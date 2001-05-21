Apoptosis, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Isolation and Assay of Caspases, S.M. Srinivasula, A. Saleh, M. Ahmad, T. Fernandes-Alnemri, and E.S. Alnemri. Cloning and Analysis of Bcl-2 Family Genes, E. Cepero, B.W. Johnson, and L.H. Boise. Flow Cytometric Analysis of Cell Shrinkage and Monovalent Ions during Apoptosis, C.D. Bortner and J.A. Cidlowski. Use of flow and Laser-Scanning Cytometry in Analysis of Cell Death, Z. Darzynkiewicz, X. Li, and E. Bedner. Analysis of Protein Transglutamylation in Apoptosis, Z. Nemes, A. Mádi, L.N. Marekov, M. Piacentini, P.M. Steinert, and L. Fés252;s. Analysis of Sphingomyelin and Ceramide Levels and the Enzymes Regulating their Metabolism in Response to Cell Stress, R.T. Dobrowsky and R.N. Kolesnick. Cell-Free Systems to Study Apoptosis, H.O. Fearnhead. Role of c-Jun N-terminal Kinase in Apoptosis, Z.-g. Liu, J. Lewis, T.-H. Wang, and A. Cook. Methods for Studying Pro- and Antiapoptotic Genes in Nonimmortal Cells, M.E. McCurrach and S.W. Lowe. Calcium Flux Measurements in Apoptosis, D.J. McConkey and L.K. Nutt. Proteinase Families and Their Inhibitors, D.L. Mykles. Identification and Analysis of Caspase Substrates: Proteolytic Cleavage of Poly (ADP-ribose)polymerase and DNA Fragmentation Factor 45, C. Boucher, S. Gobeil, K. Samejima, W.C. Earnshaw, and G.G. Poirier. Analysis of Reactive Oxygen Species in Cell Death, I. Stamenkovic. Methods for Studying Apoptosis and Phagocytosis of Apoptotic Cells in Drosophila Tissues and Cell Lines, K. White, S. Lisi, P. Kurada, N. Franc, and P. Bangs. Phosphatidylserine Exposure and Phagocytosis of Apoptotic Cells, P. Williamson, S. van den Eijnde, and R.A. Schlegel. The (Holey) Study of Mitochondria in Apoptosis, N.J. Waterhouse, J.C. Goldstein, R.M. Kluck, D.D. Newmeyer, and D.R. Green.
In Situ Detection of Dying Cells in Normal and Pathological Tissues, C. Valavanis, S. Naber, and L.M. Schwartz. Model Cell Lines for the Study of Apoptosis in Vitro, C. Valavanis, Y. Hu, Y. Yang, B.A. Osborne, S. Chouaib, L. Greene, J.D. Ashwell, and L.M. Schwartz. Programmed Cell Death Assays for Plants, A.M. Jones, S. Coimbra, A. Fath, M. Sottomayor, and H. Thomas. Studies of Apoptosis Proteins in Yeast, H. Zhang and J.C. Reed. Methods to Study Cell Death in Dictyostelium discoideum, J.-P. Levraud, M. Adam, S. Cornillon, and P. Golstein. Methods of Study of Tumor Necrosis Factor-Related Ligands in Apoptosis, I.A. Rooney, C.A. Benedict, P.S. Norris, and C.F. Ware. Index. Volumes in Series.
Description
Apoptosis provides a current and comprehensive collection of methods for the study of cell death. Using a diverse range of technical approaches and model systems, the chapters in this volume cover topics from the cellular and organismal to the molecular and anatomical. The methods are illustrated with user-friendly recipes and over 100 tables, halftones, and diagrams.
Key Features
- Current methodologies for studying cell death
- Wide range of model systems
- Molecular, biochemical, cellular, and genetic approaches
- Complements the original Cell Death volume
- Up-to-date methodology for a fast moving field
- Designed with the needs of both basic scientists and clinicians in mind
- Authors are leaders in their respective fields
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in cell biology, developmental biology, neuroscience, and molecular biology. Academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 553
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 21st May 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125441650
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496610
Reviews
Praise for the First Edition:
"This is a high quality book and should be useful for several years to come. (It is) a very useful book that should be in every research library. The research effort investigating PCD is growing at a very rapid rate and this book is a timely addition to this important research area. (I rate it at) five out of five stars." --DOODY'S
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lawrence Schwartz Serial Volume Editor
University of Massachusetts, Department of Biology, Amherst, U.S.A.
Jonathan Ashwell Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Immune Cell Biology, Maryland, U.S.A.