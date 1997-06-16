Apoptotis: Pharmacological Implications and Therapeutic Opportunities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329427, 9780080581330

Apoptotis: Pharmacological Implications and Therapeutic Opportunities, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J. August
Serial Volume Editors: Stefan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN: 9780080581330
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th June 1997
Page Count: 614
Table of Contents

S.J. Webb, D.J. Harrison, and A.H. Wylie, Apoptosis: An Overview of the Process and Its Relevance in Disease. S. Desnoyers and M.O. Hengartner, Apoptosis: Pharmacological Implications and Therapeutic Opportunities.J.A. Hickman, H. Beere, and C. Dive, Methods for the Study of Apoptosis. A. Takahashi and W.C. Earnshaw, In vitro Systems for the Study of Apoptosis. C.M. Eischen and P.J. Leibson, The Fas Pathway in Apoptosis. M.J. Smyth, L.M.Obeid, and Y.A. Hannun, Ceramide: A Novel Lipid Mediator of Apoptosis. N.A. Thornberry, A. Rosen, and D.W. Nicholson, Control of Apoptosis by Proteases. D.S. Ucker, Death and Dying in the Immune System. W.S. May, Jr., Control of Apoptosis by Cytokines. C.W. Distelhorst, Glucocorticoid-Induced Apoptosis. A.D. Badley, D. Dockrell, and C.V. Paya, Apoptosis in AIDS. J.M. Hardwick, Virus-Induced Apoptosis. I. Nishimoto, T. Okamoto, U. Giambarella, and T. Iwatsubo, Apoptosis in Neurodegenerative Diseases. R.E. Buttyan, Apoptosis and the Response to Renal Damage. S.R. Umansky and L.D. Tomei, Apoptosis in the Heart. F. Que and G.J. Gores, Apoptosis and the Gastrointestinal System. C.E. Canman and M.B. Kastan, Role of p53 in Apoptosis. P.W. Mesner, Jr., I.W. Budihardjo, and S.H. Kaufmann, Chemotherapy-Induced Apoptosis. A. Samali, A.M. Groman, and T.G. Cotter, Role of Bcr-Abl Kinase n Resistance to Apoptosis. S.R. Denmeade, D.E. McCloskey, I.B.J.K. Joseph, H.A. Hahm, J.T. Isaacs, N.E. Davidson, Apoptosis in Hormone-Responsive Malignancies. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Programmed cell death (PCD) has become a topic of widespread interest and experimentation over the past decade. Written by experts in the field,

Apoptosis: Pharmacological Implications and Therapeutic Opportunities concentrates on presenting an overview of PCD pathways as they are currently understood, and strives to identify important unanswered questions as well as other therapeutic possibilities suggested by recent biochemical discoveries. Understanding the biochemical pathways that participate in the cell death process has become an important goal in developmental biology, neurobiology, cardiology, and infectious disease research. The control of apoptosis has also become a major area of investigation in the field of cancer biology.

Apoptosis: Pharmacological Implications and Therapeutic Opportunities contains an overview for those with a general interest in apoptosis, and provides discussions of sufficient depth to be useful for specialists in the field.

Readership

Students and researchers in pharmacology, biochemistry, and other biomedical disciplines. Academic neurologists, neuroscientists, and immunologists.

Reviews

@qu:Recommended not only to pharmacologists but also to all those in related disciplines. @source:--NATURE @qu:The works do represent an extensive compilation of recent data by outstanding researchers in this area. They are generallyscientifically excellent, the bibliographies are good, and the individual reports are clear, concise, and extremely well illustrated. @source:--H.E. Kaufmann in CHEMOTHERAPY @qu:Superb reading material. @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

J. August Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Stefan Kaufmann Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, Berlin, Germany

