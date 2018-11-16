Applications of Nanocomposite Materials in Dentistry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Bioactive glass/glass ceramics for dental applications
2. Calcium fluoride based dental nanocomposites
3. Carbon nanocomposites for implant dentistry and bone tissue engineering
4. Carbon nanotube for dental implants
5. Degradation and failure of dental composite materials
6. Hydroxyapatite composites for dentistry
7. Hydroxyapatite/collagen composite materials for dentistry
8. Nanocomposite restorative materials for dental caries management
9. Nanocomposites and nano-ionomers for orthodontic bracket bonding
10. Nanocomposites: Present, past and future of dentistry
11. Nanotechnology in dentistry
12. Polymer composites for dental fillings
13. Material Selection for Single Tooth Crown Restorations
14. Remineralization and antibacterial capabilities of resin-based dental nanocomposites
15. Titanium based nanocomposite materials for dental implant systems
16. Mechanical stability of dental materials
17. Nano composite for bone and cartilage regeneration
18. Resin composites for restoration of posterior teeth
Description
Applications of Nanocomposite Materials in Dentistry presents the study and developments of nano-composite materials for dental applications. Special emphasis is given to the issues related to dental bone regeneration using various types of nano-composite materials, issues of dental failure, antibacterial properties and dental implants. Topics are systematically arranged so that layman can also understand the fundamentals and applications of dental nanocomposites. The book offers a powerful source of exploration on the preparation, characteristics and specific uses of composites in the fields of applied chemistry and medical sciences.
Key Features
- Offers an historical overview of composites materials and their dentistry applications
- Outlines the role of nanocomposites and nanotechnology in dentistry
- Discusses the properties of nanocomposites for dental grafting, implants and bone tissues
Readership
Scientists, engineers, industrial experts, Ph.D. students and master students in the field of biochemical engineering: materials chemistry and medical industry professionals specializing in dentistry and orthopaedic and pharmaceutical chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 16th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137598
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128137420
About the Editors
Abdullah Asiri Editor
Prof. Abdullah M. Asiri has been the Head of the Chemistry Department at King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia, since October 2009, and he is the founder and the Director of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research. He graduated from King Abdulaziz University (KAU) with a BSc in Chemistry in 1990 and a PhD from University of Wales, College of Cardiff, UK in 1995. He was promoted to a Professor in 2004. His research interest covers color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic, thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel coloring matters and dyeing of textiles, Materials Chemistry, Nanochemistry and nanotechnology Polymers and plastics. He is the main author of ten books in different chemistry disciplines. Prof. Asiri is the Editor-in-Chief of King Abdulaziz University Journal of Science. A major achievement of Prof. Asiri is the discovery of tribochromic compounds, a class of compounds which change from slightly or colorless to deep colored when subjected to small pressure or when grind. This discovery was introduced to the scientific community as a new terminology Published by IUPAC in 2000. This discovery was awarded a patent from European Patent office and from UK patent and some other patents office in Europe. Prof. Asiri has been involved in many committees at the KAU level and also on the national level, he took a major roll in the Advanced materials committee working for KACST to identify the National plan for science and technology in 2007. Prof. Asiri played a major role in advancing the chemistry education and research in KAU, he has been awarded the best Researchers from KAU for the past five years. He also awarded the Young Scientist award from the Saudi Chemical society in 2009, and also the first prize for the distinction in science from the Saudi chemical society in 2012. He also received a recognition certificate from the American Chemical society (Gulf region Chapter) for the advancement of chemical science in the Kingdome. Also he received a Scopus certificate for the most Publishing Scientist in Saudi Arabia in chemistry in 2008.He is also a member of the Editorial Board of Pigments and Resin Technology (UK), Organic Chemistry in Sight (New Zealand), Designed Monomers & Polymers and Journal of Single Molecule Research . He is the Vice- President of Saudi Chemical Society (Western Province Branch).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Dr. Inamuddin Editor
Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He obtained Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, India, in 2002. He received his Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Applied Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has received Fast Track Young Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology, India, to work in the area of bending actuators and artificial muscles. He has completed four major research projects sanctioned by University Grant Commission, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Council of Science and Technology, India. He has published 93 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer-Nature and editorial board member for Scientific Reports-Nature. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and national conferences. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow, leading a research team at the Creative Research Initiative Center for Bio-Artificial Muscle, Hanyang University, South Korea, in the field of renewable energy, especially biofuel cells. He has also worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells and computational fluid dynamics of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. He is a life member of the Journal of the Indian Chemical Society. His research interest includes ion exchange materials, a sensor for heavy metal ions, biofuel cells, supercapacitors and bending actuators
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Ali Mohammad Editor
Ali Mohammad is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry in the Department of Applied Chemistry, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. His scientific interests include physico-analytical aspects of solid-state reactions, micellar thin layer chromatography, surfactants analysis, and green chromatography. He is the author or coauthor of 250 scientific publications including research articles, reviews, and book chapters. He has also served as editor of Journal, Chemical and Environmental Research being published from India since 1992 and as the Associate Editor for Analytical Chemistry section of the Journal of Indian Chemical Society. He has been the member of editorial boards of Acta Chromatographica, Acta Universitatis Cibiniensis Seria F. Chemia, Air Pollution, and Annals of Agrarian Science. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and nation conferences. Dr. Mohammad obtained his M.Phil. (1975), Ph.D. (1978), and D.Sc. (1996) degrees from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He has supervised 53 students for Ph.D./M.Phil. and M.Tech. degrees.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India