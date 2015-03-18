Application of Nonlinear Systems in Nanomechanics and Nanofluids
1st Edition
Analytical Methods and Applications
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Introduction
- Audience
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Nanotechnology, Nanomechanics, Micromechanics, and Nanofluid
- Abstract
- 1.1 Nanotechnology
- 1.2 Nanomechanics
- 1.3 Micromechanics
- 1.4 Nanofluid
- Chapter 2: Semi Nonlinear Analysis in Carbon Nanotube
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction of Carbon Nanotube
- 2.2 Single SWCNT Over a Bundle of Nanotube
- 2.3 Cantilevered SWCNT as a Nanomechanical Sensor
- 2.4 Nonlinear Vibration for Embedded CNT
- 2.5 Curved SWCNT
- 2.6 CNT with Rippling Deformations
- Chapter 3: Physical Relationships Between Nanoparticle and Nanofluid Flow
- Abstract
- 3.1 Turbulent Natural Convection Using Cu/Water Nanofluid
- 3.2 Heat Transfer of Cu-Water Nanofluid Flow Between Parallel Plates
- 3.3 Slip Effects on Unsteady Stagnation Point Flow of a Nanofluid over a Stretching Sheet
- Chapter 4: Heat Transfer in Nanofluid
- Abstract
- 4.1 Boundary-Layer Flow of Nanofluids Over a Moving Surface in a Flowing Fluid
- 4.2 Heat Transfer in a Liquid Film of Nanofluid on an Unsteady Stretching Sheet
- 4.3 Investigation of Squeezing Unsteady Nanofluid Flow Using ADM
- 4.4 Investigation on Entropy Generation of Nanofluid Over a Flat Plate
- 4.5 Viscous Flow and Heat Transfer of Nanofluid Over Nonlinearly Stretching Sheet
- Chapter 5: Thermal Properties of Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 5.1 Effects of Adding Nanoparticles to Water and Enhancement in Thermal Properties
- 5.2 Temperature Variation Analysis for Nanoparticle’s Combustion
- Chapter 6: Natural, Mixed, and Forced Convection in Nanofluid
- Abstract
- 6.1 Natural Convection Flow of Nanofluid in a Concentric Annulus
- 6.2 Mixed Convection Flow of a Nanofluid in a Horizontal Channel
- 6.3 The Effect of Nanofluid on the Forced Convection Heat Transfer
- 6.4 Heat Transfer in Slip-Flow Boundary Condition of a Nanofluid in Microchannel
- 6.5 Forced Convection Analysis for Magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) Al2O3-Water Nanofluid Flow
- Chapter 7: Nanofluid Flow in Porous Medium
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction of Porous Medium
- 7.2 Stagnation Point Flow of Nanofluids in a Porous Medium
- 7.3 Flow and Heat Transfer of Nanofluids in a Porous Medium
- 7.4 Natural Convection in a Non-Darcy Porous Medium of Nanofluids
- Chapter 8: Nanofluid Flow in Magnetic Field
- Abstract
- 8.1 MHD Nanofluid flow Analysis in Divergent and Convergent Channels
- 8.2 MHD Stagnation-Point Flow of a Nanofluid and Heat Flux
- 8.3 Jeffery-Hamel Flow with High Magnetic Field and Nanoparticle
- 8.4 The Transverse Magnetic Field on Jeffery-Hamel Problem with Cu-Water Nanofluid
- 8.5 Investigation of MHD Nanofluid Flow in a Semiporous Channel
- Index
With Application of Nonlinear Systems in Nanomechanics and Nanofluids the reader gains a deep and practice-oriented understanding of nonlinear systems within areas of nanotechnology application as well as the necessary knowledge enabling the handling of such systems. The book helps readers understand relevant methods and techniques for solving nonlinear problems, and is an invaluable reference for researchers, professionals and PhD students interested in research areas and industries where nanofluidics and dynamic nano-mechanical systems are studied or applied. The book is useful in areas such as nanoelectronics and bionanotechnology, and the underlying framework can also be applied to other problems in various fields of engineering and applied sciences.
- Provides comprehensive coverage of nano-dynamical systems and their specialized processes and applications in the context of nonlinear differential equations and analytical methods
- Enables researchers and engineers to better model, interpret and control nanofluidics and other nano-dynamical systems and their application processes
- Explains nano-dynamical systems by means of describing ‘real-life’ application case studies
Scientists developing analytical methods for dynamic nanoparticle and nanofluidics systems; Engineers and Research and Development researchers developing and using dynamic nanoparticle and nanofluidics systems; Scientists, Professionals and Research and Development researchers in related areas such as Materials Science, Engineering and Applied Physics where complex physical phenomena need to be modelled
Davood Domairry Ganji Author
D. D. Ganji is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Director of the Graduate Program at Babol Noshirvani University of Technology in Iran, as well as a consultant in nonlinear dynamics and the Dean of the National Elite Foundation of Iran. He has a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Tarbiat Modarres University. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Nonlinear Dynamic and Engineering Science, and Editor of International Journal of Nonlinear Sciences and Numerical Simulation and International Journal of Differential Equations.
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran
Sayyid Habibollah Hashemi Kachapi Author
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran