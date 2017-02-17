Application Performance Management (APM) in the Digital Enterprise
1st Edition
Managing Applications for Cloud, Mobile, IoT and eBusiness
Description
Application Performance Management (APM) in the Digital Enterprise enables IT professionals to be more successful in managing their company’s applications. It explores the fundamentals of application management, examines how the latest technological trends impact application management, and provides best practices for responding to these changes.
The recent surge in the use of containers as a way to simplify management and deploy applications has created new challenges, and the convergence of containerization, cloud, mobile, virtualization, analytics, and automation is reshaping the requirements for application management.
This book serves as a guide for understanding these dramatic changes and how they impact the management of applications, showing how to create a management strategy, define the underlying processes and standards, and how to select the appropriate tools to enable management processes.
Key Features
- Offers a complete framework for implementing effective application management using clear tips and solutions for those responsible for application management
- Draws upon primary research to give technologists a current understanding of the latest technologies and processes needed to more effectively manage large-scale applications
- Includes real-world case studies and business justifications that support application management investments
Readership
IT professionals including Network Administrators, System Administrators, Database Administrators, Application Developers, and their managers. Academic and corporate researchers in networking, cloud and mobile computing, and software management
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Overview
- Introduction
- Chapter 2—Evolution of Application Management
- Chapter 3—Managing Traditional Applications
- Chapter 4—Managing Applications in the Cloud
- Chapter 5—Managing Virtualized Systems
- Chapter 6—Managing Mobile Computing
- Chapter 7—Managing Web-Based Applications
- Chapter 8—Application Management Security
- Chapter 9—Distributed, Tiered, and Componentized Application Architectures
- Chapter 10—DevOps and Continuous Delivery
- Chapter 11—Managing Application Programming Interfaces and Connected Systems
- Chapter 12—Application Performance Management and User Experience Management
- Chapter 13—Managing Containerized Applications
- Chapter 14—Application Management in the Software-Defined Data Center
- Chapter 15—Application Management in the Internet of Things
- Chapter 16—The Case for Standards
- Chapter 17—Looking Ahead
- Appendices
- Summary
Chapter 2. The Evolution of Application Management
- Historical Perspective
- Definition
- The Early Days
- The 1960s
- The 1970s
- The 1980s
- The 1990s
- The 21st Century: The First Decade
- The Teens (2010—Present)
- Summary
Chapter 3. Management of Traditional Applications
- Looking Back
- The Management Imperative
- Responsibilities
- Knowing
- Controlling
- Functional Perspective
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 4. Application Management in the Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Management of Cloud Applications
- Summary
Chapter 5. Application Management in Virtualized Systems
- Introduction to Virtualization
- Why Virtualize?
- Server Virtualization
- Application Virtualization
- Virtual Appliances
- Virtual Desktop Interface
- Network Virtualization
- Storage Virtualization
- Service Virtualization
- Virtual Integration
- Virtual Machine Migration
- Workload Balancing
- Scaling Using Virtual Systems
- Image Checkpoint and Rollback
- Challenges of Managing a Virtual Environment
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6. Management of Mobile Applications
- Mobile Applications
- Basic Management Objectives
- Local Applications
- Remote Data
- Remote Functionality
- Applications on Laptops
- Tablets, Smartphones, and BYOD
- Security in BYOD
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 7. Managing Web-Based Applications
- Introduction to Web-Based Applications
- Why Web-Based Applications?
- Managing Web-Based Applications
- Challenges of Managing Web-Based Applications
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 8. Application Management Security
- Application Development
- Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors
- Insecure Interaction Between Components
- Risky Resource Management
- Porous Defenses
- Securing Applications in Production
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 9. Distributed and Componentized Applications
- Introduction
- Application Diversity
- The Evolution of Application Complexity
- Heterogeneity, Scale, and Integrations: The “Loose Cannons” of Application Performance
- APM for Complex Applications, in a Nutshell
- “Real World” APM
- The Role of Analytics
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 10. DevOps and Continuous Delivery
- Introduction
- Agile Development
- DevOps: “It Takes a Village”
- Continuous Delivery
- DevOps and Continuous Delivery
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 11. Application Programming Interfaces and Connected Systems
- Introduction
- The Role of Tools in the API Economy
- The Role of the Application Programming Interface Gateway
- Application Programming Interface Consumer Usage in the Enterprise
- Application Programming Interface Provider Usage in the Enterprise
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 12. Application Performance Management and User Experience Management
- Introduction
- Application Performance Management: MultiDimensional Visibility to Application Execution
- Analytics
- Application Performance Management and User Experience Management, Compared and Contrasted
- On-Premises and Software as a Service–Based Application Performance Management Solution
- The Application Performance Management Ecosystem
- Instrumentation and Data Sources Supporting Application Performance Management
- Taxonomy of Product Categories Supporting Application Performance Management
- User Experience Management
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 13. Managing Containerized Applications
- Introduction
- Why Containerize?
