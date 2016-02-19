Anxiety and Behavior focuses on the analysis of factors and conditions that contribute to anxiety, including stress, emotional disturbance, and psychosomatic disorders. The selection first offers information on theories and research on anxiety and the nature and measurement of anxiety. Topics include objective anxiety (fear) and neurotic anxiety, trends in anxiety research, anxiety and personality dynamics, and laws of anxiety change in pathological and other fields. The text then elaborates on questions and problems on the measurement of anxiety in children, including reservations about anxiety scales, concept of defense, and suggestions on the interpretation of anxiety scales. The publication reviews the psychosomatic aspects of anxiety, basis of psychopathology, and clinical origins of the activation concept. Discussions focus on anxiety and stress, observations of anxiety in men under stress, etiology of psychosomatic disorders, emotional disturbance, and activation. The text also considers conditioning and deconditioning of neurotic anxiety and interaction of cognitive and physiological determinants of emotional state. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of anxiety.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Part I. Introduction

Chapter 1. Theory and Research on Anxiety

Current Trends in Anxiety Research

Objective Anxiety (Fear) and Neurotic Anxiety

State Anxiety and Trait Anxiety

A Trait-State Conception of Anxiety

References

Part II. The Nature and Measurement of Anxiety

Chapter 2. Anxiety and Motivation: Theory and Crucial Experiments

The Definition of Anxiety

Laws of Anxiety Change in Pathological and Other Fields

Anxiety and Personality Dynamics

Summary

References

Chapter 3. The Measurement of Anxiety in Children: Some Questions and Problems

Reservations About Anxiety Scales

The Concept of Defense

Some Suggestions Concerning the Interpretation of Anxiety Scales

References

Chapter 4. Affect and Behavior: Anxiety as a Negative Affect

Affect and Personality

The Affect System as the Primary Motivational System

Fear-Terror: Anxiety as an Affect

Summary

References

Part III. Anxiety and Psychopathology

Chapter 5. The Psychosomatic Aspects of Anxiety

Observations of Anxiety in Men under Stress

Early Investigations of Anxiety

Anxiety and Stress

The Nature of Anxiety

Producing and Measuring Anxiety

Anxiety and Defense

The Etiology of Psychosomatic Disorders

References

Chapter 6. The Basis of Psychopathology: Malconditioning or Misbehavior?

A New Conception of Emotional Disturbance

Choice, Responsibility, and Identity Crisis

Psychological Science, Ancient Wisdom—and Folly

References

Chapter 7. Studies of Anxiety: Some Clinical Origins of the Activation Concept

Activation

Experiments with Psychiatric Patients Showing High Anxiety

Summary

References

Chapter 8. The Conditioning and Deconditioning of Neurotic Anxiety

Experimental Neuroses

Human Neuroses as Learned Behavior

The Deconditioning of Neurotic Anxiety

Controlling Factors in the Conditioning and Deconditioning of Neurotic Anxiety Reactions

Results of Therapy of Neurosis on a Conditioning Theory

References

Part IV. The Determinants of Anxiety

Chapter 9. The Interaction of Cognitive and Physiological Determinants of Emotional State

Introduction

Cognitive, Social and Physiological Determinants

Physiological Arousal and Emotionality

Sympathetic Activity and Emotionality in Rats

Discussion and Implications

Some Effects of Cognitive Factors on the Appraisal of Bodily States

References

Chapter 10. The Study of Psychological Stress: A Summary of Theoretical Formulations and Experimental Findings

The Theory of Psychological Stress

Methodological Advances

Psychodynamics of Stress

Concluding Statement

References

Chapter 11. Anxiety and the Interruption of Behavior

Interruption Theory

Previous Studies on the Effects of Interruption

An Experiment on Substitute Behavior during Extinction

An Experiment on Choice and Anxiety

The Two Determinants of Anxiety

References

Part V. The Effects of Anxiety on Behavior

Chapter 12. The Motivational Components of Manifest Anxiety: Drive and Drive Stimuli

A Theory of Emotionally Based Drive (D) and Its Relation to Performance in Classical Aversive Conditioning

Extensions of the Theory of Emotionally Based Drive to Complex Learning Phenomena

Manifest Anxiety and the Response Interference Hypothesis

Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Cognitive Responses to Internally Cued Anxiety

Explanatory Accounts of Defensive Behavior

Unresolved Issues

References

Chapter 14. The Effects of Anxiety on Complex Learning and Academic Achievement

Anxiety and Drive Theory

The Effects of Anxiety on Performance in Complex Learning Tasks

Implications for Drive Theory and Clinical Practice

Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

