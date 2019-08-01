Applications in Design and Simulation of Sustainable Chemical Processes
1st Edition
Description
Applications in Design and Simulation of Sustainable Chemical Processes explores challenging applications in designing eco-friendly and efficient chemical processes, including recently emerging technologies that are based on renewable raw materials that emphasize biomass. The methodology is systematic, with computer simulation used as a valuable conceptual tool for analysis, design and optimization. The book explains how to develop innovative sustainable chemical processes using an approach that stems from a fundamental knowledge of chemistry, thermodynamics, chemical reactors, and unit operations, while also teaching how to use computer simulation as an efficient conceptual tool.
Containing four parts and 20 chapters, 18 of which are devoted to applications, each chapter contains a comprehensive case study that can be reproduced by applying any simulation package.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive case studies of relevant industrial processes
- Outlines alternative manufacturing processes with emphasis on biomass
- Uses process simulation as analysis and innovation tool
- Follows health-safety-environment (HSE) performance as key objective
- Outlines Process Intensification (PI) Techniques for designing eco-efficient chemical processes
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate students in chemical engineering (specifically conceptual process design and plant design projects for students aiming for an MSc degree in chemical engineering); research and developments students of new technologies; professional engineers in continuous training courses; self-education
Table of Contents
Part I: Systematic methods in conceptual process design
1. Sustainable process technology
2. Process systems approach in conceptual process design
Part II: Commodity chemicals
3. Methanol manufacturing
4. Aromatics manufacturing
5. Olefin manufacturing
6. Alkylation processes
7. Fermentation processes
Part III: Industrial intermediates
8. Caprolactam and adipic acid
9. Vinyl acetate and acetic acid
10. Acrylonitrile
11. Styrene
12. Oxy-olefins and glycols
13. Ethers
14. Alkyl carbonates
Part IV Renewable fuels
15. Bio-ethanol
16. Green diesel fuel
17. Alternative fuels
Part V Specialty chemicals
18. Fuel additives
19. Fine chemicals
20. Polymers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444638762
About the Author
Alexandre Dimian
Alexandre C. Dimian is a retired Professor from the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where he taught Process Design and Integration from 1993 to 2008, as well as at Technical University Eindhoven from 2009 to 2011. He wrote his PhD thesis in chemical engineering at the Technical University of Bucharest, Romania, and TU Hannover, Germany. His career embraced the evolution of process simulation in the last 30 years. He is one of the pioneers in Europe of using scientific computation and process simulation in industry since 1982, working many years as consultant for computer-aided process design in various industries in France and in The Netherlands. He published more than 100 refereed scientific papers and five books, from which two books about chemical process design were published by Elsevier and Wiley, and has five patents to his name.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Costin Bildea
Costin Sorin Bildea is currently professor at the University "Politehnica" of Bucharest (Romania) where he teaches process design and process control courses. Previously he worked as assistant professor at Delft University of Technology and researcher at University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He holds two MSc degrees in chemical engineering and industrial process control from University "Politehnica" of Bucharest, as well as a PhD title from the University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prof. Bildea is a specialist in the field of nonlinear dynamics and in integration between process design and process control. He published more than 70 scientific papers, as well as a book by Wiley (a complete list of publications can be found at www.researcherid.com/rid/B-3075-2010). In 2009, he received the prestigious "Nicolae Teclu" prize of Romanian Academy for his publications in the field of design, control and automation in industrial process engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Politehnica of Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania
Anton Kiss
Tony Kiss is a professor and chair in chemical engineering at The University of Manchester, and a Royal Society Wolfson Research Merit Award holder. He has over a decade of industrial experience, working as Senior Project Manager and RD&I Specialist in Separation Technology at AkzoNobel – Research, Development & Innovation. Besides his industrial role, he has been appointed as part-time professor of Separation Technology at University of Twente (Sustainable Process Technology group). He holds a PhD title from University of Amsterdam, and he was also Post Doctoral research fellow at TU Delft and University of Amsterdam. During the past decade, he carried out many research & industrial projects, supervised graduation projects, published several textbooks, book chapters, and over 100 scientific articles. For the pioneering research work, he received in 2013 the Hoogewerff Jongerenprijs – a very prestigious award recognizing the most promising young scientist in The Netherlands. He also led his research team to receive in 2013 the AkzoNobel Innovation Excellence Award for the most successful industrial innovation. More information is available at: www.tonykiss.com
Affiliations and Expertise
AkzoNobel RD&I, Deventer, The Netherlands