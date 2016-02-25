Application, Purification, and Recovery of Ionic Liquids
1st Edition
Description
Application, Purification, and Recovery of Ionic Liquids provides a comprehensive overview of the usage of ionic liquids (IL). The book gives a description of the methods used for recovery and purification of ILs, a summary of the economic aspects of using ILs, and a review on the toxicity data of ILs.
It is written for researchers, scientists, and engineers working with ILs, their properties, and usages. The book not only describes the chemical aspects, but the economic and environmental aspects as well, making it of particular interest to professionals applying this technology.
Key Features
- Chapters written by scientists in academia and researchers in industry, ensuring coverage of both the scientific fundaments and industrial applications
- A single source of information for a broad collection of recovery and purification methods
- Provides information on using ionic liquids as green solvents
- Includes economic aspects of recovery and reuse of ionic liquids
Readership
Researchers and scientists in chemical engineering, organic and physical chemistry, electrochemistry, and technical staff working with ionic liquids
Table of Contents
- Applications of Ionic Liquids
Raquel Prado and Cameron Charles Weber
2. Methods of synthesis and purification of ionic liquids
Alastair J.S. McIntosh, John Grasvik, and Jeraime Griffith
3. Perspective of using ionic liquids as green solvents
Elena S. Sashina, Dmitrii Kashirskii, Alexander Bochek, Anton Murav’ev, and Nikolai Novoselov
4. Formation of complexes in ILs and perspective of ILs application in purification technologies
Konsantin Popov, Viacheslav Chistov, Elena Esipova, Andrey Vendilo, and Yuliya Dikareva
5. Methods of ILS recovery and destruction
Olga Kuzmina
6. Economic aspects of recovery and reuse of ionic liquids
Olga Kuzmina
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444633019
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444637130
About the Editor
Olga Kuzmina
Dr. Olga Kuzmina is a postdoctoral research associate at Imperial College London. She obtained a PhD in Chemistry at the Friedrich Schiller University of Jena, Germany, and has a few years of industrial experience working for leading chemical companies worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Department of Chemistry, Imperial College London, London, UK
Jason Hallett
Dr. Jason P. Hallett received his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He joined Imperial College London, first with a Marshall-Sherfield Postdoctoral Fellowship in Sustainable Chemistry and in 2014 was appointed a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemical Engineering. He has authored over 60 articles and holds 4 patents. His current research interests involve the solvation behaviour of ionic liquids and the use of ionic liquids in the production of lignocellulosic biofuels and sustainable chemical feedstocks. This research is supported by both the EPSRC and industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering, Imperial College London, London, UK