Anyone, Anything, Anytime - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560537106

Anyone, Anything, Anytime

1st Edition

A History of Emergency Medicine

Authors: Brian Zink
Hardcover ISBN: 9781560537106
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st September 2005
Page Count: 344
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

"A wonderful picture of an important period in the practice of medicine in the United States." (from the Foreword by Peter Rosen, MD) Here is the very first book to comprehensively explore the evolution of the field of emergency medicine -- from its origins following World War II, through the sociopolitical changes of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, to the present. First-hand narratives from more than 45 founders and pioneers of emergency medicine provide a vivid portrayal of the important events and viewpoints that have given rise to today's practice.

Key Features

  • Represents the first comprehensive history of emergency medicine as a specialty.
  • Provides first-hand oral histories from more than 45 of the key figures who witnessed and helped to shape the developments chronicled in the book.
  • Offers keen insights into how the sociopolitical changes of the 1950s through 1970s influenced public health, health care delivery, and emergency medicine.
  • Includes many unique photographs of important leaders in emergency medicine.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Seeds of Emergency Care
Chapter 2. Pioneers of Emergency Practice
Chapter 3. “The Times They Are A-Changin’”
Chapter 4. Emergency Medicine Gets Organized
Chapter 5. Training Emergency Physicians
Chapter 6. Becoming a Specialty
Chapter 7. The Blooming of Emergency Medicine
Chapter 8. Experiencing and Exploiting Success
Chapter 9. Epilogue: Back to the Future
References for Chapters

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9781560537106

About the Author

Brian Zink

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.