books Applications of Nanofluid for Heat Transfer Enhancement; Application of Semi-Analytical Methods for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer; Hydrothermal Analysis in Engineering Using Control Volume Finite Element Method; and External Magnetic Field Effects on Hydrothermal Treatment of Nanofluid, all published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran
Davood Domairry Ganji Author
D. D. Ganji is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Director of the Graduate Program at Babol Noshirvani University of Technology in Iran, as well as a consultant in nonlinear dynamics and the Dean of the National Elite Foundation of Iran. He has a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Tarbiat Modarres University. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Nonlinear Dynamic and Engineering Science, and Editor of International Journal of Nonlinear Sciences and Numerical Simulation and International Journal of Differential Equations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran