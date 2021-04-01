Applications of Multi-Criteria Decision-Making Theories in Healthcare and Biomedical Engineering contains several practical applications of how decision-making theory could be used in solving problems related to selection of the best alternatives.

The book also focus on assisting decision makers (government, organizations, companies, general public etc.) in making the best and most appropriate decision when confronted with multiple alternatives. The purpose of the analytical MCDM techniques is to support decision makers under uncertainty and conflicting criteria while making logical decision.

The knowledge of the alternatives of the real-life problems, properties of their parameters and the priority given to the parameters have a great effect on consequences of the decisions. In this book the application of MCDM has been provided for the real-life problems occurred in health and biomedical engineering issues. In addition, application of MCDM examples will be shown manually to users.

