Applications of Multi-Criteria Decision-Making Theories in Healthcare and Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Applications of Multi-Criteria Decision-Making Theories in Healthcare and Biomedical Engineering contains several practical applications of how decision-making theory could be used in solving problems related to selection of the best alternatives.
The book also focus on assisting decision makers (government, organizations, companies, general public etc.) in making the best and most appropriate decision when confronted with multiple alternatives. The purpose of the analytical MCDM techniques is to support decision makers under uncertainty and conflicting criteria while making logical decision.
The knowledge of the alternatives of the real-life problems, properties of their parameters and the priority given to the parameters have a great effect on consequences of the decisions. In this book the application of MCDM has been provided for the real-life problems occurred in health and biomedical engineering issues. In addition, application of MCDM examples will be shown manually to users.
Key Features
- A comprehensive analysis and application multi-criteria decision-making methods
- Provides detail information about MCDM and their usage
- Presents the state-of-the-art MCDM methods.Offers applications of MCDM for health and biomedical engineering purposes
Readership
Researchers in medical, science and engineering fields; Graduate and post-graduate students using multi-attribute techniques for solving the problems of their respective areas. Medical students; Healthcare policy makers; Educational Institutions; Government
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction- Ilker Ozsahin, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Berna Uzun
Chapter 2. Theoretical Aspects of Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) Techniques-Berna Uzun
2.1 Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP)
2.2. The Technique for Order of Preference by Similarity to Ideal Solution (TOPSIS)
2.3 ELimination Et Choix Traduisant la REalité (ELECTRE)
2.4 Preference Ranking Organization Method for Enrichment evaluation (PROMETHEE)
2.5 VlseKriterijumska Optimizcija I Kaompromisno Resenje in Serbian (VIKOR)
2.6 Fuzzy Logic Based MCDM
2.7 Data Envelopment Analysis (DEA)
Chapter 3. Effective Analysis of Brain Cancer Treatment Techniques using MCDM- Sunsley T. Halimani, Ilker Ozsahin, Kevin Meck, , Berna Uzun, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin
Chapter 4. Evaluation of Stage IV Brain Cancer Treatment Techniques using MCDM- Ali Denker, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Jamal Edris Dawd Okoli Chika Benedict
Chapter 5. Evaluation and Simulation of Breast Cancer Stage II Treatment Techniques using MCDM- Ayse Gunay Kibarer, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Sameer Sheshakli, Ammar Jalmood, Jamal Edris Dawd
Chapter 6. Evaluation of Skin Cancer Treatment Techniques- Sunsley T. Halimani, Ilker Ozsahin, Kevin Meck, , Berna Uzun, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin
Chapter 7. Prostate Cancer Therapy Techniques with Fuzzy PROMETHEE- Nuhu Abdulhaq Isa, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Sunsley T. Halimani, Kevin Meck, Ilker Ozsahin
Chapter 8. Evaluation of 8 Point Care Glucometer Devices in the Management of Diabetes Mellitus-Mustapha Taiwo Mubarak, Ilker Ozsahin, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin
Chapter 9. Comparison of Diabetes Mellitus Using Multi-Criteria Decision Theory-Nada El Sayed, Mustapha Taiwo Mubarak, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin
Chapter 10. Comparison of MRI Devices in Dentistry- Faiz Almohamad, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Mahmoud Almanjawaik, Gurkan Unsal
Chapter 11. Fuzzy MCDM Application for Ear Hearing Aids-Rukkayya Salawu, Berna Uzun, Ilker Ozsahin, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin
Chapter 12. Evaluating X-Ray based Medical Imaging Devices- Berna Uzun, Mustapha Taiwo Mubarak, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin
Chapter 13. Analysis of the artificial hearth devices using MCDM - Abdullah Almasri, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Berna Uzun, Ilker Ozsahin
Chapter 14. Evaluation and simulation of dental instruments sterilisation techniques with Fuzzy PROMETHEE, Kudakwashe Nyakuwanikwa, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Tapiwa Wallace Simbanegavi, Berna Uzun, Ilker Ozsahin
Chapter 15. Evaluation of Sterilization Methods for Medical Devices- Mustapha Taiwo Mubarak, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Ilker Ozsahin
