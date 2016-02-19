Anxiety and Behavior
1st Edition
Description
Anxiety and Behavior focuses on the analysis of factors and conditions that contribute to anxiety, including stress, emotional disturbance, and psychosomatic disorders.
The selection first offers information on theories and research on anxiety and the nature and measurement of anxiety. Topics include objective anxiety (fear) and neurotic anxiety, trends in anxiety research, anxiety and personality dynamics, and laws of anxiety change in pathological and other fields. The text then elaborates on questions and problems on the measurement of anxiety in children, including reservations about anxiety scales, concept of defense, and suggestions on the interpretation of anxiety scales.
The publication reviews the psychosomatic aspects of anxiety, basis of psychopathology, and clinical origins of the activation concept. Discussions focus on anxiety and stress, observations of anxiety in men under stress, etiology of psychosomatic disorders, emotional disturbance, and activation. The text also considers conditioning and deconditioning of neurotic anxiety and interaction of cognitive and physiological determinants of emotional state.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of anxiety.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I. Introduction
Chapter 1. Theory and Research on Anxiety
Current Trends in Anxiety Research
Objective Anxiety (Fear) and Neurotic Anxiety
State Anxiety and Trait Anxiety
A Trait-State Conception of Anxiety
References
Part II. The Nature and Measurement of Anxiety
Chapter 2. Anxiety and Motivation: Theory and Crucial Experiments
The Definition of Anxiety
Laws of Anxiety Change in Pathological and Other Fields
Anxiety and Personality Dynamics
Summary
References
Chapter 3. The Measurement of Anxiety in Children: Some Questions and Problems
Reservations About Anxiety Scales
The Concept of Defense
Some Suggestions Concerning the Interpretation of Anxiety Scales
References
Chapter 4. Affect and Behavior: Anxiety as a Negative Affect
Affect and Personality
The Affect System as the Primary Motivational System
Fear-Terror: Anxiety as an Affect
Summary
References
Part III. Anxiety and Psychopathology
Chapter 5. The Psychosomatic Aspects of Anxiety
Observations of Anxiety in Men under Stress
Early Investigations of Anxiety
Anxiety and Stress
The Nature of Anxiety
Producing and Measuring Anxiety
Anxiety and Defense
The Etiology of Psychosomatic Disorders
References
Chapter 6. The Basis of Psychopathology: Malconditioning or Misbehavior?
A New Conception of Emotional Disturbance
Choice, Responsibility, and Identity Crisis
Psychological Science, Ancient Wisdom—and Folly
References
Chapter 7. Studies of Anxiety: Some Clinical Origins of the Activation Concept
Activation
Experiments with Psychiatric Patients Showing High Anxiety
Summary
References
Chapter 8. The Conditioning and Deconditioning of Neurotic Anxiety
Experimental Neuroses
Human Neuroses as Learned Behavior
The Deconditioning of Neurotic Anxiety
Controlling Factors in the Conditioning and Deconditioning of Neurotic Anxiety Reactions
Results of Therapy of Neurosis on a Conditioning Theory
References
Part IV. The Determinants of Anxiety
Chapter 9. The Interaction of Cognitive and Physiological Determinants of Emotional State
Introduction
Cognitive, Social and Physiological Determinants
Physiological Arousal and Emotionality
Sympathetic Activity and Emotionality in Rats
Discussion and Implications
Some Effects of Cognitive Factors on the Appraisal of Bodily States
References
Chapter 10. The Study of Psychological Stress: A Summary of Theoretical Formulations and Experimental Findings
The Theory of Psychological Stress
Methodological Advances
Psychodynamics of Stress
Concluding Statement
References
Chapter 11. Anxiety and the Interruption of Behavior
Interruption Theory
Previous Studies on the Effects of Interruption
An Experiment on Substitute Behavior during Extinction
An Experiment on Choice and Anxiety
The Two Determinants of Anxiety
References
Part V. The Effects of Anxiety on Behavior
Chapter 12. The Motivational Components of Manifest Anxiety: Drive and Drive Stimuli
A Theory of Emotionally Based Drive (D) and Its Relation to Performance in Classical Aversive Conditioning
Extensions of the Theory of Emotionally Based Drive to Complex Learning Phenomena
Manifest Anxiety and the Response Interference Hypothesis
Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Cognitive Responses to Internally Cued Anxiety
Explanatory Accounts of Defensive Behavior
Unresolved Issues
References
Chapter 14. The Effects of Anxiety on Complex Learning and Academic Achievement
Anxiety and Drive Theory
The Effects of Anxiety on Performance in Complex Learning Tasks
Implications for Drive Theory and Clinical Practice
Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258362