Applications of Mössbauer Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
Applications of Mössbauer Spectroscopy, Volume II is a collection of essays that discusses the range of problems being studied using the Mössbauer spectroscopy investigatory technique. The book presents the role of this technique in oxygen transport and storage material. It demonstrates the use of Mössbauer spectroscopy in the analysis of phases and states in metallic system.
The text also describes the experimental studies of superparamagnetic relaxation. It discusses the magnetic fluctuations in diamagnetically substituted iron oxides and the magnetic field dependence of Mössbauer spectra of small particles. The section that follows describes the hyperfine field of surface atoms.
The book will provide valuable insights for scientists, chemists, students, and researchers in the field of metallurgy.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Colloid and Interface Chemistry
1 Magnetic Microcrystals
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Mössbauer Studies of Superparamagnetic Relaxation
IV. Experimental Studies of Collective Magnetic Excitations in Microcrystals
V. Magnetic Field Dependence of Mössbauer Spectra of Small Particles
VI. The Anisotropy Energy Constant in Small Particles
VII. Magnetic Order in Small Particles
VIII. The Hyperfine Field of Surface Atoms
IX. Magnetic Fluctuations in Diamagnetically Substituted Iron Oxides
X. Concluding Remarks
References
2 Catalysis and Surface Science
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Surface Studies
IV. Catalyst Studies
V. Concluding Remarks
References
3 Mössbauer Studies of Surface-Treated Steels
I. Introduction
II. Sn119 Electron Reemission Mössbauer Analysis of Tinplate
III. Mössbauer Studies of Galvanized and Aluminized Steels
IV. Corrosion of Metal-Coated Steels
V. Oxide-Coated Steels
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Biological Studies
4 Physiological and Medical Applications
I. Introduction
II. Information on Isolated Biomolecules
III. Applications to Molecular Systems
IV. Applications at the Tissue Level
V. Applications to Whole or Part Organisms: Uptake and Metabolism
VI. Measurement of Small Vibrations and Movements
VII. Conclusions
References
5 Oxygen Transport and Storage Materials
I. Introduction
II. Oxygenated Complexes
III. Deoxygenated Complexes
IV. Special Topics in Hemoglobin
V. Less Common Heme and Nonheme Oxygen Carriers
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Metallurgy
6 Analysis of Phases and States in Metallic Systems via Mössbauer Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Mössbauer Spectroscopy in Physical Metallurgy
III. The Cu-Fe System
IV. The Al-Fe System
V. The Ti-Fe System
VI. Conclusions
References
7 Iron-Carbon and Iron-Nitrogen Systems
I. Introduction
II. Fe-C Alloys
III. Fe-C Austenite
IV. The Martensitic Transformation and the Structure of Fe-C Martensite
V. Iron Carbides
VI. Fe-N Alloys
VII. Miscellaneous
VIII. Suggestions for Further Research
References
8 Diffusion in Solids and Liquids
I. Introduction
II. General Theory: Line Broadening
III. General Theory: Relaxation Effects
IV. Experimental Results
V. Experimental Results for Liquids
VI. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271071