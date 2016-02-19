Applications of HPLC in Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444808622, 9780080858869

Applications of HPLC in Biochemistry, Volume 17

1st Edition

Authors: A. Fallon R.F.G. Booth L.D. Bell
eBook ISBN: 9780080858869
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1987
Page Count: 337
Table of Contents

  1. The Origins and Development of Liquid Chromatography. 2. The Theory of HPLC. 3. Instrumentation. 4. High Performance Ion-Exchange Chromatography. 5. High Performance Size Exclusion Chromatography. 6. High Performance Normal Phase Chromatography. 7. High Performance Reversed Phase chromatography. 8. High Performance Reversed Phase Ion-pair Chromatography. 9. High Performance Affinity Chromatography. 10. Practical Aspects. 11. Applications of HPLC. 11.1. Nucleosides and Nucleotides. 11.2. Proteins, Peptides and Amino Acids. 11.3. Lipids. 11.4. Carbohydrates. 11.5. Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes and Hydroxyeicosatetraenoic Acids. 11.6. Steroids. 11.7. Biogenic Amines. 11.8. Vitamins. 11.9. Antibiotics. Appendix. Subject index

Description

This book is intended to familiarize biochemists with HPLC. Theoretical aspects of each mode of chromatography are discussed in chapters 1-9, providing an understanding of the various modes of chromatography which are now possible using commercially available columns, from reversed phase to affinity. Practical aspects and instrumentation are covered in chapter 10. The bulk of the book, which follows, presents examples and applications of each mode of chromatography in current biochemical practice.

No. of pages: 337
337
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858869

About the Authors

A. Fallon Author

R.F.G. Booth Author

L.D. Bell Author

