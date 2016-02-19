Apes of the World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511045, 9780815516170

Apes of the World

1st Edition

Their Social Behavior, Communication, Mentality, and Ecology

Authors: Russell H. Tuttle
eBook ISBN: 9780815516170
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511045
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st December 1986
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

Terminology, Taxonomy, Distribution and Phylogeny The Hylobatid Apes The Pongid Apes Temperament and Taxonomy Fossils Positional Behavior Hylobatid Apes Orangutans Common Chimpanzees Bonobos Gorillas Feeding Behavior Food Competition and Niche Differentiation among Asian Apes Comparison of the Feeding Ecologies of the African Apes Meat-Eating, Hunting, Food-Sharing and Cannibalism Lodge Sites and Nesting What Determines the Choice of Lodge Sites by Apes? Is Pongid Nest Making Instinctive or Learned? Nests as Tools and Exemplars of Pongid (Proto-) Culture Tool Behavior Instrumentation by Captives Instrumentation in the Wild The Question of Culture Interspecific Learning Brains and Mentality Anatomy Behavior The Problem of Self-Awareness Communication Artifactual Symbols and Rules Natural Communication Menzel's Chimpanzees and the Social Imperative Sociality and Sociobiology Why Monogamy? Sexual Selection in the Pongidae Synoptic Comparison of Apes References Index

Description

The first major and most comprehensive synthesis of results from ecological, naturalistic behavioral, comparative psychological, and humanoid language research on apes since the classic work, The Great Apes, by Robert M. and Ada Yerkes in 1929. Based on more than 1,360 references from scientific journals, monographs, symposium volumes, and other public sources, the book contains a wealth of current information on the taxonomy, ecology, postural and locomotive behavior, natural communications, and social behavior of the apes. Topical discussions in the book are organized to show the extent of progress, including the development of new research questions, and the way our views of apes have changed as new information has become available since 1929.

Readership

Animal scientists, veterinarians, agricultural and zoological managers and handlers, animal behaviorists.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780815516170
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511045

About the Authors

Russell H. Tuttle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Chicago, IL, USA

