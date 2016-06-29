Antiphospholipid Syndrome in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 12
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. History, Classification, and Subsets of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Historical Perspective
- 1.3 Classification of APS
- 1.4 Primary or Isolated APS
- 1.5 APS Associated With Other Diseases
- 1.6 Seronegative APS
- 1.7 Catastrophic APS
- 1.8 International aPL/APS Congresses
- 1.9 APS Action
- References
Chapter 2. Epidemiology of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 APS in the General Population
- 2.3 aPL and Venous Thrombosis
- 2.4 aPL and Arterial Thrombosis
- 2.5 aPL and Pregnancy Morbidity
- 2.6 aPL and SLE
- 2.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
Chapter 3. Mechanisms of Action of the Antiphospholipid Antibodies
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Antiphospholipid Antibodies
- 3.3 aPL-Mediated Mechanisms of Thrombosis
- 3.4 aPL-Mediated Mechanism of Pregnancy Complications
- 3.5 Receptors for β2GPI/Anti-β2GPI Antibodies
- 3.6 Intracellular Pathways
- 3.7 Two-Hit Hypothesis
- 3.8 Genetics and Epigenetics
- 3.9 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 4. Laboratory Markers With Clinical Significance in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 aPL Detected by Solid-Phase Immunoassays
- 4.3 Lupus Anticoagulant
- 4.4 Annexin A5 Resistance Test: A Mechanistic Test for the Detection of Pathogenic aPL Antibodies
- 4.5 New Technologies for the Detection of aPL
- 4.6 Which aPL Should Be Tested in Patients With Suspicion of Having APS?
- 4.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
Chapter 5. Genetic and Epigenetic Aspects of Antiphospholipid Syndrome: What we knew, what we know
- Abstract
- 5.1 HLA, APS, and aPL
- 5.2 The Role of Non-MHC Genes in APS Susceptibility
- 5.3 Thrombophilic Hereditary Factors
- 5.4 Posttranscription Modifications of Anti-β2GPI Antibodies
- 5.5 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 6. Thrombotic Manifestations of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Large Vessel Manifestations
- 6.3 Neurologic Manifestations
- 6.4 Pulmonary Manifestations
- 6.5 Cardiac Manifestations
- 6.6 Renal Manifestations
- 6.7 Haematologic Manifestations
- 6.8 Dermatologic Manifestations
- 6.9 Hepatic and Digestive Manifestations
- 6.10 Adrenal Manifestations
- 6.11 Osteoarticular Manifestations
- 6.12 Catastrophic APS
- References
Chapter 7. Obstetric Manifestations of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Recurrent Early Pregnancy Loss
- 7.3 Foetal Death
- 7.4 Preeclampsia and PI
- 7.5 Risk Stratification
- 7.6 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 8. Thrombocytopenia in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 8.1 History and Definition
- 8.2 Prevalence in Primary and Secondary APS
- 8.3 Pathogenesis
- 8.4 Treatment
- 8.5 Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura
- 8.6 Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
- 8.7 Thrombotic Microangiopathy
- 8.8 Pseudothrombocytopenia
- 8.9 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
- References
Chapter 9. Nonclassification Criteria Manifestations of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Nonclassification Criteria Manifestations
- References
Chapter 10. Paediatric Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Epidemiology
- 10.3 Clinical Manifestations
- 10.4 Differential Diagnosis
- 10.5 Treatment and Outcome
- References
Chapter 11. Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Their Relationship With Infections, Vaccines, and Drugs
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 aPL Associated With Infections
- 11.3 The Infection Origin of APS
- 11.4 aPL and Vaccination
- 11.5 Drug-Induced aPL
- 11.6 Summary
- References
Chapter 12. Antiphospholipid Syndrome Associated With Malignancies
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Solid and Haematological Malignancies and aPL
- 12.3 Catastrophic APS and Malignancies
- 12.4 Therapeutic Aspects
- 12.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 13. Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Atherosclerosis
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Clinical Evidence for or Against a Relationship Between aPL and Atherosclerosis
- 13.3 Classic aPL: Can They Explain All Autoimmune Mechanisms for Atherosclerosis or are They the Tip of an Iceberg?
