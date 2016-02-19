Advances in Research on the Strength and Fracture of Materials: Volume 3Bs—Applications and Non-Metals contains the proceedings of the Fourth International Conference on Fracture, held at the University of Waterloo, Canada, in June 1977. The papers review the state of the art with respect to testing of fracture in a wide range of non-metals such as ceramics, glass, composites, polymers, biomaterials, and concrete. This volume is divided into five sections and opens by discussing the role of acoustic emission in fracture toughness testing and the relation between static and dynamic fracture toughness of structural steels. The reader is then introduced to methods for determining stress-intensity factors of simplified geometries of structural parts; stress analysis of pressure vessels by thermal shock; the fracture toughness of constructional steels in cyclic loading; and fracture processes and fracture toughness in powder forged steels. The remaining chapters explore the influence of low-cycle damage on fracture toughness; fracture of structural alloys at temperatures approaching absolute zero; fracture mechanisms in Si-Al-O-N ceramics; propagation and bifurcation of cracks in quartz; and the effect of pressure and environment on the fracture and yield of polymers. This monograph will be a useful resource for metallurgists, materials scientists, and structural and mechanical engineers.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Committees

Nomenclature

Conversion Units

Part VI. Applications

Session 1 - Test Methods

1 The Role of Acoustic Emission in Fracture Toughness Testing

2 The Relation Between Static and Dynamic Fracture Toughness of Structural Steels

3 Experimental Correlations Between Dynamical Toughness Characteristics of Prestrained Pressure Vessel Steels

4 On the Dynamic Fracture Toughness Determination by Instrumented Impact Tests

5 The Role of NDT in Fracture Mechanics Evaluation

6 Charting the Fracture Toughness Characteristics of Castings Using the Double Torsion Method

7 Direct Measurement on Plastic Zones of Side Grooved Fracture Toughness Specimens

8 A Fractographic Study on Evaluation of Fracture Toughness

9 The Influence of Specimen Configuration on Yield Zone Formation and Fracture Resistance

10 Methods of Experimental Determination of Stress-Intensity Factors of Simplified Geometries of Structural Parts

11 Development of a C-Shaped Fatigue Specimen

12 The Effect of Striking Velocity on Perforation Energy for Mild Steel Plates

13 Determination of Critical Stress-Intensity Factors under Mixed Mode Loading Conditions by Shadow Optics

Session 2 — Practical Aspects A

1 Fracture Mechanics of Tidal Flexure Cracks in Floating Ice Shelves

2 Pressure Vessel Strength Analysis by Thermal Shock

3 Strength of Welded Thickwalled Non-Heat Treated Structural Elements

4 A Crack Near Doubly Riveted Stiffeners

5 Test and Analysis of a Cracked Lug

6 Fractographic Analysis of Shear Fracture of a Forged Steel Axle Spindle

7 Fracture Toughness and Fatigue Crack Propagation Behavior of Several Cast Steels for Structural Components of Hydro-Turbines

