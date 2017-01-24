Applications of Mass Spectrometry Imaging to Cancer, Volume 134
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: The Importance of Histology and Pathology in Mass Spectrometry Imaging
- Abstract
- 1 Importance of Pathology
- 2 Possible Errors Caused by Tissue Inherent Factors—Why Histology Is Important for Supervised Analysis
- 3 Possible Errors Caused by Sample Inherent Factors—Small Pretherapeutic Biopsies
- 4 Possible Errors Caused by Sample Preparations—Artifacts Are Not Your Friend
- 5 Possible Errors Caused by Ill-Defined Sample Groups in the Training Set—Keep It Black and White/Shades of Gray Are Not Welcome
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Two: Applications of Mass Spectrometry Imaging to Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Protein MSI in Cancer Research
- 3 Lipid MSI in Cancer Research
- 4 Glycan MSI in Cancer Research
- 5 Drug Imaging in Cancer Research
- 6 Data Analysis
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three: Assessing the Potential of Metal-Assisted Imaging Mass Spectrometry in Cancer Research
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Material
- 3 Silver-Assisted IMS
- 4 Gold-Assisted IMS
- 5 Applications to Cancer Research
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four: MALDI Mass Spectrometry Imaging of N-Linked Glycans in Cancer Tissues
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Glycosylation and Cancer
- 3 Methodology for N-Linked Glycan Detection by MALDI Imaging
- 4 N-Glycan Distribution Linked With Histopathology
- 5 Emerging Applications
- 6 Summary
- Chapter Five: In Situ Metabolomics in Cancer by Mass Spectrometry Imaging
- Abstract
- 1 Metabolomics in Cancer
- 2 In Situ Metabolomics by MALDI Imaging
- 3 Fresh-Frozen- vs Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded Tissue Samples
- 4 Tissue-Based Disease Classification—Diagnostic Markers and Metabolic Signatures
- 5 Therapy Response Prediction and Prognosis
- 6 Intra- and Intertumoral Heterogeneity
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Six: Mass Spectrometry Imaging in Oncology Drug Discovery
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 How MSI Can Inform Our Understanding of Pharmacokinetic–Pharmacodynamic Relationships
- 3 Biodistribution
- 4 Tumor Metabolism: MSI Analysis for More Than Just Drug Distribution
- 5 Sample Preparation
- 6 Quantitation
- 7 Toxicity and Safety Assessment
- 8 Biomarkers for Efficacy
- 9 Drug Delivery
- 10 Tumor Microenvironment
- 11 Assessing Hypoxia
- 12 BBB Penetration
- 13 Beyond Small Molecules
- 14 Clinical Translation
- 15 Emerging Applications: Spheroids
- 16 Increased Spatial Resolution
- 17 Metrology for MS Imaging
- 18 Conclusion
- Chapter Seven: MALDI IMS and Cancer Tissue Microarrays
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 TMA Technology
- 3 MALDI IMS Analysis of TMAs
- 4 Identification of Peptides
- 5 Application of MALDI IMS on FFPE TMAs
- 6 Perspectives and Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Mass Spectrometry Imaging for the Investigation of Intratumor Heterogeneity
- Abstract
- 1 Tumor Heterogeneity
- 2 MSI to Study Tumor Heterogeneity
- 3 Multivariate Data Analysis Strategies in MSI
- 4 MSI Applications for the Investigation of ITH
- 5 Future Applications of MSI in ITH Research
- 6 Perspective
- Chapter Nine: Ambient Mass Spectrometry in Cancer Research
- Abstract
- 1 Desorption Electrospray Ionization
- 2 Intraoperative Mass Spectrometry
- 3 REIMS Instrumentation
- 4 DESI-MSI for Drug Imaging in Cancer Research
- Chapter Ten: Rapid Mass Spectrometry Imaging to Assess the Biochemical Profile of Pituitary Tissue for Potential Intraoperative Usage
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Current Imaging and Visualization Techniques
- 3 Mass Spectrometry in Clinical Usage
- 4 Future Directions
- Chapter Eleven: Mass Spectrometry Imaging in Cancer Research: Future Perspectives
- Abstract
- 1 MSI-Based Diagnostics
- 2 Biological Insights
- 3 Multimodal MSI
- 4 Targeted MSI
- 5 Summary
- Index
Description
Applications of Mass Spectrometry Imaging to Cancer, the latest volume in the Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents original reviews on applications of mass spectrometry imaging to cancer.
Key Features
- Provides information on cancer research
- Offers outstanding and original reviews on a range of cancer research topics
- Serves as an indispensable reference for researchers and students alike
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 24th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054406
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128052495
About the Serial Volume Editors
Richard Drake Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Drake is a Professor in the Department of Cell and Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at the Medical University of South Carolina and SmartState Endowed Chair in Proteomics. He is an experienced protein biochemist and glycobiologist, with particular expertise in tumor biology and biomarker discovery from clinical fluids and tissues related to urological cancers and other cancers. He obtained his Ph.D. in Biochemistry at the University of Kentucky with Boyd Haley, generating multiple nucleotide sugar photoaffinity analogs for use in the study of glycosyltransferases. More extensive glycobiology training was done in post-doctoral work with Alan Elbein, and he began his academic career in Dr. Elbein’s department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Currently, his research focus is on direct analysis of glycans and glycolipids in tissues using state-of-the-art MALDI mass spectrometry imaging approaches. Complementary glycopeptide mass spectrometry and metabolic labeling targeted approaches are being done to identify specific glycoproteins involved in the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cell and Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Medical University of South Carolina, USA
Liam Mcdonnell Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, Netherlands