- 13.4 Intravascular Autoantibodies: Evidence for Effects on Traditional Cardiovascular Risk Factors
- 13.5 Natural Autoantibodies: Can They Protect Against Atherosclerosis, and are They Related to aPL?
- References
Chapter 14. Global Antiphospholipid Syndrome Score
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 The Global APS Score
- 14.3 External Validations of GAPSS
- 14.4 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 15. Primary Prophylaxis in Patients With Positive Antiphospholipid Antibodies
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 16. Treatment of Thrombosis in Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 16.1 Prevention of Recurrent Thrombosis
- 16.2 Primary Thromboprophylaxis
- 16.3 New Anticoagulant Drugs
- 16.4 Other Therapies
- 16.5 Final Remarks
- References
Chapter 17. Treatment of Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Current Approach
- 17.3 New Approaches
- 17.4 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 18. Treatment of Pregnancy Complications in Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Obstetric Complications Associated with APS
- 18.3 Mechanisms for Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes
- 18.4 Therapeutic Options for Women with APS
- 18.5 Management Algorithm
- 18.6 Management of Specific Complications
- 18.7 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 19. Prognosis in Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Mortality and Morbidity in Patients with Long-Term Follow-Up APS
- 19.3 Obstetric APS
- 19.4 Catastrophic APS
- References
Description
Antiphospholipid Syndrome in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Second Edition provides an overview of our current understanding of this major disease. It includes the latest information on the new pathogenetic mechanisms involved, along with clinical manifestations in both the thrombotic and non-thrombotic manifestations of this important disease.
Antiphospholipid syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes abnormal blood clots. It is now recognized as a major cause of common conditions, including stroke, heart attack, miscarriage, epilepsy, and memory loss, and as such is gaining recognition in all branches of medicine, from obstetrics to cardiology, and from psychiatry to orthopedics.
Key Features
- Brings the reader up-to-date and allows easy access to individual topics in one place
- Written by a respected panel of distinguished physicians/scientists actively involved in the field of Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- Includes box summaries at the end of each chapter that highlight important topics
- Gives up-to-date, basic knowledge and a modern approach to diagnosis and therapy
- Provides a comprehensive review of this major disease
- Includes information on treatment options available
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, clinical investigators, pathologists, medical students, and graduate students in the biomedical sciences, as well as basic scientists in such fields as immunology, rheumatology, genetics, cell biology and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 29th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636560
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636553
About the Editors
Ricard Cervera Editor
Ricard Cervera, MD, PhD, FRCP is Senior Consultant Physician and Head at the Department of Autoimmune Diseases, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona, Head of the Research Team on Systemic Autoimmune Diseases at the Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), Barcelona, and Professor at the Department of Medicine, Universitat de Barcelona. Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, where he coordinates the Masters Course on Autoimmune Diseases. See: http://www.med.ub.es/MIMMUN/PERSONAL/CERVERA/CVCERVER.HTM
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Autoimmune Diseases, Hospital Clínic,Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Gerard Espinosa Editor
Gerard Espinosa, MD, PhD is Consultant at the Department of Autoimmune Diseases, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona, member of the Research Team on Systemic Autoimmune Diseases (coordinator of the Clinical Trials Unit) at the Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), Barcelona and Associate Professor at the Department of Medicine, Universitat de Barcelona, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Autoimmune Diseases, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Munther Khamashta Editor
Munther Khamashta is Professor/Consultant Physician and Director of The Graham Hughes Lupus Research Laboratory at St Thomas’ Hospital, London, and runs a large lupus pregnancy clinic. He studied medicine in Barcelona and internal medicine in Madrid, Spain, where he developed an interest in connective tissue diseases and received his PhD. He was awarded the MRCP in 1999 and FRCP in 2002. He joined the Lupus Unit in London 25 years ago and has been instrumental in developing it into an internationally recognised tertiary centre receiving referrals from all over the UK, see https://kclpure.kcl.ac.uk/portal/en/persons/munther-khamashta(e30b3284-8df1-4cc2-9856-9bca61db843e)/biography.html
Affiliations and Expertise
Graham Hughes Lupus Research Laboratory, The Rayne Institute, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, England, UK