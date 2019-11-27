Aortic Valve Disease,An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323711616, 9780323711623

Aortic Valve Disease,An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Editors: Marie-Annick Clavel Philippe Pibarot
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711616
eBook ISBN: 9780323711623
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Marie-Annick Clavel and Philippe Pibarot, focuses on Aortic Valve Disease. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Pathophysiology of Aortic Stenosis and future perspectives for medical therapy, Assessment of Aortic Stenosis Severity, Assessment of Cardiac Damage in Aortic stenosis, Aortic Stenosis with Other Concomitant Valvular Disease (AR, MR, TR), Biomarker in Aortic Stenosis, Aortic stenosis guidelines: evidence gaps and changing concepts, Heart Valve Clinics and Heart Valve Centers, Frailty and Multi-Comorbidities in Aortic Stenosis, Procedures and Outcomes of Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement, Patient selection and Work-up for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Procedures and Outcomes of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Sex differences in the Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management of Aortic Stenosis, Implications of Aortic stenosis in Pregnancy and Non-Cardiac Surgery.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
27th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323711616
eBook ISBN:
9780323711623

About the Editors

Marie-Annick Clavel

Philippe Pibarot

