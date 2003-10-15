Antiviral Nucleosides
1st Edition
Chiral Synthesis and Chemotherapy
Description
• Up-to-date review on the chemistry and biology of nucleosides
• Modern synthetic methodology
• Comprehensive coverage of antiviral nucleosides
This book summarizes the recent advances in nucleosides chemistry and chemotherapy over the past 10-15 years. It covers recently discovered nucleoside antiviral agents, their therapeutic aspects and biochemistry, and also extensive reviews on their chiral synthesis.
Table of Contents
1. Recent Advances in Antiviral Nucleosides. (G. Gumina, Y. Choi, C.K. Chu). Introduction. Structural features of nucleosides as antiviral agents. 2'-Deoxy nucleosides and related analogs. 2',3'-Dideoxy nucleosides and related analogues. 2',3'-Unsaturated nucleosides and related analogues. Nucleosides with a heterocyclic sugar ring moiety. 3- or 4-Membered ring nucleosides. Acyclonucleosides. Ribofuranosyl nucleosides. References. 2. Chiral synthesis of antiviral nucleosides from carbohydrate templates. (G. Gumina, S. Olgen, C.K. Chu). Introduction. 4'-Thiofuranose nucleosides. Iso- and apio nucleosides. Oxathiolane and dioxolane nucleosides. Cyclopentyl carbocyclic nucleosides. Cyclopropyl carbocyclic nucleosides. C-Nucleosides. Fluorinated nucleosides. Acyclonucleosides. Miscellaneous nucleosides. References. 3. Oxathiolane and dioxolane nucleosides: Synthesis and antiviral activity. (G. Gumina, J.S. Cooperwood, C.K. Chu). Introduction. Oxathiolane nucleosides. Synthesis. Antiviral activity. Combination therapy. Dioxolane nucleosides. Synthesis. Antiviral activity. References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 15th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524542
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513199
About the Editor
C.K. Chu
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Pharmacy, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA