Application of Thermo-Fluidic Measurement Techniques
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
Application of Thermo-Fluidic Measurement Techniques: An Introduction provides essential measurement techniques in heat transfer and aerodynamics. In addition to a brief, but physically elaborate description of the principles of each technique, multiple examples for each technique are included. These examples elaborate all the necessary details of (a) test setups, (b) calibration, (c) data acquisition procedure, and (d) data interpretation, with comments on the limitations of each technique and how to avoid mistakes that are based on the authors’ experience.
The authors have different expertise in convection heat transfer and aerodynamics, and have collaborated on various research projects that employ a variety of experimental techniques. Each author has a different view and approach to individual experimental techniques, but these views complement each other, giving new users of each technique a rounded view.
With the introduction of this valuable reference book, the reader can quickly learn both the overall and detailed aspects of each experimental technique and then apply them to their own work.
Key Features
- Contains both basic principles and fundamental, physical descriptions
- Provides examples that demonstrate how each experimental technique can be used for industrial testing and academic research in heat transfer and aerodynamics
- Includes practical and in-depth examples for each technique, with comments on each experimental technique based on the authors’ experiences, including limitations and trial errors with some examples of data interpretation
- Combines classical techniques in aerodynamics and conduction/convection heat transfer with modern, cutting-edge approaches
- Collates the information about various pointwise and whole field velocity and thermal measurement techniques in a single resource
Readership
Engineers and graduate students who wish to start quickly in aerodynamics and heat transfer. Researchers in related areas who are looking to explore the range of possibilities for a required thermofluidic measurement
Table of Contents
1. Experimentation in Aerodynamics and Heat Transfer
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Aerodynamics
1.3. Convection and conduction heat transfer
1.4. Classification of measurement techniques
1.5. Closure
References
MEASUREMENTS IN AERODYNAMICS
2. Flow Visualization
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Surface flow visualisation using oil-dye technique
2.3. Surface flow visualization using thermochromic liquid crystal
2.4. Surface flow visualization using infrared thermography
2.5. In-flow visualisation using neutrally buoyant helium bubbles
2.6. In-flow visualisation using planar laser imaging
2.7. In-flow visualisation using ink-dye pigment injection
References
3. Pneumatic Measurements for Pressure, Velocity, Flow-rate and Flow-direction
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Static pressure measurement
3.3. Stagnation (total) pressure measurement
3.4. Velocity measurement
3.5. Mass/volume flow rate measurement
3.6. Flow direction measurement
References
4. Fast Response Pressure, Velocity and Shear Stress Measurements
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Piezo-resistive sensor (pressure)
4.3. Hot-wire anemometry (velocity and turbulence)
4.4. Hot-film sensor (shear stress)
Examples
References
5. Velocity Field Measurements Using Particle Image Velocimetry
5.1. Introduction
5.2. How PIV works
5.3. PIV system parameters
References
MEASUREMENTS IN HEAT TRANSFER
6. Point Temperature Measurements
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Thermocouple
6.3. Surface mountable thermocouple
6.4. Resistance temperature detector (RTD)
6.5. Heat flux sensor
References
7. Surface Heat Transfer Mapping Using Thermochromic Liquid Crystal
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Properties of thermochromic liquid crystal
7.3. Application and calibration
7.4. Post image analysis for heat transfer coefficient
References
8. Surface Temperature Mapping Using Infrared Thermography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Principles
8.3. Calibration
8.4. Post image analysis for heat transfer coefficient and heat flux
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 15th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098745
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128097311
About the Author
Tongbeum Kim
Tongbeum KIM is a Professor of Thermo/fluids in the School of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. He received a PhD in Engineering from the University of Cambridge, UK. Dr. Kim received the HTFS Best Paper Award from UK National Heat Transfer Committee (09/2003), was recognized as an Outstanding Reviewer by the ASME Journal of Heat Transfer (11/2012), and was rated by the National Research Foundation of South Africa (C1, 01/2012-12/2017). His research interests include 1) Thermo-fluidic science and engineering in multi-scale porous media; 2) Turbomachinery aerodynamics and heat transfer.
Professor, School of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa
Tianjian Lu
Tianjian LU is a Professor of Xi’an Jiaotong University, China. Prior to which he was a Professor of Materials Engineering in the Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK. He received a PhD in Engineering Sciences from Harvard University, USA. He is the Chief Scientist for the National Basic Research Program (973 Project) of China, involved in the Recruitment Program of Global Experts, awarded the 1st prize of Natural Science Awards of Ministy of Education, the 1st prize of Science & Technology Awards of Shaanxi Province, the Young Scientist Awards and the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars of China. His research interests include 1) Biomechanics, 2) Solid mechanics, and 3) Heat transfer.
Professor and former Vice President for Research, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China
Seung Song
Seung Jin SONG is a Professor in the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Seoul National University, South Korea. He received a ScD in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. Between 1995 and 1999 he was Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Inha University in Incheon, Korea. Since 1999, he has been at the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Seoul National University. In 2005, he was a visiting professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, Switzerland, and visiting scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA. In 2012, he was a visiting professor at University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany.
His current research interests include aerodynamics and fluid-structure interactions in turbomachinery, analysis of propulsion/power generation systems, and related areas of fluid mechanics.
He received the Best Paper Award from the Turbomachinery Committee of the International Gas Turbine Institute (IGTI) of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the Best Paper Award from the Structures and Dynamics Committee of the IGTI in 2000. In 2003, he received the Melville Medal, the highest academic honor bestowed by ASME. He has also been recognized for his teaching by receiving the Best Teacher Award from the College of Engineering at Seoul National University in 2002, 2006 and 2007.
He is an active member of the Korean Society for Fluid Machinery (KSFM). Currently, he is the Chair of ASME IGTI Board of Directors.
Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Seoul National University, South Korea