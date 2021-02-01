Applications of Biosurfactant in Agriculture explores the use of beneficial microorganisms as an alternative to current synthetic plant protection strategies. It highlights a range of renewable raw substrates including agro-industrial waste as a dependable and cost-effective technology for the mass production of biosurfactant emphasizes the formulation of biosurfactant using a full-factorial design, scientometric assessment, and presents mathematical modeling for enhancement of production processes. Recent biotechnological techniques such as functional metagenomics that could help in the molecular characterization of novel biosurfactant with multifunctional activities majorly from uncultured and unexploited microbes available in the soil biosphere are also explored.

Applications of Biosurfactants in Agriculture

also identifies the possible modes of action by which nutrients are normally released to plants through the formation of metal-biosurfactant complexes and presents recent research findings on the utilization of biosurfactant for the management mycotoxins inducing microorganisms when evaluated at field and greenhouse. The book also emphasizes on the application of biosurfactant as a form of potent antibiotics for the management of several zoonotic diseases and in animal husbandry.