Antiviral Nucleosides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513199, 9780080524542

Antiviral Nucleosides

1st Edition

Chiral Synthesis and Chemotherapy

Editors: C.K. Chu
eBook ISBN: 9780080524542
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513199
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th October 2003
Page Count: 268
Description

• Up-to-date review on the chemistry and biology of nucleosides
• Modern synthetic methodology
• Comprehensive coverage of antiviral nucleosides

This book summarizes the recent advances in nucleosides chemistry and chemotherapy over the past 10-15 years. It covers recently discovered nucleoside antiviral agents, their therapeutic aspects and biochemistry, and also extensive reviews on their chiral synthesis.

Table of Contents

1. Recent Advances in Antiviral Nucleosides. (G. Gumina, Y. Choi, C.K. Chu). Introduction. Structural features of nucleosides as antiviral agents. 2'-Deoxy nucleosides and related analogs. 2',3'-Dideoxy nucleosides and related analogues. 2',3'-Unsaturated nucleosides and related analogues. Nucleosides with a heterocyclic sugar ring moiety. 3- or 4-Membered ring nucleosides. Acyclonucleosides. Ribofuranosyl nucleosides. References. 2. Chiral synthesis of antiviral nucleosides from carbohydrate templates. (G. Gumina, S. Olgen, C.K. Chu). Introduction. 4'-Thiofuranose nucleosides. Iso- and apio nucleosides. Oxathiolane and dioxolane nucleosides. Cyclopentyl carbocyclic nucleosides. Cyclopropyl carbocyclic nucleosides. C-Nucleosides. Fluorinated nucleosides. Acyclonucleosides. Miscellaneous nucleosides. References. 3. Oxathiolane and dioxolane nucleosides: Synthesis and antiviral activity. (G. Gumina, J.S. Cooperwood, C.K. Chu). Introduction. Oxathiolane nucleosides. Synthesis. Antiviral activity. Combination therapy. Dioxolane nucleosides. Synthesis. Antiviral activity. References.

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080524542
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444513199

About the Editor

C.K. Chu

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Pharmacy, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA

