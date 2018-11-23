Applications of Genetic and Genomic Research in Cereals

In Commemoration

Editorial: Genetics Became to be Genomics

Section 1: Techniques

1. High Throughput Genotyping for Cereal Research and Breeding

Martin W. Ganal, Jörg Plieske, Anja Hohmeyer, Andreas Polley and Marion S. Röder

2. Progress in Sequencing of Triticeae Genomes and Future Uses

Nils Stein and Mark Timothy Rabanus-Wallace

3. Next Generation Sequencing Enabled Genetics in Hexaploid Wheat

Laura Gardiner, Ryan Joynson and Anthony Hall

4. Rapid Gene Cloning in Wheat

M. Asyraf Md. Hatta, Burkhard Steuernagel, Brande B. H. Wulff

5. High-efficiency Transformation Techniques

Yuji Ishida, Yukoh Hiei, and Toshihiko Komari

6. Site-directed Genome Modification in Triticeae Cereals Mediated by Cas Endonucleases

Jochen Kumlehn

Section 2: Traits

7. Marker Based Harnessing of Genetic Diversity to Improve Resistance of Barley to Fungal and Viral Diseases

Dragan Perovic, Doris Kopahnke, Antje Habekuss, Frank Ordon, Albrecht Serfling

8. Gene-based Approaches to Durable Disease Resistance in Triticeae Cereals

Patrick Schweizer

9. Global Journeys of Adaptive Wheat Genes

Miguel Sanchez-Garcia and Alison R Bentley

10. Durum Wheat as a Bridge Between Wild Emmer Wheat Genetic Resources and Bread Wheat

Valentina Klymiuk, Andrii Fatiukha, Lin Huang, Zhen-zhen Wei, Tamar Kis-Papo, Yehoshua Saranga4, Tamar Krugman, Tzion Fahima

Section 3: Breeding

11. Modern Field Phenotyping Opens New Avenues for Selection

Tobias Würschum

12. Application of Genetic and Genomic Tools in Wheat for Developing Countries

S. Dreisigacker, D. Sehgal, R. P. Singh, C. Sansaloni, and H-J. Braun

13. Genomic Selection in Wheat

Daniel W. Sweeney, Jin Sun, Ella Taagen, Mark E. Sorrells

14. “Speed GS” to Accelerate Genetic Gain in Wheat

Kai P. Voss-Fels, Eva Herzog, Susanne Dreisigacker, Sivakumar Sukumaran, Amy Watson, Matthias Frisch, Ben Hayes, Lee T. Hickey

15. Genomics-based Hybrid Rye Breeding

T. Miedaner, V. Korzun and E. Bauer