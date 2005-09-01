Anyone, Anything, Anytime

"A wonderful picture of an important period in the practice of medicine in the United States." (from the Foreword by Peter Rosen, MD) Here is the very first book to comprehensively explore the evolution of the field of emergency medicine -- from its origins following World War II, through the sociopolitical changes of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, to the present. First-hand narratives from more than 45 founders and pioneers of emergency medicine provide a vivid portrayal of the important events and viewpoints that have given rise to today's practice.