Aortic Valve Disease,An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 38-1

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Marie-Annick Clavel and Philippe Pibarot, focuses on Aortic Valve Disease. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Pathophysiology of Aortic Stenosis and future perspectives for medical therapy, Assessment of Aortic Stenosis Severity, Assessment of Cardiac Damage in Aortic stenosis, Aortic Stenosis with Other Concomitant Valvular Disease (AR, MR, TR), Biomarker in Aortic Stenosis, Aortic stenosis guidelines: evidence gaps and changing concepts, Heart Valve Clinics and Heart Valve Centers, Frailty and Multi-Comorbidities in Aortic Stenosis, Procedures and Outcomes of Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement, Patient selection and Work-up for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Procedures and Outcomes of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Sex differences in the Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management of Aortic Stenosis, Implications of Aortic stenosis in Pregnancy and Non-Cardiac Surgery.