8 Investigation of the Fracture Toughness of Constructional Steels in Cyclic Loading

9 Fracture Toughness of Turbine Rotor Shaft and Validity Criterion for KIC

10 Prediction of Fail-Safe Strength of Realistic Stiffened Skin Aircraft Structures

Session 3 — Practical Aspects B

1 Initiation COD as a Fracture Criterion for Zr-2.5% Nb Pressure Tube Alloy

2 A Study of Conditions Leading to Fragmentation on Failure of Zirconium Alloy Pressure Tubes

3 Crack Nucleation in 316 Stainless Steel Fuel Cladding

4 Fracture Mechanical Aspects of Abrasive Friction, Wear and Chip Formation of a γ-Fe-Ni-Al Steel

5 Fracture Strength of a Notched Beam When a Small Fatigue Crack Emanates from its Notch Root

6 On the Determination of the Crack Arrest Toughness

7 Initiation of Cracks at Delayed Fracture of a High Strength Steel

8 Brittle Fracture Design of Structures

Session 4 — Fracture Toughness and Low Temperature Fracture

1 Fracture Processes and Fracture Toughness in Powder Forged Steels

2 Increasing the fracture toughness of 18 Ni Maraging Steel Weld Metal

3 Fracture Toughness of Thermally Fatigued Material

4 On the Influence of Low-Cycle Damage on Fracture Toughness

5 Toughness — Porosity Phenomena

6 Fracture Behavior of Nodular Graphite Iron at Low Temperatures

7 Low Temperature Fatigue Crack Propagation

8 Fracture of Structural Alloys at Temperatures Approaching Absolute Zero

9 Fracture and Toughness of BCC Iron Alloys at Cryogenic Temperature

10 A Criterion for Strength of Structural Materials in a Complex Stress State at Low Temperatures

11 Fatigue Fracture Toughness and Fatigue Crack Propagation in 5.5% Ni Steel at Low Temperature

Part VII. Non-Metals

Session 1 — Ceramics

1 Fracture Mechanisms in Si-Al-O-N Ceramics

2 The Measure of KIC and Subcritical Crack Propagation Rates in Hot Pressed SiC and Si3N4

3 The Evaluation of Crack Resistance and Crack Velocity from Controlled Fracture Experiments of Ceramic Bend Specimens

4 Dependence of Lifetime Predictions on the Form of the Crack Propagation Equation

5 Engineering Design and Fatigue Failure of Fused Silica Fiber

6 Grain Size and Fracture Toughness of Alumina

7 Failure Prediction of Finite Flawed Ceramic Plates under Combined Stresses

8 Brittle Fracture and Subcritical Crack Growth in a Ceramic Structure

9 About the Process Zone Surrounding the Crack Tip in Ceramics

10 Fracture Mirror Formation in Single Crystal Alumina

11 Crack Shape Study in a Brittle Non-Bonded Particulate Composite

Session 2 — Glasses

1 Brittle Fracture Under Biaxial Normal Stress

2 Branching of Hertz Cracks

3 Measurement of Fast Crack Propagation in Glass under Dynamic Loading

4 The Propagation and Bifurcation of Cracks in Quartz

5 Origins of Acoustic Emission in the Fracture of Glass Plates

6 Spontaneous Fracture of Tempered Glass

7 Stress Corrosion Characteristics of Toughened Glasses and Ceramics

8 Effect of Notch Root Radius on the Fracture Behavior of Monocrystalline Silicon

9 On Hydrogen Induced Fracture of Porcelain Enamel Layers

Session 3 - Composites

1 Fracture of Particulate Composites Based on Polymethylmethacrylate

2 Bond Fracture Strength in Ceramic-to-Metal Joints

3 Fracture Resistance of Adhesively Bonded 7075-T6 Aluminum Alloy Laminates

4 Effect of Interface Roughness on Cracking of Anodic Oxide Film on Aluminum in a Simple Model Composite

5 Thermal Fracture in Compound Materials

6 Stress Distribution in a Cracked Bimaterial Plate

7 Strength Criteria for Fiber Reinforced Plastics

8 The Effect of the Interface on the Fracture Characteristics of Graphite Fiber Reinforced Sn-Pb Alloy

9 An Analytical R-Curve Expression of a Brittle Matrix Composite Containing Discontinuous Fibers

Session 4 — Polymers

1 The Effect of Pressure and Environment on the Fracture and Yield of Polymers

2 Stresses Around a Polymer Craze

3 Influence of the Configuration of Crazes on the Fracture of PMMA

4 The Effect of Surface Finish on the Strength and Craze Resistance of Polymethylmethacrylate in Some Fluids

5 Cyclic Deformation and Craze Growth in Polycarbonate

6 Fracture Toughness of PMMA under Biaxial Stress

7 Morphological Aspects of Crack Growth in Crystalline Polypropylene

8 The Effect of Temperature on the Frequency Sensitivity of Fatigue Crack Propagation in Polymers

9 Anistropic Fracture of a Hot-Stretched Acrylic Thermoplastic

10 Fracture Criterion for Solid Propellants

Session 5 — Biomaterials and Concrete

1 Research Criteria in the Development of Biocompatible Implants for Prevention of Fracture

2 Failures of Orthopedic Fixation Devices

3 Mechanical Failure on the Microstructural Level in Haversian Bone

4 An Empirical Strength Theory for Compact Bone

5 Tensile Fracture Behavior of Vascular Substitutes

6 Strength of Brittle Materials in Non-Uniform Triaxial Compression

7 Crack Propagation in a Two-Phase Material such as Concrete

8 Existence of a Critical Strain Energy Release Rate for Concrete

9 The Application of Fracture Mechanics to the Investigation of Cracking in Massive Concrete Construction Elements of Dams

10 Creep Fracture of Concrete in Prestressed Concrete Members during Manufacture

Author Index

Subject Index