- The Revitalization of Containers
- Benefits of Managing Containerized Applications
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 14. Application Management in a Software-Defined Data Center
- Introduction to the Software-Defined Data Center
- Fundamental Resources of the SDDC
- Compute (Physical and Virtual)
- Software-Defined Storage
- Software-Defined Networking
- Security
- Why Move to an SDDC?
- Managing SDDCs
- Implement Centralized, Policy-Driven, and Application-Centric Management Style
- Create Blended Teams With Cross-Domain Expertise
- Orchestrate a Hands-On Approach
- Cultivate Policy-Driven Infrastructure Provisioning and Management Process
- Increase Capacity Management Focus
- Use a Multivirtualization and Multicloud Management Approach
- Create and Package Repeatable Software and Infrastructure Configuration
- Take Advantage of IT Vendor Support
- Challenges of Managing an SDDC
- IT Silos
- Business Pressure
- Performance Visibility and Operations
- Software Licensing
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 15. Application Management in the Internet of Things
- Instrumentation
- Implementation
- Management
- Configuration
- Security
- Fault
- Performance
- Accounting
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 16. The Case for Standards
- Introduction
- Managing With Internet Engineering Task Force Standards
- Managing With the Institute of Electronic and Electrical Engineers Standards
- Managing With the Tivoli Systems Application Management Specification
- Managing With Distributed Management Task Force, Inc. Standards
- Managing With ASL-BiSL Foundation Standards
- Managing With ISO/IEC Standards
- Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 17. Looking Ahead
- Introduction
- Cloud Computing Innovations
- The Changing Face of Applications
- Software-Defined Everything
- Advanced Predictive Analytics for Performance Management
- Dynamic Policy Rules
- Autonomics and Cognitive Computing
- Heightened Security Needs
- Normalizing DevOps
- Cloud Management Standards
- Changing of the Guard
- Other Possible Innovations
- Back to the Future With Acme
- Summary
Appendix A. Service-Level Management
Appendix B. The Configuration Management Database and Configuration Management System
Appendix C. The NIST Definition of Cloud Computing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2017
- Published:
- 17th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040812
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040188
About the Author
Rick Sturm
Rick Sturm, MBA, has over 30 years of experience in the computer industry. He is CEO of Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading industry analyst firm that provides strategic and tactical advice on the issues of managing and securing computing and communications environments. EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that provides strategic and tactical advice to major corporations and government agencies on the issues of managing computing and communications environments and the delivery of those services. He was co-chair of the IETF Applications MIB Working Group that developed the standards for managing application software with SNMP. Rick has authored hundreds articles about various aspects of enterprise management that have appeared in leading trade publications in the US, Europe and Asia. He has also co-authored four books: The Foundations of Application Management, Foundations of Service Level Management, SLM Solutions: A Buyer’s Guide, and Working with Unicenter TNG.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and CEO, Enterprise Management Associates, Inc.
Carol Pollard
Carol Pollard is Full Professor of Computer Information Systems at Appalachian State University, USA. She holds a PhD in Management Information Systems and Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. She also holds an ITILv3 Certificate. She was a research analyst for IBM for 7 years and has served as Associate Editor for the Journal of Global IT Management for the past 10 years and for the International Journal of Decision Sciences since 2010.
Her research focuses on application lifecycle management, IT Service management, IT project management and IT for sustainability. She has presented her research at international academic and practitioner conferences including the International Conference on Information Systems, Hawaii International Conference on Systems Sciences, Australasian Conference on IS, Pacific Asia Conference on IS, PINK, IBM Pulse and IBM Innovate. Her research is featured in international journals including MIS Quarterly, Journal of MIS, Journal of IS Education, International Small Business Journal, Group Decision and Negotiation and IT Professional.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Computer Information Systems, Appalachian State University, USA
Julie Craig
Julie Craig has over 25 years of deep and broad experience in software engineering, IT infrastructure and integration engineering, and application management. She holds a BA degree in Psychology from Lycoming College, an Associates’ degree in Computer Science from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, and an MS degree in Computer Information Technology from Regis University. As a former software engineer and IT infrastructure engineer for global software companies, she managed development teams, developed software including enterprise management products, and deployed multiple commercial system, application, and performance management solutions. Her experience in commercial software companies also included development of communications software supporting television broadcasting and commercial integration applications. She is internationally recognized for her thought leadership in the Application Management space, with numerous webinars, videos, and speaking engagements to her credit. She has been broadly quoted and continues to contribute to a wide variety of industry publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Director, Application Management, Enterprise Management Associates, Inc.