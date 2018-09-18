Application of Control Volume Based Finite Element Method (CVFEM) for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer discusses this powerful numerical method that uses the advantages of both finite volume and finite element methods for the simulation of multi-physics problems in complex geometries, along with its applications in heat transfer and nanofluid flow. The book applies these methods to solve various applications of nanofluid in heat transfer enhancement. Topics covered include magnetohydrodynamic flow, electrohydrodynamic flow and heat transfer, melting heat transfer, and nanofluid flow in porous media, all of which are demonstrated with case studies.

This is an important research reference that will help readers understand the principles and applications of this novel method for the analysis of nanofluid behavior in a range of external forces.