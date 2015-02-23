Applications of Graphene and Graphene-Oxide based Nanomaterials
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Application and Uses of Graphene
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Preparation/Synthesis of Graphene
- 1.3 Properties of Graphene
- 1.4 Potential Application and Uses of Graphene
- 1.5 Conclusion and Perspectives of Graphene
- 1.6 The Present Challenges and Future Research in Graphene Nanomaterials
- References
- Chapter 2. Application and Uses of Graphene Oxide and Reduced Graphene Oxide
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Preparation/Synthesis of GO/rGO
- 2.3 Surface Functionalization of GO and rGO
- 2.4 Properties of GO and rGO
- 2.5 Applications of GO and rGO
- 2.6 Conclusion and Perspectives of GO/rGO
- 2.7 The Present Challenges and Future Research in GO/rGO Nanomaterial
- References
- Chapter 3. Graphene-Based Carbon Nanoparticles for Bioimaging Applications
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Preparation Process of Carbon Nanoparticles
- 3.3 Properties of Carbon Nanoparticles
- 3.4 Application of Carbon Nanoparticles in Bioimaging Process
- 3.5 Cytotoxicity of FCN
- 3.6 Discussion
- 3.7 Conclusion and Perspectives of Carbon Nanoparticles
- 3.8 Present Challenges and Future Research in Carbon Nanoparticles
- References
Carbon nanomaterials have a unique place in Nanoscience owing to their exceptional electrical, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties and have found application in areas as diverse as composite materials, energy storage and conversion, sensors, drug delivery, field emission devices and nano-scale electronic components. Conjugated carbon nanomaterial covers the areas of carbon nanotubes, fullerenes and graphene. Graphene is the newest of the carbon nanomaterials and promises to be a very active field. Already since its isolation in 2004 it has grabbed the attention of the chemistry, materials and physics communities. It promises to rival carbon nanotubes in terms of properties and potential applications with the number of publications rising from ca. 130 in 2005 to ca. 2,800 in 2010. In this short book Sekhar Ray gives an overview on graphene and graphene-oxide with a strong focus on applications. Structured in three chapters, one on graphene, one on graphene-oxide and one on graphene based nanoparticles his resource describes in each chapter the preparation (including synthesis and functionalization) and material properties before detailing a whole range of applications. Ray finishes each chapter with information on remaining challenges and perspectives.
- Written by an expert in the field who, during his last 17 years of research, has published more than 80 peer reviewed articles in recognized international journals
- Gives full-chapter overviews on Graphene, Graphene-Oxide, and Graphene based nanoparticles
- Focusses on applications
Researchers and engineers working on carbon and related nano-structure materials and their applications, in such disciplines and industries as water filtration, energy storage, biofuels, clean energy devices, photovoltaics, other electronics applications and semiconductors, displays, sensors and biological and medical applications
- 92
- English
- © William Andrew 2015
- 23rd February 2015
- William Andrew
- 9780323375221
- 9780323375214
"...good reading material for researchers in the area of graphene who wish to know the developments that have taken place...a useful tool for students seeking knowledge on the applications of graphene." --MRS Bulletin
Sekhar Ray Author
Department of Physics, College of Science Engineering and Technology, University of South Africa, Johannesburg, South Africa