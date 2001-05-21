Apoptosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125441650, 9780080496610

Apoptosis, Volume 66

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
Serial Volume Editors: Lawrence Schwartz Jonathan Ashwell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125441650
eBook ISBN: 9780080496610
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 2001
Page Count: 553
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. Isolation and Assay of Caspases, S.M. Srinivasula, A. Saleh, M. Ahmad, T. Fernandes-Alnemri, and E.S. Alnemri. Cloning and Analysis of Bcl-2 Family Genes, E. Cepero, B.W. Johnson, and L.H. Boise. Flow Cytometric Analysis of Cell Shrinkage and Monovalent Ions during Apoptosis, C.D. Bortner and J.A. Cidlowski. Use of flow and Laser-Scanning Cytometry in Analysis of Cell Death, Z. Darzynkiewicz, X. Li, and E. Bedner. Analysis of Protein Transglutamylation in Apoptosis, Z. Nemes, A. Mádi, L.N. Marekov, M. Piacentini, P.M. Steinert, and L. Fés252;s. Analysis of Sphingomyelin and Ceramide Levels and the Enzymes Regulating their Metabolism in Response to Cell Stress, R.T. Dobrowsky and R.N. Kolesnick. Cell-Free Systems to Study Apoptosis, H.O. Fearnhead. Role of c-Jun N-terminal Kinase in Apoptosis, Z.-g. Liu, J. Lewis, T.-H. Wang, and A. Cook. Methods for Studying Pro- and Antiapoptotic Genes in Nonimmortal Cells, M.E. McCurrach and S.W. Lowe. Calcium Flux Measurements in Apoptosis, D.J. McConkey and L.K. Nutt. Proteinase Families and Their Inhibitors, D.L. Mykles. Identification and Analysis of Caspase Substrates: Proteolytic Cleavage of Poly (ADP-ribose)polymerase and DNA Fragmentation Factor 45, C. Boucher, S. Gobeil, K. Samejima, W.C. Earnshaw, and G.G. Poirier. Analysis of Reactive Oxygen Species in Cell Death, I. Stamenkovic. Methods for Studying Apoptosis and Phagocytosis of Apoptotic Cells in Drosophila Tissues and Cell Lines, K. White, S. Lisi, P. Kurada, N. Franc, and P. Bangs. Phosphatidylserine Exposure and Phagocytosis of Apoptotic Cells, P. Williamson, S. van den Eijnde, and R.A. Schlegel. The (Holey) Study of Mitochondria in Apoptosis, N.J. Waterhouse, J.C. Goldstein, R.M. Kluck, D.D. Newmeyer, and D.R. Green.

In Situ Detection of Dying Cells in Normal and Pathological Tissues, C. Valavanis, S. Naber, and L.M. Schwartz. Model Cell Lines for the Study of Apoptosis in Vitro, C. Valavanis, Y. Hu, Y. Yang, B.A. Osborne, S. Chouaib, L. Greene, J.D. Ashwell, and L.M. Schwartz. Programmed Cell Death Assays for Plants, A.M. Jones, S. Coimbra, A. Fath, M. Sottomayor, and H. Thomas. Studies of Apoptosis Proteins in Yeast, H. Zhang and J.C. Reed. Methods to Study Cell Death in Dictyostelium discoideum, J.-P. Levraud, M. Adam, S. Cornillon, and P. Golstein. Methods of Study of Tumor Necrosis Factor-Related Ligands in Apoptosis, I.A. Rooney, C.A. Benedict, P.S. Norris, and C.F. Ware. Index. Volumes in Series.

Description

Apoptosis provides a current and comprehensive collection of methods for the study of cell death. Using a diverse range of technical approaches and model systems, the chapters in this volume cover topics from the cellular and organismal to the molecular and anatomical. The methods are illustrated with user-friendly recipes and over 100 tables, halftones, and diagrams.

Key Features

  • Current methodologies for studying cell death
  • Wide range of model systems
  • Molecular, biochemical, cellular, and genetic approaches
  • Complements the original Cell Death volume
  • Up-to-date methodology for a fast moving field
  • Designed with the needs of both basic scientists and clinicians in mind
  • Authors are leaders in their respective fields

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in cell biology, developmental biology, neuroscience, and molecular biology. Academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities

Details

No. of pages:
553
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125441650
eBook ISBN:
9780080496610

Reviews

Praise for the First Edition:
"This is a high quality book and should be useful for several years to come. (It is) a very useful book that should be in every research library. The research effort investigating PCD is growing at a very rapid rate and this book is a timely addition to this important research area. (I rate it at) five out of five stars." --DOODY'S

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Lawrence Schwartz Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts, Department of Biology, Amherst, U.S.A.

Jonathan Ashwell Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Immune Cell Biology, Maryland, U.S.A.

