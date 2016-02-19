Antitumor Steroids examines the use of steroids, along with nonsteroidal antiestrogens and some benzo[a]carbazoles, in the treatment of cancer. It explains the mechanism by which steroids and their receptors work together to affect their physiological functions in general and their antitumor activity in particular. It also describes the systematic screening of antitumor compounds isolated from natural sources. Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the role of steroids in cancer treatment. It then discusses the estrogens, antiestrogens, and compounds (all containing an aromatic A-ring). The next chapters consider androgens, some antiandrogens, derivatives based on C-19 steroids, progestins and corticoids, bile acids, and compounds with a side-chain carboxyl group. The book explains the biogenesis and metabolism of androgens; the pharmacology of medroxyprogesterone acetate; the antitumor properties of naturally occurring corticosteroids; sterols and cucurbitacins; vitamin D and its metabolites; and cardenolides, bufadienolides, and withanolides. The book concludes with a chapter on bile acids, sapogenins and its analogs, and miscellaneous steroids. This book is a valuable resource for organic and medicinal chemists biochemists, and pharmacologists interested in the use of steroids in treating cancer.