Chapter 16. Efficacy Evaluation of Antiretroviral Drug Combinations for HIV-1 Treatment by MCDM Techniques- Murat Sayan, Nazife Sultanoglu
Chapter 17. Evaluating the Efficacy of Adult HIV Post Exposure Prophylaxis Regimens in Relation to Transmission Risk Factors by MCDM Techniques- Murat Sayan, Nazife Sultanoglu
Chapter 18. Determination of Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Regimen in the Prevention of Potential Pediatric HIV-1 Infection by the MCDM Techniques- Tamer Sanlidag, Nazife Sultanoglu
Chapter 19. The Use of MCDTs in Antiretroviral Combination Decision in Pediatric HIV Treatments- Tamer Sanlidag, Nazife Sultanoglu
Chapter 20. Selection of the Most Appropriate Antiretroviral Medication in Determined Aged Groups (≥3 years) of HIV-1 Infected Children by MCDM Techniques- Nazife Sultanoglu, Berna Uzun
Chapter 21. Evaluation of the Hepatitis B Medications by MCDM- Figen Sarigul, Sadettin Hülagü, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin
Chapter 22. Evaluation of Direct Acting Antiviral Treatments for Chronic Hepatitis C Using Fuzzy Promethee- David Funsho Alimi, Murat Sayan, Tamer Sanlidag, Figen Sarigul, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin
Chapter 23. Evaluation of Migraine Drugs using MCDM-Lafi Hamidat, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Berna Uzun, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Ilker Ozsahin
Chapter 24. Risk Factors Associated with Suicidal Ideation in University Students- Can Mavruk, Ersin Kiral
Chapter 25. Top Cancer Treatment Destinations: Comparative Analysis Using Fuzzy Promethee-Nuhu Abdulhaq Isa, Berna Uzun, Dilber Uzun Ozsahin, Ilker Ozsahin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128240861
About the Editors
Dilber Ozsahin
Dilber Uzun Ozsahin graduated from the Department of the Physics of Çukurova University in 2006. She has worked at CERN, Geneva, during 2008-2010 for her Master thesis. She completed her Ph.D. studies in 2014 in Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain. In 2015, she started to work at Gordon Center for Medical Imaging, NMMI Radiology Department, Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School as a post-doc. She has worked a new technique called laser-induced optical barriers (LIOB) technique to improve nuclear medicine imaging devises cost and performance. She has cost-effectively designed high-performance cardiac SPECT systems using the LIOB technique. She is currently working on Multi-Criteria Decision Techniques on Healthcare and Biomedical Engineering at Near East University, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Biomedical Engineering as an Assoc. Prof. Dr.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Near East University, Turkey
Ilker Ozsahin
Ilker Ozsahin has extensive experience in medical imaging devices including modelling, simulation and image reconstruction such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Positron Emission Mammography (PEM), Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), and Compton Camera (CC). After obtaining his PhD, he was awarded the International Postdoctoral Research Scholarship from The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) for Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital for one year and then was supported by Harvard for his further postdoctoral studies. During his two years, he worked on new generation gamma camera and developing imaging algorithms. Furthermore, he is working on the effects of general anaesthesia on the brain function of small animals with a novel functional imaging paradigm, as well as understanding the mechanism of general anaesthesia which is one of the biggest mysteries of modern medicine. He is also working on a novel motion correction technique for patients undergoing PET scans.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Postdoctoral Research Scholarship from The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) for Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital
Berna Uzun
Berna Uzun graduated from Çukurova University Mathematics Department in 2009. She got her Masters Degree from Çukurova University, Econometrics Department Adana/Turkey in 2015. During her Master study between 2012-2013, she has studied at Lazarski University Economics Department Warsaw/Poland and between 2014-2015 she did internship at University of Autonoma de Barcelona, Barcelona/Spain, as an assistant of institute manager. Her research interest area is mainly on Fuzzy Sets, Fuzzy Markov Chains and its Economic Applications, Operational Research. She joined Near East University, Faculty of Engineering in September 29, 2016 as an instructor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering, Near East University, Turkey
