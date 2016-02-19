Apes of the World
1st Edition
Their Social Behavior, Communication, Mentality, and Ecology
Terminology, Taxonomy, Distribution and Phylogeny The Hylobatid Apes The Pongid Apes Temperament and Taxonomy Fossils Positional Behavior Hylobatid Apes Orangutans Common Chimpanzees Bonobos Gorillas Feeding Behavior Food Competition and Niche Differentiation among Asian Apes Comparison of the Feeding Ecologies of the African Apes Meat-Eating, Hunting, Food-Sharing and Cannibalism Lodge Sites and Nesting What Determines the Choice of Lodge Sites by Apes? Is Pongid Nest Making Instinctive or Learned? Nests as Tools and Exemplars of Pongid (Proto-) Culture Tool Behavior Instrumentation by Captives Instrumentation in the Wild The Question of Culture Interspecific Learning Brains and Mentality Anatomy Behavior The Problem of Self-Awareness Communication Artifactual Symbols and Rules Natural Communication Menzel's Chimpanzees and the Social Imperative Sociality and Sociobiology Why Monogamy? Sexual Selection in the Pongidae Synoptic Comparison of Apes References Index
The first major and most comprehensive synthesis of results from ecological, naturalistic behavioral, comparative psychological, and humanoid language research on apes since the classic work, The Great Apes, by Robert M. and Ada Yerkes in 1929. Based on more than 1,360 references from scientific journals, monographs, symposium volumes, and other public sources, the book contains a wealth of current information on the taxonomy, ecology, postural and locomotive behavior, natural communications, and social behavior of the apes. Topical discussions in the book are organized to show the extent of progress, including the development of new research questions, and the way our views of apes have changed as new information has become available since 1929.
Animal scientists, veterinarians, agricultural and zoological managers and handlers, animal behaviorists.
- 440
- English
- © Academic Press 1986
- 31st December 1986
- Academic Press
- 9780815516170
- 9780815511045
Russell H. Tuttle Author
University of Chicago, IL, USA