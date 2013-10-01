Application Administrators Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123985453, 9780124017122

Application Administrators Handbook

1st Edition

Installing, Updating and Troubleshooting Software

Authors: Kelly Bourne
Paperback ISBN: 9780123985453
eBook ISBN: 9780124017122
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st October 2013
Page Count: 626
Description

An application administrator installs, updates, optimizes, debugs and otherwise maintains computer applications for an organization. In most cases, these applications have been licensed from a third party, but they may have been developed internally. Examples of application types include enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer resource management (CRM), and point of sale (POS), legal contract management, time tracking, accounts payable/receivable, payroll, SOX compliance tracking, budgeting, forecasting and training. In many cases, the organization is absolutely dependent that these applications be kept running. The importance of application administrators and the level to which organizations depend upon them is easily overlooked.

Application Administrators Handbook provides an overview of every phase of administering an application, from working with the vendor before installation, the installation process itself, importing data into the application, handling upgrades, working with application users to report problems, scheduling backups, automating tasks that need to be done on a repetitive schedule, and finally retiring an application. It provides detailed, hands-on instructions on how to perform many specific tasks that an application administrator must be able to handle.

Key Features

  • Learn how to install, administer and maintain key software applications throughout the product life cycle
  • Get detailed, hands-on instructions on steps that should be taken before installing or upgrading an application to ensure continuous operation
  • Identify repetitive tasks and find out how they can be automated, thereby saving valuable time
  • Understand the latest on government mandates and regulations, such as privacy, SOX, HIPAA, PCI, and FISMA and how to fully comply

Readership

Application Administrators, Computer and Network Systems Managers

Table of Contents

  1. What does an Application Administrator do?
  2. Design of Systems
  3. Architecture
  4. Features Common to Many Applications
  5. Application Specifics
  6. Configuration Management
  7. Change Control
  8. Installing Software
  9. Software support
  10. Updates and Patches
  11. Supporting Existing Applications
  12. Handling Problems with Applications
  13. Repetitive Applications
  14. Security
  15. The Server
  16. Tuning Applications
  17. The Network
  18. The Organization
  19. The Users Viewpoint
  20. The Vendors
  21. The Consultants
  22. The Government Gets Involved
  23. Common Systems Tools
  24. Systems Tools Microsoft
  25. Systems Tools UNIX/Linux
  26. Tools you Should Develop
  27. Third Party Tools
  28. Troubleshooting Tips
  29. Things to Advance that Payoff
  30. Things That Will Happen That You Don’t Want to Think About
  31. The End of Days: Decommissioning an Application
  32. What Every Application Administrator should know
  33. Education
  34. Parting Advice: Advice Unsolicited

About the Author

Kelly Bourne

Kelly Bourne

Kelly C. Bourne is an Applications Administrator with The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) where he is responsible for responsible for maintaining, upgrading, and tuning five web based applications used by subsidiaries world-wide. Kelly has been programming with a variety of languages for over 30 years. Most recently his experience is developing client/server applications in Visual Studio .NET, Visual Basic, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server. He has written articles for DBMS Magazine, IBM Data Management Magazine and for ZD.NET. He’s the author of Testing Client/Server Systems published by McGraw-Hill.

Affiliations and Expertise

Applications Administrator with The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), and author of Testing Client/Server Systems published by McGraw-Hill.

Reviews

"…an application administrator’s job is to keep existing computer applications running. For even one computer application, there is a lot involved in doing that job, as this book explains…offers good scope, detail, and general readability. The content is reasonably up to date, a characteristic that is hard to achieve in the fast-moving field of computer usage."--ComputingReviews.com, April 2, 2014
"This introductory guide to Application administration provides new administrators and IT workers considering this field with core information about the duties, concepts, technologies, processes involved in this essential position within the broader IT infrastructure. .. Additional sections cover practical advice for administrators and information on traditional best practices."--ProtoView.com, February 2014

Ratings and Reviews

