Anyone, Anything, Anytime
1st Edition
A History of Emergency Medicine
Description
"A wonderful picture of an important period in the practice of medicine in the United States." (from the Foreword by Peter Rosen, MD) Here is the very first book to comprehensively explore the evolution of the field of emergency medicine -- from its origins following World War II, through the sociopolitical changes of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, to the present. First-hand narratives from more than 45 founders and pioneers of emergency medicine provide a vivid portrayal of the important events and viewpoints that have given rise to today's practice.
Key Features
- Represents the first comprehensive history of emergency medicine as a specialty.
- Provides first-hand oral histories from more than 45 of the key figures who witnessed and helped to shape the developments chronicled in the book.
- Offers keen insights into how the sociopolitical changes of the 1950s through 1970s influenced public health, health care delivery, and emergency medicine.
- Includes many unique photographs of important leaders in emergency medicine.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Seeds of Emergency Care
Chapter 2. Pioneers of Emergency Practice
Chapter 3. “The Times They Are A-Changin’”
Chapter 4. Emergency Medicine Gets Organized
Chapter 5. Training Emergency Physicians
Chapter 6. Becoming a Specialty
Chapter 7. The Blooming of Emergency Medicine
Chapter 8. Experiencing and Exploiting Success
Chapter 9. Epilogue: Back to the Future
References for Chapters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 1st September 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781560537106