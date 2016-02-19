Applications of Mössbauer Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121784027, 9781483271071

Applications of Mössbauer Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Editors: Richard L. Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9781483271071
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 452
Description

Applications of Mössbauer Spectroscopy, Volume II is a collection of essays that discusses the range of problems being studied using the Mössbauer spectroscopy investigatory technique. The book presents the role of this technique in oxygen transport and storage material. It demonstrates the use of Mössbauer spectroscopy in the analysis of phases and states in metallic system.

The text also describes the experimental studies of superparamagnetic relaxation. It discusses the magnetic fluctuations in diamagnetically substituted iron oxides and the magnetic field dependence of Mössbauer spectra of small particles. The section that follows describes the hyperfine field of surface atoms.

The book will provide valuable insights for scientists, chemists, students, and researchers in the field of metallurgy.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Colloid and Interface Chemistry

1 Magnetic Microcrystals

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Mössbauer Studies of Superparamagnetic Relaxation

IV. Experimental Studies of Collective Magnetic Excitations in Microcrystals

V. Magnetic Field Dependence of Mössbauer Spectra of Small Particles

VI. The Anisotropy Energy Constant in Small Particles

VII. Magnetic Order in Small Particles

VIII. The Hyperfine Field of Surface Atoms

IX. Magnetic Fluctuations in Diamagnetically Substituted Iron Oxides

X. Concluding Remarks

References

2 Catalysis and Surface Science

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Surface Studies

IV. Catalyst Studies

V. Concluding Remarks

References

3 Mössbauer Studies of Surface-Treated Steels

I. Introduction

II. Sn119 Electron Reemission Mössbauer Analysis of Tinplate

III. Mössbauer Studies of Galvanized and Aluminized Steels

IV. Corrosion of Metal-Coated Steels

V. Oxide-Coated Steels

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Biological Studies

4 Physiological and Medical Applications

I. Introduction

II. Information on Isolated Biomolecules

III. Applications to Molecular Systems

IV. Applications at the Tissue Level

V. Applications to Whole or Part Organisms: Uptake and Metabolism

VI. Measurement of Small Vibrations and Movements

VII. Conclusions

References

5 Oxygen Transport and Storage Materials

I. Introduction

II. Oxygenated Complexes

III. Deoxygenated Complexes

IV. Special Topics in Hemoglobin

V. Less Common Heme and Nonheme Oxygen Carriers

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Metallurgy

6 Analysis of Phases and States in Metallic Systems via Mössbauer Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Mössbauer Spectroscopy in Physical Metallurgy

III. The Cu-Fe System

IV. The Al-Fe System

V. The Ti-Fe System

VI. Conclusions

References

7 Iron-Carbon and Iron-Nitrogen Systems

I. Introduction

II. Fe-C Alloys

III. Fe-C Austenite

IV. The Martensitic Transformation and the Structure of Fe-C Martensite

V. Iron Carbides

VI. Fe-N Alloys

VII. Miscellaneous

VIII. Suggestions for Further Research

References

8 Diffusion in Solids and Liquids

I. Introduction

II. General Theory: Line Broadening

III. General Theory: Relaxation Effects

IV. Experimental Results

V. Experimental Results for Liquids

VI. Summary

References

Index

About the Editor

Richard L. Cohen

Ratings and Reviews

