Aphids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444427991, 9780080929071

Aphids, Volume 2C

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444427991
eBook ISBN: 9780080929071
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th October 1989
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

10. Damage by Aphids. The Responses of Plants to the Feeding of Aphidoidea: Principles. The Responses of Plants to the Feeding of Aphidoidea: Specific Responses and Damage (P.W. Miles). Crop Loss Assessment (P.W. Wellings et al.). Viruses Transmitted by Aphids (E.S. Sylvester). 11. Control of Aphids. Chemical Control: Introduction. Chemical Control to Reduce Damage. Chemical Control to Reduce Virus Diseases (A. Schepers). Aphid Resistance to Insecticides (A.L. Devonshire, A.D. Rice). Biological Control: Introduction (M. Carver). Biological Control in the Open Field (R.D. Hughes). Biological Control in Greenhouses (P.M.J. Ramakers). Modifying Aphid Behaviour (R.W. Gibson, A.D. Rice). Host Plant Resistance (J.L. Auclair). Integrated Control (P. Harrewijn et al.).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1990
Published:
30th October 1989
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444427991
eBook ISBN:
9780080929071

About the Authors

Bozzano Luisa Author

