Microwave Scanning Antennas, Volume I: Apertures is a comprehensive account of phased arrays, multiple beam arrays, time domain and synthetic apertures, and adaptive antennas. Advances in continuous apertures and near field theory are discussed. Low noise and monopulse apertures, optical scanners, and large radomes are also covered, along with radio astronomy instruments and associated theory.

Comprised of five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of aperture theory as well as aperture distributions and near field theory. The second and third chapters deal with mechanically steered and electronically scanned antennas, including monopulse antennas and optical scanners. The fourth chapter is devoted to radio astronomy instruments and techniques and encompasses both apertures and arrays, together with radio telescopes and antennas. The final chapter describes large radomes that are primarily used with aperture antennas.

This book is intended for engineers who must understand narrow beam or high resolution antennas more deeply than from the system interfaces alone, and for undergraduate and graduate students in electronics who wish to complement their study of electromagnetics with the quantitative details of hardware applications.