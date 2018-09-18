Application of Control Volume Based Finite Element Method (CVFEM) for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer
Table of Contents
1. Detailed Explanation of Control Volume-based Finite Element Method
2. Simulation of Vorticity Stream Function Formulation by Means of CVFEM 15
3. Various Application of Nanofluid for Heat Transfer Augmentation
4. Single-phase Model for Nanofluid Free Convection Heat Transfer by Means of CVFEM
5. Buongiorno Model for Nanofluid Treatment Using CVFEM
6. Nanofluid Forced and Mixed Convection Heat Transfer by Means of CVFEM
7. Effect of Uniform Lorentz Forces on Nanofluid Flow Using CVFEM
8. Influence of Variable Lorentz Forces on Nanofluid Free Convection Using CVFEM
9. Nanofluid Forced Convective Heat Transfer in Presence of Variable Magnetic Field Using CVFEM
10. Influence of Shape Factor on Nanofluid Heat Transfer Improvement Using CVFEM
11. Electrohydrodynamic Nanofluid Natural Convection Using CVFEM
12. Forced Convection of Nanofluid in Existence of Electric Field Using CVFEM
13. Darcy Model for Nanofluid Flow in a Porous Media by Means of CVFEM
14. Non-Darcy Model for Nanofluid Hydrothermal Treatment in a Porous Medium Using CVFEM
15. Thermal Nonequilibrium Model for Nanofluid Flow in a Porous Enclosure by Means of CVFEM
16. Nonuniform Magnetic Field Effect on Nanofluid Convective Flow in a Porous Cavity
17. Thermal Radiation Influence on Nanofluid Flow in a Porous Medium in the Presence of Coulomb Forces Using CVFEM
18. Influence of Electric Field on Forced Convection of Nanofluid in a Porous Medium by Means of CVFEM
19. Nanofluid Heat Transfer Enhancement in Presence of Melting Surface Using CVFEM
20. Nanofluid Convective Heat Transfer Considering Magnetic Field Dependent (MFD) Viscosity by Means of CVFEM
Description
Application of Control Volume Based Finite Element Method (CVFEM) for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer discusses this powerful numerical method that uses the advantages of both finite volume and finite element methods for the simulation of multi-physics problems in complex geometries, along with its applications in heat transfer and nanofluid flow. The book applies these methods to solve various applications of nanofluid in heat transfer enhancement. Topics covered include magnetohydrodynamic flow, electrohydrodynamic flow and heat transfer, melting heat transfer, and nanofluid flow in porous media, all of which are demonstrated with case studies.
This is an important research reference that will help readers understand the principles and applications of this novel method for the analysis of nanofluid behavior in a range of external forces.
Key Features
- Explains governing equations for nanofluid as working fluid
- Includes several CVFEM codes for use in nanofluid flow analysis
- Shows how external forces such as electric fields and magnetic field effects nanofluid flow
Readership
Materials scientists, physicists, mathematicians and information scientists analyzing the performance of nanolfuid flow
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141533
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141526
About the Authors
Mohsen Sheikholeslami Author
Dr. Mohsen Sheikholeslami works at the Babol Noshirvani University of Technology’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, Iran. His research interests include Computational Fluid Dynamics, nanofluid simulation, mesoscopic modeling of fluid, nonlinear science, magnetohydrodynamics, ferrohydrodynamics, and electrohydrodynamics. He authored several papers and books across various areas of mechanical engineering. He was selected as a Web of Science Highly Cited Researcher (Top 0.01%) in 2016 and 2017. He is also the author of the books Applications of Nanofluid for Heat Transfer Enhancement; Application of Semi-Analytical Methods for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer; Hydrothermal Analysis in Engineering Using Control Volume Finite Element Method; and External Magnetic Field Effects on Hydrothermal Treatment of Nanofluid, all published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran