Applications of Fluoropolymer Films
1st Edition
Properties, Processing, and Products
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Manufacturing Methods for PTFE Films
3. Typical Properties of PTFE FilmS
4. Commercial Grades of PTFE Films
5. Manufacturing Methods of Films from Melt Processible Fluoropolymers
6. Typical Properties of Films from Melt Processible Fluoropolymers
7. Commercial Grades of Films from Melt Processible Fluoropolymers
8. PVF Films
9. Films from Blends
10. Secondary Processing of Fluoropolymer Films
11. Testing of Films
12. Aerospace and Automotive
13. Architectural
14. Chemical and Petroleum Processing
15. Construction
16. Consumer Products
17. Electrical and Electronics
18. Food and Beverage
19. Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceutical
20. Solar Energy
21. Other Applications
22. Safety and Hygiene in Processing and Use of Fluoropolymer Films
23. Current Market Trends and Innovations
Appendix
1. Property Data of Commercial Fluoropolymer Films
2. Glossary
Description
Applications of Fluoropolymer Films: Properties, Processing and Products presents an overview of fluoropolymer films, manufacturing methods, typical properties, and commercial grades for each type of fluoropolymer film. The second part of the book is uniquely focused on the applications of fluoropolymer films, with detailed information on their use in cutting-edge items across major industries, including aerospace and automotive, architectural, chemical processing, construction, consumer products, electronics, food packaging, pharmaceuticals and solar energy.
Key Features
- Presents a focused approach on the practical applications of fluoropolymer films, supporting their use in state-of-the-art products across a range of industries
- Contains detailed coverage of manufacturing methods, properties and commercial grades for fluoropolymer films
- Unlocks the potential of the advanced properties offered by fluoropolymer films
Readership
Industry: Engineers, designers, scientists, and R&D professionals, involved in the development of fluoropolymers and/or polymer films, or manufacturing products that use fluoropolymer films. Academia: Advanced students, researchers and scientists in polymer chemistry, polymer science and engineering, chemical engineering, and processing technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128161289
About the Authors
Jiri George Drobny Author
Jiri G. Drobny is President of Drobny Polymer Associates, and former Adjunct Faculty of Plastics Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Drobny is an active educator, lecturer, writer, and internationally known consultant. His career spans more than 40 years in the rubber and plastic processing industry, mainly in research and development with senior and executive responsibilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Drobny Polymer Associates, Inc.