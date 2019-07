Applications of Advanced Omics Technologies: From Genes to Metabolites, Volume 64

Dr. Alejandro Cifuentes is a Full Research Professor at the National Research Council of Spain (CSIC) in Madrid and Head of the Laboratory of Foodomics. He has been Director of the Institute of Food Science Research and Deputy Director of the Institute of Industrial Fermentations, both belonging to CSIC. Currently he is Director of the Metabolomics Platform belonging to the International Excellence Campus UAM+CSIC. Alejandro's activity includes the development of advanced analytical methods (e.g., metabolomics, transcriptomics, proteomics) for foodomics, food quality and safety, as well as extraction and characterization of bioactive compounds from natural sources and their effect on human health. He holds different national and international awards, is member of the Editorial Board of 11 international journals (including J. Chromatogr. A, J. Pharmaceut. Biomed., J. Sep. Sci., Food Anal. Method., Int. J. Mol. Sci.) and Editor of TrAC-Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Electrophoresis and Current Opinion in Food Science (Foodomics Section). He has published more than 230 SCI papers, 20 books and book chapters and 8 patents. His h index is 56 (February 2016) and his works have received more than 10000 citations. Alejandro has given more than 150 invited lectures in different national and international meetings in Europe, Asia, Africa, America and Oceania. He has defined for the first time in a SCI journal the new discipline of Foodomics.