Apple I Replica Creation
1st Edition
Back to the Garage
Description
The perfect book for computer hobbyists, Apple I Replica Creation: Back to the Garage is sure to equally appeal both to kids with gift certificates looking for fun on a snowy January day as well as to adults eager to learn the basics of simple microcomputer design. The book will begin by teaching readers the basics of computer processing by discussing the functionality of the 9 chip on the Apple I motherboard. From there, readers will be taught the basics of memory access and video input and output. Readers then learn how to assemble the various hardware components into a fully functioning Apple I replica. Finally, readers will learn how to write their own applications to take run on their new/old computer.
Key Features
*Written by the webmaster of AppleFritter.com, which is the most popular Mac hobbyist Web site on the internet with over 10,000 visitors a day.
*Interest in vintage Apple I Computers is extremely high, with original machines selling for as much as $50,000.
*The only modern-day book to address general microcomputer design from a hobbyist perspective
Table of Contents
Part I Hardware Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Understanding the Apple I Chapter 3 The Processor Chapter 4 On The Bus: Memory, ROM and RAM Chapter 5 In, Out, and the 6821 Chapter 6 Interfacing video and keyboard Chapter 7 Building and Testing Chapter 8 Setting it all up Chapter 9 Choosing peripherals Chapter 10 Building a case Part II Programming Chapter 11 BASIC Chapter 12 Forth Chapter 13 Assembly Part III Additional Projects Chapter 14 Single-step Chapter 15 Reading sensors Chapter 16 Controlling lights Chapter 17 Controlling motors Chapter 18 LCD display
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2005
- Published:
- 17th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499215
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781931836401
About the Author
Tom Owad
Affiliations and Expertise
Macintosh Consultant and Vice President of Keystone MacCentral