Application of Fracture Mechanics to Polymers, Adhesives and Composites, Volume 33
1st Edition
Editors: D Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780080553078
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080442051
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th December 2003
Page Count: 298
"All the papers are presented at a high scientific level, and each contains useful tables and figures. This volume is recommended to all interested in the field of fracture mechanics of polymers." D. Feldman, Polymer News, Volume 1, 2004
