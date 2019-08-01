Applications in Design and Simulation of Sustainable Chemical Processes explores challenging applications in designing eco-friendly and efficient chemical processes, including recently emerging technologies that are based on renewable raw materials that emphasize biomass. The methodology is systematic, with computer simulation used as a valuable conceptual tool for analysis, design and optimization. The book explains how to develop innovative sustainable chemical processes using an approach that stems from a fundamental knowledge of chemistry, thermodynamics, chemical reactors, and unit operations, while also teaching how to use computer simulation as an efficient conceptual tool.

Containing four parts and 20 chapters, 18 of which are devoted to applications, each chapter contains a comprehensive case study that can be reproduced by applying any simulation package.