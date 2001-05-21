Apoptosis, Volume 66

Contributors. Preface. Isolation and Assay of Caspases, S.M. Srinivasula, A. Saleh, M. Ahmad, T. Fernandes-Alnemri, and E.S. Alnemri. Cloning and Analysis of Bcl-2 Family Genes, E. Cepero, B.W. Johnson, and L.H. Boise. Flow Cytometric Analysis of Cell Shrinkage and Monovalent Ions during Apoptosis, C.D. Bortner and J.A. Cidlowski. Use of flow and Laser-Scanning Cytometry in Analysis of Cell Death, Z. Darzynkiewicz, X. Li, and E. Bedner. Analysis of Protein Transglutamylation in Apoptosis, Z. Nemes, A. Mádi, L.N. Marekov, M. Piacentini, P.M. Steinert, and L. Fés252;s. Analysis of Sphingomyelin and Ceramide Levels and the Enzymes Regulating their Metabolism in Response to Cell Stress, R.T. Dobrowsky and R.N. Kolesnick. Cell-Free Systems to Study Apoptosis, H.O. Fearnhead. Role of c-Jun N-terminal Kinase in Apoptosis, Z.-g. Liu, J. Lewis, T.-H. Wang, and A. Cook. Methods for Studying Pro- and Antiapoptotic Genes in Nonimmortal Cells, M.E. McCurrach and S.W. Lowe. Calcium Flux Measurements in Apoptosis, D.J. McConkey and L.K. Nutt. Proteinase Families and Their Inhibitors, D.L. Mykles. Identification and Analysis of Caspase Substrates: Proteolytic Cleavage of Poly (ADP-ribose)polymerase and DNA Fragmentation Factor 45, C. Boucher, S. Gobeil, K. Samejima, W.C. Earnshaw, and G.G. Poirier. Analysis of Reactive Oxygen Species in Cell Death, I. Stamenkovic. Methods for Studying Apoptosis and Phagocytosis of Apoptotic Cells in Drosophila Tissues and Cell Lines, K. White, S. Lisi, P. Kurada, N. Franc, and P. Bangs. Phosphatidylserine Exposure and Phagocytosis of Apoptotic Cells, P. Williamson, S. van den Eijnde, and R.A. Schlegel. The (Holey) Study of Mitochondria in Apoptosis, N.J. Waterhouse, J.C. Goldstein, R.M. Kluck, D.D. Newmeyer, and D.R. Green.

In Situ Detection of Dying Cells in Normal and Pathological Tissues, C. Valavanis, S. Naber, and L.M. Schwartz. Model Cell Lines for the Study of Apoptosis in Vitro, C. Valavanis, Y. Hu, Y. Yang, B.A. Osborne, S. Chouaib, L. Greene, J.D. Ashwell, and L.M. Schwartz. Programmed Cell Death Assays for Plants, A.M. Jones, S. Coimbra, A. Fath, M. Sottomayor, and H. Thomas. Studies of Apoptosis Proteins in Yeast, H. Zhang and J.C. Reed. Methods to Study Cell Death in Dictyostelium discoideum, J.-P. Levraud, M. Adam, S. Cornillon, and P. Golstein. Methods of Study of Tumor Necrosis Factor-Related Ligands in Apoptosis, I.A. Rooney, C.A. Benedict, P.S. Norris, and C.F. Ware.