Anxiety Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738410, 9781455747429

Anxiety Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Moira Rynn Hillary Vidair Jennifer Blackford
eBook ISBN: 9781455747429
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738410
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Page Count: 960
Description

Anxiety disorders are common in children and adolescents and can be debilitating if not recognized and treated. This issue covers the landscape of anxiety disorders in youth, from development and neurobiology; to treatments, advances, and novel approaches; to informing other systems of care: primary physicians, schools, and parents. Specific anxiety disorders discussed include: Obsessive-compulsive and tic-related disorders, PTSD, and school refusal and panic disorder. Pharmacotherapy, CBT, and Parent-Child interaction therapies are reviewed.

About the Authors

Moira Rynn Author

New York State Psychiatric Institute and Columbia University

Hillary Vidair Author

Long Island University, Brookville, NY

Jennifer Blackford Author

Vanderbilt Medical School

