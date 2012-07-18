Anxiety Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 21-3

Anxiety disorders are common in children and adolescents and can be debilitating if not recognized and treated. This issue covers the landscape of anxiety disorders in youth, from development and neurobiology; to treatments, advances, and novel approaches; to informing other systems of care: primary physicians, schools, and parents. Specific anxiety disorders discussed include: Obsessive-compulsive and tic-related disorders, PTSD, and school refusal and panic disorder. Pharmacotherapy, CBT, and Parent-Child interaction therapies are reviewed.