Anxiety Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 21-3
Authors: Moira Rynn Hillary Vidair Jennifer Blackford
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Description
Anxiety disorders are common in children and adolescents and can be debilitating if not recognized and treated. This issue covers the landscape of anxiety disorders in youth, from development and neurobiology; to treatments, advances, and novel approaches; to informing other systems of care: primary physicians, schools, and parents. Specific anxiety disorders discussed include: Obsessive-compulsive and tic-related disorders, PTSD, and school refusal and panic disorder. Pharmacotherapy, CBT, and Parent-Child interaction therapies are reviewed.
About the Authors
Moira Rynn Author
New York State Psychiatric Institute and Columbia University
Hillary Vidair Author
Long Island University, Brookville, NY
Jennifer Blackford Author
Vanderbilt Medical School
