Applications of Holography and Optical Data Processing
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Conference, Jerusalem, August 23-26, 1976
Applications of Holography and Optical Data Processing contains the proceedings of the International Conference on Applications of Holography and Optical Data Processing, held in Jerusalem in August 1976. The conference is attended by eminent scientists in the field of optics, characterized by high-level scientific presentations and discussions. The collection is a representation of research on the cutting edge of applied and theoretical optics. The four-day meeting covers topics on holographic applications in medicine, interferometry, display, storage, and retrieval, as well as image processing, measuring techniques, spectroscopy, and recording materials and devices. The participants of the conference believe in the promising future of research on Optical Data Processing as long as techniques are complemented by electronic support. The book will be of value to electronics engineers, technicians, computer scientists, and computer engineers.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Editor's Preface
Opening Session
Recent Trends in Holography and Optical Data Processing
Session 1. Image Processing
Hybrid Image Processing
Hybrid Optical and Electronic Image Processing
Image Reconstruction from a Partial Fourier Transform
Contribution to Numerical Holography: Three Different Applications
Session 2. Image Processing II
Noise Problems in Optical Image Processing
Optical Video Recording - Why and How
Session 3. Image Processing III
On Perfect Image Correction by Unsharp Masking
Real Time Grid Coding and Interlacing for Image Subtraction
Session 4. Image Processing IV
Optical Filtering of Temporal Frequencies and Related Vistas
Volume Hologram Representation of Space-Variant Systems
Information Content of an Image
Decoding Techniques for Use with Annular Coded Apertures
Session 5. Interferometry
Achromatic Fringes from Extended Sources
Application of an Interferometric Method to Measure Surface Deformations in Semiconductor Manufacturing
Experimental Process to Restore Sign and Value of the Phase in Classical Interferometry
Interference Surface Testing with Quarter-Wavelength Sensitivity
Session 6. Holographic Interferometry I
Quantitative Strain Measurement through Holographic Interferometry
Two Reference Beam Holographic Interferometry for Aerodynamic Flow Studies
Non-Linear Effects in Holographic Interferometry
Accuracy and Reproducibility of Heterodyne Holographic Interferometry
Use of Holographic Interferometry for Studies of Phase Changes in Helium near the Absolute Zero
Session 7. Holographic Interferometry II
Automatic Measurement of 3-d Displacements by Using the Scanning Technique in Double Exposure Holograms
Hologram Interferometry with a Continuously Scanning Reconstruction Beam
Measurement of Three-dimensional Temperature Fields
Investigation of Cylindrical Symmetric Phase Objects with Holographic Interferometry
Holographic Control of Diffusion Coefficients in Water Solutions: Crystal Growth from Solutions
Session 8. Holographic Interferometry III
Interferometric Information
Real and Non-Real Time Holographic Non-destructive Testing
Measurement of the Area of Real Contact between, and Wear of, Articulating Surfaces Using Holographic Interferometry
A Holographic Shearing Interferometer
Interferometric Methods for Measuring the Distribution of Curvature and Twist of Plates
Session 9. Speckle Patterns
Pupil Size and Speckle Statistics for a Rough Metal Surface
Two Decorrelated Diffusers-Interferometer
Observation and Explanation of the Localization of Fringes Formed with Double-Exposure Speckle Photograph
Laser Speckle Reduction in a Two-Step Process
Session 10. Recording Materials
Volume Hologram Storage in Iron Doped LiNbO3 Crystals
Photorefractive Recording of Volume Holograms in Doped LiNbO3
Hologram Formation Mechanism in Some Photodielectric Materials
Highest Sensitivity Materials for Volume Holography: Bi12SiO20 and Bi12GeO20
A Simple Mathematical Model for Negative Photoresist - Behavior
Session 11. Holographic Devices and Techniques
White-Light Transmission/Reflection Holographic Imaging
Use of Trihedral Reflectors in Holography with a Local Reference Beam
Kanji Character Generation by a Holographic Memory System
A Real Time Two Color Incoherent to Coherent PLZT Image Convertor
Session 12. Devices and Techniques
Network Methods for Integrated Optics Devices
Optical Communications Using Surface Acoustic Waves
Waveguides and Gratings by Optical Methods
Imaging by Sampling
Liquid Crystal Light Valve for Coherent Optical Data Processing
Session 13. Optical Elements
Applications of Holographic Structures as Optical Elements
Computer-Generated Holograms as Space-Variant Optical Elements
Infrared Spectrophotometric Study of Negative Photoresists and Their Use as Phase Profiles Material for the NIR
Holographic Diffraction Gratings with Asymmetrical Groove Profiles
Session 14. Pattern Recognition
Coherent and Incoherent Averaging of Ancient Handwritten Hebraic Characters
One-Dimensional Fourier Transform for the Inspection of Photomasks
New Progress in Optical Writing Appraisal Applied to the "Dreyfus Affair"
Session 15. Bio-medical Applications
Quantum Noise in Coded Aperture Imaging
Image Enhancement for Objects Embedded in Scattering Media
A Real-Time Optical Processor for Pattern Recognition of Biological Specimens
An Optical Digital Approach to the Pattern Recognition of Coal-Workers' Pneumoconiosis
Holographic Analysis of Tympanic Membrane Vibrations in Human Temporal Bone Preparations Using a Double Pulsed Ruby Laser System
Session 16. Measuring Methods I
Real Time Spectra Recognition by Matched Filtering in Interferential Spectrometry
Liquid Crystal Display for Real-Time Multichannel Optical Spectral Analysis
Parameters for a Hologram Spectrograph
Measurement of Optical Transfer Functions and Correction of Images in Spectroscopic Systems
Session 17. Measuring Methods II
Application of Holography in Cavitation and Flow Research
Angular Distortions in Reflecting Scanning Systems
Laser Scanners for Defect Detection
Session 18. Non-optical Holography
Design of Glow Discharge Plasma Lamps for Economic Real-Time Microwave Holography
Imaging through Aberrating Media by Means of Phase-Modulated Reference Beam
Holographic Detection of Acoustic Radiation Sources
Preliminary Considerations of Microwave Holographic Imaging of Water Waves
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 740
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148816