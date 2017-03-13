Applications of Nanofluid for Heat Transfer Enhancement explores recent progress in computational fluid dynamic and nonlinear science and its applications to nanofluid flow and heat transfer. The opening chapters explain governing equations and then move on to discussions of free and forced convection heat transfers of nanofluids.

Next, the effect of nanofluid in the presence of an electric field, magnetic field, and thermal radiation are investigated, with final sections devoted to nanofluid flow in porous media and application of nanofluid for solidification.

The models discussed in the book have applications in various fields, including mathematics, physics, information science, biology, medicine, engineering, nanotechnology, and materials science.