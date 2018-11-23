Applications of Genetic and Genomic Research in Cereals
1st Edition
Table of Contents
In Commemoration
Editorial: Genetics Became to be Genomics
Section 1: Techniques
1. High Throughput Genotyping for Cereal Research and Breeding
Martin W. Ganal, Jörg Plieske, Anja Hohmeyer, Andreas Polley and Marion S. Röder
2. Progress in Sequencing of Triticeae Genomes and Future Uses
Nils Stein and Mark Timothy Rabanus-Wallace
3. Next Generation Sequencing Enabled Genetics in Hexaploid Wheat
Laura Gardiner, Ryan Joynson and Anthony Hall
4. Rapid Gene Cloning in Wheat
M. Asyraf Md. Hatta, Burkhard Steuernagel, Brande B. H. Wulff
5. High-efficiency Transformation Techniques
Yuji Ishida, Yukoh Hiei, and Toshihiko Komari
6. Site-directed Genome Modification in Triticeae Cereals Mediated by Cas Endonucleases
Jochen Kumlehn
Section 2: Traits
7. Marker Based Harnessing of Genetic Diversity to Improve Resistance of Barley to Fungal and Viral Diseases
Dragan Perovic, Doris Kopahnke, Antje Habekuss, Frank Ordon, Albrecht Serfling
8. Gene-based Approaches to Durable Disease Resistance in Triticeae Cereals
Patrick Schweizer
9. Global Journeys of Adaptive Wheat Genes
Miguel Sanchez-Garcia and Alison R Bentley
10. Durum Wheat as a Bridge Between Wild Emmer Wheat Genetic Resources and Bread Wheat
Valentina Klymiuk, Andrii Fatiukha, Lin Huang, Zhen-zhen Wei, Tamar Kis-Papo, Yehoshua Saranga4, Tamar Krugman, Tzion Fahima
Section 3: Breeding
11. Modern Field Phenotyping Opens New Avenues for Selection
Tobias Würschum
12. Application of Genetic and Genomic Tools in Wheat for Developing Countries
S. Dreisigacker, D. Sehgal, R. P. Singh, C. Sansaloni, and H-J. Braun
13. Genomic Selection in Wheat
Daniel W. Sweeney, Jin Sun, Ella Taagen, Mark E. Sorrells
14. “Speed GS” to Accelerate Genetic Gain in Wheat
Kai P. Voss-Fels, Eva Herzog, Susanne Dreisigacker, Sivakumar Sukumaran, Amy Watson, Matthias Frisch, Ben Hayes, Lee T. Hickey
15. Genomics-based Hybrid Rye Breeding
T. Miedaner, V. Korzun and E. Bauer
Description
Applications of Genetic and Genomic Research in Cereals covers new techniques for practical breeding, also discussing genetic and genomic approaches for improving special traits. Additional sections cover drought tolerance, biotic stress, biomass production, the impact of modern techniques on practical breeding, hybrid breeding, genetic diversity, and genomic selection. Written by an international team of top academics and edited by an expert in the field, this book will be of value to academics working in the agricultural sciences and essential reading for professionals working in plant breeding.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth and comprehensive coverage of a rapidly developing field
- Presents techniques used in genetic and genomics research, with coverage of genotyping, gene cloning, genome editing and engineering and phenotyping in various cereals
- Includes the latest genetic and genomic approaches for improving special traits - drought tolerance, biotic stress and biomass production
- Covers breeding practices, with chapters on the genetic diversity of wheat, hybrid breeding and the potential of rye and barley crops
Readership
Academics and post-graduate students in agricultural sciences, especially those specialising in crop and cereal sciences. Professional plant breeders. International organizations (e.g. CIMMYT, IRRI, FAO, AACCI etc.)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 23rd November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021637
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022139
About the Editors
Thomas Miedaner Editor
Prof. Dr. Thomas Miedaner is scientist at the Hohenheim University and directs the work areas rye and Fusarium. He specializes in rye breeding and research, resistance genetics in rye, triticale and wheat, using molecular markers. He has published over 140 peer reviewed articles in his time as a scientist.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Plant Sciences, Department of Agricultural Sciences, Hohenheim University, Stuttgart, Germany
Viktor Korzun Editor
More than 25 years’ experience in development and application of molecular markers and novel breeding technologies in cereal crops, establishment, participation and coordination of national and international projects and strategic evaluation of current and new development in area of plant research and molecular breeding.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Breeding Technologies Cereals, KWS LOCHOW GMBH, Einbeck, Germany