Application of Thermo-Fluidic Measurement Techniques

Seung Jin SONG is a Professor in the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Seoul National University, South Korea. He received a ScD in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. Between 1995 and 1999 he was Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Inha University in Incheon, Korea. Since 1999, he has been at the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Seoul National University. In 2005, he was a visiting professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, Switzerland, and visiting scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA. In 2012, he was a visiting professor at University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany.

His current research interests include aerodynamics and fluid-structure interactions in turbomachinery, analysis of propulsion/power generation systems, and related areas of fluid mechanics.

He received the Best Paper Award from the Turbomachinery Committee of the International Gas Turbine Institute (IGTI) of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the Best Paper Award from the Structures and Dynamics Committee of the IGTI in 2000. In 2003, he received the Melville Medal, the highest academic honor bestowed by ASME. He has also been recognized for his teaching by receiving the Best Teacher Award from the College of Engineering at Seoul National University in 2002, 2006 and 2007.

He is an active member of the Korean Society for Fluid Machinery (KSFM). Currently, he is the Chair of ASME IGTI Board of Directors.