Applications of Chimeric Genes and Hybrid Proteins, Part A: Gene Expression and Protein Purification, Volume 326
1st Edition
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, biomedical researchers, geneticists, microbiologists, and developmental biologists.
- 617
- English
- © Academic Press 2000
- 2nd October 2000
- Academic Press
- 9780080496818
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
Jeremy Thorner Serial Volume Editor
University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.
Scott Emr Serial Volume Editor
Howard Hughes Medical Institute and School of Medicine, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, U.S.A.
John Abelson Serial Volume Editor
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.