Applications of Mössbauer Spectroscopy, Volume II is a collection of essays that discusses the range of problems being studied using the Mössbauer spectroscopy investigatory technique. The book presents the role of this technique in oxygen transport and storage material. It demonstrates the use of Mössbauer spectroscopy in the analysis of phases and states in metallic system.

The text also describes the experimental studies of superparamagnetic relaxation. It discusses the magnetic fluctuations in diamagnetically substituted iron oxides and the magnetic field dependence of Mössbauer spectra of small particles. The section that follows describes the hyperfine field of surface atoms.

The book will provide valuable insights for scientists, chemists, students, and researchers in the field of metallurgy.