Applications of Nanocomposite Materials in Drug Delivery
1st Edition
- Alginate-inorganic composite particles as sustained drug delivery matrices
2. Applications of cellulose nanofibrils in drug delivery
3. Avidin-based nanoparticles in drug delivery
4. Carbon based polymer for drug delivery
5. Carbon nanotube for targeted drug delivery
6. carbon nanotubes
7. Chitosan-based nanocomposites for drug delivery
8. Chitosan nano composites for drug delivery and gene delivery
9. Conjugated polymers in drug delivery: Research trend
10. Cyclodextrin based Nanosponges in Drug Delivery and Cancer Therapeutics: New Perspectives for Old Problems
11. Development of injectable in-situ gelling systems of Doxycycline hyclate for controlled drug delivery system
12. Drug delivery for cardiac regeneration
13. Drug Delivery: Present past and future of medicine
14. Drug nanocrystals: Present past and future
15. Electrospun matrices for localised drug delivery: current technologies and selected biomedical applications
16. Electrospun nanocomposites for targeted drug delivery
17. Hydrogel nanocomposite for controlled drug release
18. Mesoporous nanomaterials as carriers in drug delivery
19. Metal organic frameworks for drug delivery
20. Metal-ferrite nanocomposites for targeted drug delivery
21. Microwave synthesised nanocomposites for enhancing oral bioavailability of drugs
22. Montmorillonite clay nanocomposites for drug delivery
23. Nanocomposite for cancer targeted drug delivery
24. Applications of Nanocomposite Materials in the Delivery of Anticancer Drugs
25. Nanocomposite for transdermal drug delivery
26. Nanocomposite microemulsions for drug delivery
27. Nanocomposites for diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis
28. Nanocomposites Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering; Preparation, Properties and Applications
29. Nanoemulsion in Drug Delivery
30. Okra gum-alginate composites for controlled drug releasing delivery
31. Oral colon cancer targeting by chitosan nanocomposites
32. Phase transition microemulsions as drug delivery systems
33. Polymer-ceramic nanocomposites for controlled drug delivery
34. Potential of nanoparticles as drug delivery system for cancer treatment
35. Stimuli-responsive nanocomposites for drug delivery
36. Superparamagnetic
37. Superparamagnetic nanoparticles for drug delivery
38. Tumor-targeted drug delivery by nanocomposites
39. Vesicular nanostructures for transdermal delivery
Applications of Nanocomposite in Drug Delivery discusses and explores the applications of nanocomposites in the area of drug delivery. Starting with a scientific understanding of drug delivery fundamentals, the book explores the utility of nanocomposites in the area of controlled, transdermal, osteo-articular tuberculosis and stimulus sensitive drug delivery applications. The book intricately details and discusses a variety of methods for their preparation, while also highlighting specific applications of nanocomposites in targeted drug delivery.
- Discusses nanocomposite and nanotechnology for drug delivery
- Outlines the mechanisms involved in targeted drug delivery using nanocomposites
- Includes synthesis methods for nanocomposites used in controlled drug delivery
- Lists various applications of nanocomposites in drug delivery
Scientists, engineers, industrial experts, Ph.D. students and master students in the field of biochemical engineering, materials chemistry, medical industry like dentistry & orthopaedic and pharmaceutical chemistry
Dr. Inamuddin Editor
Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He obtained Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, India, in 2002. He received his Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Applied Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has received Fast Track Young Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology, India, to work in the area of bending actuators and artificial muscles. He has completed four major research projects sanctioned by University Grant Commission, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Council of Science and Technology, India. He has published 93 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer-Nature and editorial board member for Scientific Reports-Nature. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and national conferences. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow, leading a research team at the Creative Research Initiative Center for Bio-Artificial Muscle, Hanyang University, South Korea, in the field of renewable energy, especially biofuel cells. He has also worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells and computational fluid dynamics of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. He is a life member of the Journal of the Indian Chemical Society. His research interest includes ion exchange materials, a sensor for heavy metal ions, biofuel cells, supercapacitors and bending actuators
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Asiri Editor
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri has been the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia, since October 2009, and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research. He graduated from King Abdulaziz University (KAU) with a BSc in Chemistry in 1990 and a PhD from University of Wales, College of Cardiff, UK in 1995. He was promoted to a Professor in 2004. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic, thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, Materials Chemistry, Nanochemistry and nanotechnology Polymers and plastics. He is the main author of ten books in different chemistry disciplines. Prof. Asiri is the Editor-in-Chief of King Abdulaziz University Journal of Science. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology Published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent and some other patents office in Europe. Prof. Asiri has been involved in many committees at the KAU level and also on the national level, he took a major roll in the Advanced materials committee working for KACST to identify the National plan for science and technology in 2007. Prof. Asiri played a major role in advancing the chemistry education and research in KAU, he has been awarded the best Researchers from KAU for the past five years. He also awarded the Young Scientist award from the Saudi Chemical society in 2009, and also the first prize for the distinction in science from the Saudi chemical society in 2012. He also received a recognition certificate from the American Chemical society (Gulf region Chapter) for the advancement of chemical science in the Kingdome. Also he received a Scopus certificate for the most Publishing Scientist in Saudi Arabia in chemistry in 2008.He is also a member of the Editorial Board of Pigments and Resin Technology (UK), Organic Chemistry in Sight (New Zealand), Designed Monomers & Polymers and Journal of Single Molecule Research . He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch).
Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Ali Mohammad Editor
Ali Mohammad is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry in the Department of Applied Chemistry, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. His scientific interests include physico-analytical aspects of solid-state reactions, micellar thin layer chromatography, surfactants analysis, and green chromatography. He is the author or coauthor of 250 scientific publications including research articles, reviews, and book chapters. He has also served as editor of Journal, Chemical and Environmental Research being published from India since 1992 and as the Associate Editor for Analytical Chemistry section of the Journal of Indian Chemical Society. He has been the member of editorial boards of Acta Chromatographica, Acta Universitatis Cibiniensis Seria F. Chemia, Air Pollution, and Annals of Agrarian Science. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and nation conferences. Dr. Mohammad obtained his M.Phil. (1975), Ph.D. (1978), and D.Sc. (1996) degrees from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He has supervised 53 students for Ph.D./M.Phil. and M.Tech. degrees.
Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India