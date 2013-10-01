Application Administrators Handbook
1st Edition
Installing, Updating and Troubleshooting Software
Description
An application administrator installs, updates, optimizes, debugs and otherwise maintains computer applications for an organization. In most cases, these applications have been licensed from a third party, but they may have been developed internally. Examples of application types include enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer resource management (CRM), and point of sale (POS), legal contract management, time tracking, accounts payable/receivable, payroll, SOX compliance tracking, budgeting, forecasting and training. In many cases, the organization is absolutely dependent that these applications be kept running. The importance of application administrators and the level to which organizations depend upon them is easily overlooked.
Application Administrators Handbook provides an overview of every phase of administering an application, from working with the vendor before installation, the installation process itself, importing data into the application, handling upgrades, working with application users to report problems, scheduling backups, automating tasks that need to be done on a repetitive schedule, and finally retiring an application. It provides detailed, hands-on instructions on how to perform many specific tasks that an application administrator must be able to handle.
Key Features
- Learn how to install, administer and maintain key software applications throughout the product life cycle
- Get detailed, hands-on instructions on steps that should be taken before installing or upgrading an application to ensure continuous operation
- Identify repetitive tasks and find out how they can be automated, thereby saving valuable time
- Understand the latest on government mandates and regulations, such as privacy, SOX, HIPAA, PCI, and FISMA and how to fully comply
Readership
Application Administrators, Computer and Network Systems Managers
Table of Contents
- What does an Application Administrator do?
- Design of Systems
- Architecture
- Features Common to Many Applications
- Application Specifics
- Configuration Management
- Change Control
- Installing Software
- Software support
- Updates and Patches
- Supporting Existing Applications
- Handling Problems with Applications
- Repetitive Applications
- Security
- The Server
- Tuning Applications
- The Network
- The Organization
- The Users Viewpoint
- The Vendors
- The Consultants
- The Government Gets Involved
- Common Systems Tools
- Systems Tools Microsoft
- Systems Tools UNIX/Linux
- Tools you Should Develop
- Third Party Tools
- Troubleshooting Tips
- Things to Advance that Payoff
- Things That Will Happen That You Don’t Want to Think About
- The End of Days: Decommissioning an Application
- What Every Application Administrator should know
- Education
- Parting Advice: Advice Unsolicited
Details
- No. of pages:
- 626
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 1st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123985453
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124017122
About the Author
Kelly Bourne
Kelly C. Bourne is an Applications Administrator with The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) where he is responsible for responsible for maintaining, upgrading, and tuning five web based applications used by subsidiaries world-wide. Kelly has been programming with a variety of languages for over 30 years. Most recently his experience is developing client/server applications in Visual Studio .NET, Visual Basic, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server. He has written articles for DBMS Magazine, IBM Data Management Magazine and for ZD.NET. He’s the author of Testing Client/Server Systems published by McGraw-Hill.
Affiliations and Expertise
Applications Administrator with The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), and author of Testing Client/Server Systems published by McGraw-Hill.
Reviews
"…an application administrator’s job is to keep existing computer applications running. For even one computer application, there is a lot involved in doing that job, as this book explains…offers good scope, detail, and general readability. The content is reasonably up to date, a characteristic that is hard to achieve in the fast-moving field of computer usage."--ComputingReviews.com, April 2, 2014
"This introductory guide to Application administration provides new administrators and IT workers considering this field with core information about the duties, concepts, technologies, processes involved in this essential position within the broader IT infrastructure. .. Additional sections cover practical advice for administrators and information on traditional best practices."--ProtoView.com, February 2014