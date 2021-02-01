Applications of Biosurfactant in Agriculture
1st Edition
Description
Applications of Biosurfactant in Agriculture explores the use of beneficial microorganisms as an alternative to current synthetic plant protection strategies. It highlights a range of renewable raw substrates including agro-industrial waste as a dependable and cost-effective technology for the mass production of biosurfactant emphasizes the formulation of biosurfactant using a full-factorial design, scientometric assessment, and presents mathematical modeling for enhancement of production processes. Recent biotechnological techniques such as functional metagenomics that could help in the molecular characterization of novel biosurfactant with multifunctional activities majorly from uncultured and unexploited microbes available in the soil biosphere are also explored.
Applications of Biosurfactants in Agriculturealso identifies the possible modes of action by which nutrients are normally released to plants through the formation of metal-biosurfactant complexes and presents recent research findings on the utilization of biosurfactant for the management mycotoxins inducing microorganisms when evaluated at field and greenhouse. The book also emphasizes on the application of biosurfactant as a form of potent antibiotics for the management of several zoonotic diseases and in animal husbandry.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive look at recent advances in the application of nanobiosurfactants for the management of agricultural pests and diseases
- Includes application in both plant and animal agriculture
- Highlights the effective production of biosurfactants by diverse microbial populations, especially from uncultivated agricultural soil
Readership
Academics and R&D professionals in industries related with Agronomy/ Agronomic Soil Science/Biocontrol/ Plant pathology/ Agricultural biotechnology
Table of Contents
1. Recent advances, Status, and Conservation of beneficial microorganisms producing high yield of biosurfactant in Microbial Resource Centers
2. Molecular and cultural techniques for the characterization of biosurfactant producing strains
3. Post-harvest management of fruits and vegetables
4. Screening of efficient strains of agrobiotechnological significance for high yield of biosurfactant
5. Understanding Mechanisms Underlying genes regulating the production of biosurfactant
6. Biological control activity of biosurfactant against Plant Pathogen
7. Biosurfactant as Biostimulant: Factors Responsible for Plant Growth Promotions
8. Production and Commercialization of biosurfactant for Plant Disease Management
9. Biological control activity of biosurfactant for the Management of Root Diseases in Crop Plants
10. Interaction of biosurfactant with nanomaterial and their significant in Agriculture
11. Cultivation of biosurfactant on Cheap Energy Sources on agricultural wastes
12. Application of biosurfactant for the management of mycotoxins
13. Application of biosurfactant as biocontrol agents against soil-borne and root-borne plant pathogens
14. Synergetic effect of biosurfactant with bioherbicides and their effectiveness in the management of weeds
15. Application of biosurfactant as antibiotics for the management of diseases affecting livestock
16. The potential of biosurfactant for improving the bioavailability of nutrient for beneficial plant-associated microbes
17. Application of biosurfactant for improving agricultural soil quality by soil remediation
18. Application of biosurfactant as a replacement to synthetic surfactant used in pesticide industries
19. Significance of advanced methodologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229217
About the Editors
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as well as permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. His extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has published fifty-four edited books and serves as Associate Editor for the journals, Environmental Chemistry Letter, Applied Water Science and Euro-Mediterranean Journal for Environmental Integration, Springer-Nature; Frontiers Section Editor, Current Analytical Chemistry, Bentham Science Publishers, Editorial Board Member, Scientific Reports-Nature, Editor, Eurasian Journal of Analytical Chemistry and Review Editor, Frontiers in Chemistry, Frontiers, U.K. He is also guest editing various special thematic special issues of several journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji
Dr. Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji is a Faculty member at the Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria, where he utilized the application of biological techniques and microbial bioprocesses for the actualization of sustainable development goals. He has won numerous scientific awards and grants from renowned academic bodies, has filled several scientific patents on Bioherbicides, Biopesticides, nanobiosurfactants, and nanobiopesticdes, and has published over 100 scientific journals and conference proceedings in both national and international journals. His broad research interests cover topics relating to food security, agriculture and environmental sustainability, including microbiology, biotechnology, post-harvest management, and nanotechnology. Dr Adetunji is an editorial board member of many international journals and also serves as a reviewer to many double-blind peer review journals. In addition, he is a member of many scientific organisations and, over the last fifteen years, has built strong working collaborations with reputable research groups in numerous and leading Universities across the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Applied Microbiology, Biotechnology and Nanotechnology Laboratory, Edo University Iyamho, Nigeria
