Applications of Fluoropolymer Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128161289

Applications of Fluoropolymer Films

1st Edition

Properties, Processing, and Products

Authors: Jiri George Drobny
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128161289
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
136.00
138.00
117.30
180.00
153.00
149.04
126.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Manufacturing Methods for PTFE Films
3. Typical Properties of PTFE FilmS
4. Commercial Grades of PTFE Films
5. Manufacturing Methods of Films from Melt Processible Fluoropolymers
6. Typical Properties of Films from Melt Processible Fluoropolymers
7. Commercial Grades of Films from Melt Processible Fluoropolymers
8. PVF Films
9. Films from Blends
10. Secondary Processing of Fluoropolymer Films
11. Testing of Films
12. Aerospace and Automotive
13. Architectural
14. Chemical and Petroleum Processing
15. Construction
16. Consumer Products
17. Electrical and Electronics
18. Food and Beverage
19. Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceutical
20. Solar Energy
21. Other Applications
22. Safety and Hygiene in Processing and Use of Fluoropolymer Films
23. Current Market Trends and Innovations

Appendix
1. Property Data of Commercial Fluoropolymer Films
2. Glossary

Description

Applications of Fluoropolymer Films: Properties, Processing and Products presents an overview of fluoropolymer films, manufacturing methods, typical properties, and commercial grades for each type of fluoropolymer film. The second part of the book is uniquely focused on the applications of fluoropolymer films, with detailed information on their use in cutting-edge items across major industries, including aerospace and automotive, architectural, chemical processing, construction, consumer products, electronics, food packaging, pharmaceuticals and solar energy.

Key Features

  • Presents a focused approach on the practical applications of fluoropolymer films, supporting their use in state-of-the-art products across a range of industries
  • Contains detailed coverage of manufacturing methods, properties and commercial grades for fluoropolymer films
  • Unlocks the potential of the advanced properties offered by fluoropolymer films

Readership

Industry: Engineers, designers, scientists, and R&D professionals, involved in the development of fluoropolymers and/or polymer films, or manufacturing products that use fluoropolymer films. Academia: Advanced students, researchers and scientists in polymer chemistry, polymer science and engineering, chemical engineering, and processing technology

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2020
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128161289

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jiri George Drobny Author

Jiri G. Drobny is President of Drobny Polymer Associates, and former Adjunct Faculty of Plastics Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Drobny is an active educator, lecturer, writer, and internationally known consultant. His career spans more than 40 years in the rubber and plastic processing industry, mainly in research and development with senior and executive responsibilities.

Affiliations and Expertise

Drobny Polymer Associates, Inc.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.